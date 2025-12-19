ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Top 10 Trends That Are Set To Shape Work Culture Globally In 2026

With companies increasingly prioritising their employees, they are also recognising that productivity and engagement are driven by how, when, and with whom they collaborate rather than solely where they work. Organisations of all sizes are embracing flexible and hybrid working models to attract and retain the best talent.

In 2026, the attention will turn from where work happens to focus on a company’s profitability, productivity and the wellbeing of their teams. This is according to a new report by International Workplace Group (IWG), the parent company for major flexible workspace brands like Regus (offering professional offices) and Spaces (known for creative, collaborative environments), alongside others such as HQ, Signature and No18. Businesses will invest in flexible workspace memberships, allowing employees to work closer to home where they will be most productive, avoiding costly, unnecessary commutes. In India, new policies supporting remote work are helping this shift.

Says Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG, “Continuous improvements in technology including AI and new approaches to training and development will be significant drivers of productivity, engagement, and loyalty. We will continue to see a fundamental shift in the geography of work with the centre of gravity moving towards local communities. The remarkable advances in cloud technology and video conferencing software mean workers no longer need to travel long distances on a daily basis.”

Here are the top trends that IWG predicts will drive corporate culture and workplaces in 2026:

1. AI As Your Work Co-Pilot

In 2026, hybrid teams will more regularly integrate AI copilots into their daily operations. These systems will significantly reduce the need for simple tasks such as admin, knowledge retrieval, and scheduling. Employees will find themselves with more time for creative work, able to tackle complex problem-solving tasks, and develop meaningful relationships. Moreover, this transformation will enable individuals to better manage their work-life balance, ultimately leading to increased productivity and job satisfaction.

This shift is being accelerated by a new wave of intergenerational collaboration. Research from IWG reveals that 62% of Gen Z employees are already coaching older colleagues on how to use AI to boost productivity and efficiency. In turn, 77% of Directors and Senior Directors have said this has boosted productivity levels, while 80% said it unlocked new business opportunities. Capitalising on this trend, employers will increasingly use AI and workplace analytics to create “personalised hybrid plans” for each employee, including optimised schedules, ideal collaboration days, and preferred office or coworking locations.

2. Return-To-Several-Offices

Companies of all sizes are moving away from loosely defined hybrid policies to more structured, multi-location models with teams increasingly empowered to work from more convenient places closer to home. Rather than insisting on a “Return to the Office, it’s a case of a “Return To Several Offices”.

Microsoft recently announced that by 2026 many of its US employees will need to be in their closest Microsoft office at least three days per week while many corporates are empowering their teams to work from a network of coworking or flexible workspace locations.

Amid the rising 'Return to Several Offices' trend, IWG is aggressively expanding its India presence. The company plans to double its current footprint of 120 centres to over 250 in the next 18-24 months, with locations in over 30 cities. This includes Tier-II and Tier-III markets like Surat, Vijayawada, and Salem.

3. Micro-Certifications As Currency

Hybrid workers will stack “micro-certifications” (bite-sized, skill-focused credentials) instead of relying on traditional degrees or annual performance reviews. Employers will support this by funding on-demand learning platforms, creating more agile talent pools. This trend will change internal mobility, with skills becoming more portable and accessible.

Indian professionals are increasingly stacking micro-certifications and short, skills-based credentials (especially in areas like AI, cybersecurity, cloud, green jobs and advanced manufacturing) rather than relying only on traditional degrees or annual appraisals. Employers are funding on-demand learning platforms and industry-recognised certificates to build agile, project-ready talent pools and to meet the skill requirements of India’s digital economy and “Vikasit Bharat 2047” ambitions.

4. Reversing The Quiet Crack

Unlike “quiet quitting”, where employees deliberately do the bare minimum, “quiet cracking” describes something subtler: employees who are still performing but feel mentally and emotionally checked out resulting in burnout, stalled progression, and a lack of purpose.

With 57% of workers saying they’re more likely to disengage when they feel undervalued or micromanaged, companies will put more emphasis on employee wellbeing and flexible work options, to remain competitive and keep people engaged. As wellbeing becomes a bigger focus, companies are also expected to move past traditional perks and start using new “well-tech” tools - like stress-tracking wearables, AI mental health reminders, and wellness challenges that gamify healthy habits and make them more engaging.