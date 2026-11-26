ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gajak To Gond Laddu, 7 Indian Sweets That You Must Try In Winter

It’s amazing how our ancestors figured out independently that sesame and jaggery are nature's ultimate thermal jacket. That's thousands of years of accumulated wisdom condensed in winter treats.

If you grew up in North or Central India, you know winter hasn't officially started until a guy on a bicycle or a local sweets shop starts selling Gajak, specifically from places like Gwalior and Morena in Madhya Pradesh, where families have been perfecting this art for generations.

What it's made of: Sesame seeds (or peanuts) roasted and layered into hot, stretched jaggery, cooled into thin, brittle sheets.

Gajak (ETV Bharat)

The rule: Done right, it should shatter cleanly with a bite. If it feels like a rubber tyre you're trying to chew, throw it away. Variants range from khasta (flaky) to fancy ones loaded with cashew and pistachio.

2. Peanut Chikki

This is what Maharashtra and Western India call the exact same jaggery-and-nut science.

What it's made of: Peanuts folded into molten jaggery, spread flat, and cut into bars.

Why it works: It’s the most affordable, protein-dense sweet on this list. It's sold everywhere from crowded railway platforms to high-end mithai counters.

Peanut chikki (Getty Images)

3. Til Laddu

You know that festival where everyone forces you to eat til-gul and say “Til-gul ghya, god god bola”? Yes, Makar Sankranti.

What it's made of: Roasted sesame seeds ground with jaggery, rolled into small round laddus with a tiny touch of ghee.

Why it works: Perfect to keep in a glass jar on your office desk so you can sneak one every time your boss sends a nasty email. Plus, it's packed with calcium and iron.

Til laddu (Getty Images)

4. Til Barfi

Think of this as the richer, more sophisticated cousin of the til laddu.

What it's made of: Sesame seeds ground with jaggery and a little ghee, set into a firm slab, and cut into diamonds or squares.

Why it works: It has a melt-in-the-mouth texture compared to brittle gajak. In Gwalior, this is a total winter staple. You eat it with chai, and suddenly your life problems don't feel so big anymore.

5. Besan Laddu