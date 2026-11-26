Gajak To Gond Laddu, 7 Indian Sweets That You Must Try In Winter
Here is the ultimate guide to Indian winter sweets, told the way we actually experience it.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
It’s amazing how our ancestors figured out independently that sesame and jaggery are nature's ultimate thermal jacket. That's thousands of years of accumulated wisdom condensed in winter treats.
1. Gajak
If you grew up in North or Central India, you know winter hasn't officially started until a guy on a bicycle or a local sweets shop starts selling Gajak, specifically from places like Gwalior and Morena in Madhya Pradesh, where families have been perfecting this art for generations.
What it's made of: Sesame seeds (or peanuts) roasted and layered into hot, stretched jaggery, cooled into thin, brittle sheets.
The rule: Done right, it should shatter cleanly with a bite. If it feels like a rubber tyre you're trying to chew, throw it away. Variants range from khasta (flaky) to fancy ones loaded with cashew and pistachio.
2. Peanut Chikki
This is what Maharashtra and Western India call the exact same jaggery-and-nut science.
What it's made of: Peanuts folded into molten jaggery, spread flat, and cut into bars.
Why it works: It’s the most affordable, protein-dense sweet on this list. It's sold everywhere from crowded railway platforms to high-end mithai counters.
Also read: What Makes Food From Northeast Indian States So Different?
3. Til Laddu
You know that festival where everyone forces you to eat til-gul and say “Til-gul ghya, god god bola”? Yes, Makar Sankranti.
What it's made of: Roasted sesame seeds ground with jaggery, rolled into small round laddus with a tiny touch of ghee.
Why it works: Perfect to keep in a glass jar on your office desk so you can sneak one every time your boss sends a nasty email. Plus, it's packed with calcium and iron.
4. Til Barfi
Think of this as the richer, more sophisticated cousin of the til laddu.
What it's made of: Sesame seeds ground with jaggery and a little ghee, set into a firm slab, and cut into diamonds or squares.
Why it works: It has a melt-in-the-mouth texture compared to brittle gajak. In Gwalior, this is a total winter staple. You eat it with chai, and suddenly your life problems don't feel so big anymore.
5. Besan Laddu
Gram flour roasted low and slow in cow ghee until your entire neighbourhood smells like heaven, then sweetened and rolled into golden spheres.
Why it works: While people eat it year-round, winter is when massive batches are made. The heavy ghee content and dense texture give you instant energy for those chilly mornings when you don't even want to step out of bed.
6. Dry Fruit Atta Laddu
This is the ultimate middle-class Indian household project. Your mom or grandmom will take whole wheat flour, roast it in ghee until it smells fragrant, mix it with crushed almonds, cashews, and jaggery or dates, and shape them.
Why it works: It's dense, nutrient-rich, and keeps you fueled through shorter, darker days.
Also read: Interview | Chef Tenzin Khetsok Wants You To Explore Pan Asian Cuisine Beyond Sushi And Dim Sum
7. Gond (Dink) Laddu
This is the heavyweight champion of winter sweets.
Why it works: Edible gum resin fried in ghee until it puffs up like tiny popcorn, mixed with ground nuts, wheat flour, and jaggery.
The warning: This is winter’s most calorie-dense bomb. Traditionally given to new mothers and elders for joint comfort. It is so rich that one piece is usually plenty.
Region-Wise Winter Traditions Across India
Look at the map of India. The jaggery-and-nuts formula stays remarkably consistent, but every region added its own local flavour:
- North and Central India (MP, UP, Rajasthan): Gajak and til barfi rule the roost. Rajasthan throws in gond ke laddu and til patti just to make sure you never lose weight in the winter.
- Maharashtra and Gujarat: Chikki and tilgul take center stage around Sankranti, exchanged with sweet words well into February.
- Punjab: Lohri brings gajak, peanuts, popcorn, and til laddu around the bonfire. It’s less about the sweet and more about dancing to Daler Mehndi songs in the cold.
- South India: Sesame (ellu) is mixed with jaggery into small balls called ellu urundai, served during Pongal. The logic is identical to the North.
Tips To Buy Pure, Preservative-Free Winter Sweets
Because winter sweets travel well, local markets are flooded with cheap knockoffs. Keep these tips in mind before you buy:
|What to Look For
|Real, Traditional Stuff
|Fake / Mass-Produced Trap
|The Sweetener
|Genuine jaggery with a slightly earthy, caramel note.
|Sugar-and-glucose syrup with a tiny drop of color to trick you.
|The Texture
|Natural, slightly rustic crunch or a crumbly, flaky bite.
|Unnaturally glassy, hard as a rock, or sticky.
|The Ingredients
|Sesame, peanuts, jaggery, maybe ghee.
|Long chemical names, artificial colours, and preservatives.
Storage Pro-Tip
- Keep gajak, chikki, and til barfi in an airtight container away from moisture. They'll easily stay crisp for 3 to 4 weeks.
- Ghee-based laddus (besan and gond) are best finished within 2 to 3 weeks, or shoved into the fridge if you stocked up like a prepper.
Who Should Eat What?
Sesame gives you calcium and iron when sunlight is low. Jaggery has minerals refined sugar lacks. Gond helps your joints.
These are traditional, calorie-dense foods. "Traditional" does not mean unlimited. If you are managing your weight, diabetes, or heart health, treat a piece or two as a mindful seasonal treat, not a breakfast replacement. For the rest of us fighting winter fatigue, grab a piece, brew a hot cup of chai, and enjoy the season.
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