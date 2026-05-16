ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Food Guide: Top Traditional Indonesian Dishes You Must Try When You Travel To Bali

Traditional Indonesian food is built slowly, inherited carefully, and served generously.

Traditional Indonesian Cuisine
Traditional Indonesian Cuisine is wholesome and delicious (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bali is being touted as the new Goa for desi travellers, and one of the highlights of the heavenly Indonesian island is the food. Traditional Indonesian cuisine is the sort of food that makes you realise how unfair geography can be. Some countries get mild weather and practical meals.

Indonesia, spread across more than 17,000 islands, somehow ended up with volcanoes, spice routes, tropical abundance, and a culinary tradition that tastes as if history itself wandered into the kitchen and started cooking. It is one of those cuisines where every dish appears to have lived several lives... influenced by traders from India, China, the Middle East, and Europe, yet stubbornly, gloriously Indonesian at heart.

At the centre of traditional Indonesian food is rice, or nasi, which turns up at meals with the reliability of an overenthusiastic relative at family functions. A plate rarely travels alone. It arrives accompanied by vegetables, sambals, meats, fish, and gravies. Nasi Goreng may be the global poster child, but traditional Indonesian cooking runs much deeper. There is Rendang, a slow-cooked beef dish from West Sumatra that spends hours absorbing coconut milk and spices until it becomes dark and rich in flavour. UNESCO has recognised it among the world’s beloved dishes.

Nasi Goreng
Nasi Goreng (ETV Bharat)

Then comes Satay — skewered meat grilled over charcoal and served with peanut sauce — a dish so universally adored that it feels like Indonesia’s edible handshake. In Java, sweet soy sauce lends dishes a caramel-like warmth, while in Bali, spice blends are bolder and more theatrical. Traditional Indonesian cuisine also celebrates humble ingredients: Tempeh, a fermented soybean cake born in Java centuries ago, remains a staple long before plant-based eating became fashionable enough to require hashtags.

Satay
Satay (ETV Bharat)

Perhaps the soul of Indonesian food lies in its spices. Turmeric, lemongrass, galangal, ginger, candlenuts, tamarind, and fiery chillies appear so often they practically deserve citizenship. Meals are layered, aromatic, and comforting rather than showy. Even simple soups like Soto Ayam or vegetable-heavy Gado-Gado feel restorative, as though someone cooked them with sincere concern for your wellbeing.

Gudeg
Gudeg (ETV Bharat)
Gado-Gado
Gado-Gado (ETV Bharat)
Bakso
Bakso (ETV Bharat)
Pindang Patin
Pindang Patin (ETV Bharat)
Pepes Ikan
Pepes Ikan (ETV Bharat)
Mie Goreng
Mie Goreng (ETV Bharat)
Ayam Goreng
Ayam Goreng (ETV Bharat)
Nasi Uduk
Nasi Uduk (ETV Bharat)
Soto Ayam
Soto Ayam (ETV Bharat)

Also read:

  1. Spaghetti To Farfalle, Know Your Pastas And The Best Dishes To Cook With Them
  2. Every Cool Café Suddenly Has Bingsu On The Menu: A Beginner’s Guide To Korean Sweets
  3. Quick Recipe: 5 Steps To Make Creamy Comfort Pasta
  4. Protein Goes Namkeen, Mithai Goes Indo-Modern: Inside India’s Biggest Food Trends From A New Report

TAGGED:

TRADITIONAL INDONESIAN DISHES
BALI
FOOD GUIDE
TRAVEL
INDONESIAN FOOD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.