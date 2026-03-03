ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Find Out The Exact Timings And Meaning Of Today's 'Blood Moon' Eclipse In Major Indian Cities

A total lunar eclipse will occur on 3rd March, 2026. The eclipse will be visible in the region covering eastern Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean and Americas. It can be seen from most spots in India except from some places in the extreme western part of the country. Most places of India will observe the ending of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise except some places in North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the end of the totality phase of the eclipse will also be visible.

In general, the eclipse will begin at 15:20 IST and the ending time is 18:48 IST. The total eclipse will begin at 16:34 IST and the ending time of the totality of this eclipse is 17:33 IST. The magnitude is 1.155. The last total lunar eclipse visible from India was on 7-8 September, 2025. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India falls on 6th July, 2028 but it will be a partial one.

What Is A Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and a partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the Moon comes under the Earth's shadow.

The eclipse we see today will be the first total lunar eclipse of the year. The celestial event will briefly make the Moon visible in a dramatic shade of copper-red, which skygazers call a “Blood Moon”.

What Is A Total Lunar Eclipse?

According to NASA, the Moon moves into the inner part of Earth’s shadow, or the umbra. Some of the sunlight passing through the atmosphere reaches the Moon’s surface, lighting it dimly. Colours with shorter wavelengths (blues and violets) scatter more easily than colours with longer wavelengths, like red and orange. Because these longer wavelengths make it through the atmosphere, and the shorter wavelengths have scattered away, the Moon appears orangish or reddish during a lunar eclipse. The more dust or clouds in our atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon appears.

What Causes The “Blood Moon” Effect?

The same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn reddish-orange during a lunar eclipse. Sunlight appears white, but it actually contains a rainbow of components, and different colours of light have different physical properties. Blue light scatters relatively easily as it passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. Reddish light, on the other hand, travels more directly through the air.

When the Sun is high on a clear day, we see blue light scattered throughout the sky overhead. At sunrise and sunset, when the Sun is near the horizon, incoming sunlight travels a longer, low-angle path through the atmosphere to observers on the ground. The bluer part of sunlight scatters away in the distance (where it's still daytime), and only the yellow-to-red part of the spectrum reaches our eyes.