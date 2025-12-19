Top 10 Trends That Are Set To Shape Work Culture Globally In 2026
In 2026, the attention will turn from where work happens to focus on a company’s profitability, productivity and the wellbeing of their teams.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST
With companies increasingly prioritising their employees, they are also recognising that productivity and engagement are driven by how, when, and with whom they collaborate rather than solely where they work. Organisations of all sizes are embracing flexible and hybrid working models to attract and retain the best talent.
In 2026, the attention will turn from where work happens to focus on a company’s profitability, productivity and the wellbeing of their teams. This is according to a new report by International Workplace Group (IWG), the parent company for major flexible workspace brands like Regus (offering professional offices) and Spaces (known for creative, collaborative environments), alongside others such as HQ, Signature and No18. Businesses will invest in flexible workspace memberships, allowing employees to work closer to home where they will be most productive, avoiding costly, unnecessary commutes. In India, new policies supporting remote work are helping this shift.
Says Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG, “Continuous improvements in technology including AI and new approaches to training and development will be significant drivers of productivity, engagement, and loyalty. We will continue to see a fundamental shift in the geography of work with the centre of gravity moving towards local communities. The remarkable advances in cloud technology and video conferencing software mean workers no longer need to travel long distances on a daily basis.”
Here are the top trends that IWG predicts will drive corporate culture and workplaces in 2026:
1. AI As Your Work Co-Pilot
In 2026, hybrid teams will more regularly integrate AI copilots into their daily operations. These systems will significantly reduce the need for simple tasks such as admin, knowledge retrieval, and scheduling. Employees will find themselves with more time for creative work, able to tackle complex problem-solving tasks, and develop meaningful relationships. Moreover, this transformation will enable individuals to better manage their work-life balance, ultimately leading to increased productivity and job satisfaction.
This shift is being accelerated by a new wave of intergenerational collaboration. Research from IWG reveals that 62% of Gen Z employees are already coaching older colleagues on how to use AI to boost productivity and efficiency. In turn, 77% of Directors and Senior Directors have said this has boosted productivity levels, while 80% said it unlocked new business opportunities. Capitalising on this trend, employers will increasingly use AI and workplace analytics to create “personalised hybrid plans” for each employee, including optimised schedules, ideal collaboration days, and preferred office or coworking locations.
2. Return-To-Several-Offices
Companies of all sizes are moving away from loosely defined hybrid policies to more structured, multi-location models with teams increasingly empowered to work from more convenient places closer to home. Rather than insisting on a “Return to the Office, it’s a case of a “Return To Several Offices”.
Microsoft recently announced that by 2026 many of its US employees will need to be in their closest Microsoft office at least three days per week while many corporates are empowering their teams to work from a network of coworking or flexible workspace locations.
Amid the rising 'Return to Several Offices' trend, IWG is aggressively expanding its India presence. The company plans to double its current footprint of 120 centres to over 250 in the next 18-24 months, with locations in over 30 cities. This includes Tier-II and Tier-III markets like Surat, Vijayawada, and Salem.
3. Micro-Certifications As Currency
Hybrid workers will stack “micro-certifications” (bite-sized, skill-focused credentials) instead of relying on traditional degrees or annual performance reviews. Employers will support this by funding on-demand learning platforms, creating more agile talent pools. This trend will change internal mobility, with skills becoming more portable and accessible.
Indian professionals are increasingly stacking micro-certifications and short, skills-based credentials (especially in areas like AI, cybersecurity, cloud, green jobs and advanced manufacturing) rather than relying only on traditional degrees or annual appraisals. Employers are funding on-demand learning platforms and industry-recognised certificates to build agile, project-ready talent pools and to meet the skill requirements of India’s digital economy and “Vikasit Bharat 2047” ambitions.
4. Reversing The Quiet Crack
Unlike “quiet quitting”, where employees deliberately do the bare minimum, “quiet cracking” describes something subtler: employees who are still performing but feel mentally and emotionally checked out resulting in burnout, stalled progression, and a lack of purpose.
With 57% of workers saying they’re more likely to disengage when they feel undervalued or micromanaged, companies will put more emphasis on employee wellbeing and flexible work options, to remain competitive and keep people engaged. As wellbeing becomes a bigger focus, companies are also expected to move past traditional perks and start using new “well-tech” tools - like stress-tracking wearables, AI mental health reminders, and wellness challenges that gamify healthy habits and make them more engaging.
'Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2025' report highlights significant work-related challenges across South Asian countries. In this region, 29% of employees reported experiencing loneliness at work, 31% felt daily work stress, and only 15% said they were thriving in their jobs. When it comes to India, a separate 2025 report revealed that while 53% of companies have adopted hybrid work models, 41% still face employee disengagement. These findings show why Indian firms need to adopt flexible work arrangements.
5. Fractional C-Suite And Executive Talent
As they navigate economic uncertainty, more companies are turning to fractional executives, opting for part-time or contract-based C-suite talent who bring in laser-focused expertise without the cost of full-time appointments. With nine in 10 (87%) CEOs and CFOs concerned about the impact of ongoing macroeconomic instability and two thirds (67%) already reducing operating costs, businesses are looking for smarter leadership models. This flexibility allows companies to secure world-class strategic insight when needed, while enabling experienced professionals to work across multiple organisations.
This trend is also beginning to take shape in India, where 40% of startups now engage fractional C-suite executives. These roles (such as part-time CFOs managing fundraising and GST compliance, or fractional CTOs redesigning tech architecture) enable portfolio careers across organisations and cities, supported by hybrid norms and new labour codes' fixed-term contracts with pro-rata gratuity and social security.
6. Building 15-Minute Cities
The 15-minute city concept, where everything from work to leisure is accessible within a short walk or cycle is entering a new phase in 2026. Until recently, this has mainly been a story of adaptation: retrofitting existing neighbourhoods to bring work, living, and recreation closer together. In the year ahead, 15-minute cities will be taking an entirely new form, they will be built from the ground up, designed to encourage connectivity, sustainability and community.
The 15-minute city concept is also beginning to shape Indian urban planning, particularly in large metros and fast-growing regional hubs. Master plans in cities such as Pune, Hyderabad and smaller state capitals increasingly emphasise mixed-use developments, transit-oriented growth and neighbourhood commercial clusters that support local living and working.
7. The Local Loyalty Effect
Hybrid work will foster a renewed connection to local communities. Companies may encourage employees to integrate volunteerism, local partnerships, or skill-sharing into their workweek, strengthening employer brands while supporting civic engagement, in the communities where employees live and work.
8. The Hospitality-Infused Office
The workplace will increasingly look and feel like boutique hotels. In 2026, expect concierge-style services, curated food and beverage options, and sensory design that mirrors boutique hotels. Take IWG’s latest partnership with YOO, blending design-led hospitality expertise with IWG’s flexible workspace network, these spaces will fuse work, socialising, and wellbeing together, transforming the office into a lifestyle experience.
9. Rising Day Office Demand
Day offices are set to become a key part of the landscape, providing a professional and productive office space whenever and wherever it is needed. Whether employees are seeking quiet, focus rooms or collaboration spaces for ad-hoc team days, these “on-demand” options eliminate the need for long-term commitments while offering all the amenities of a traditional office. With well-being firmly on the agenda, features such as natural light and on-site wellness amenities will differentiate day offices.
10. New Workforce Demographic
Gen Z is entering the workforce with clear expectations that go beyond pay: they prioritise wellness, mental health, flexible hours and meaningful work that aligns with their core values. With an ageing global population, rising retirements and widening talent gaps, it is critical that business leaders understand and react to these changing priorities in order to stay competitive. Labour reforms that recognise gig workers, strengthen social security and codify work-from-home provide a policy backdrop that supports these aspirations, especially for youth in emerging tech and service roles. Companies that embrace flexibility, autonomy, and meaningful work will attract and retain the next generation of leaders.
Sources:
- https://www.jll.com/en-in/insights/indias-tech-ecosystem
- https://wheebox.com/assets/pdf/ISR_Report_2025.pdf
- https://community.nasscom.in/communities/future-work/fractional-cxos-future-leadership-already-here
- https://media.iwgplc.com/IWG/MediaCentre/IWG_Hybrid_Working_Productivity_Report_June_2025.pdf
Read more: