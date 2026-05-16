ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Food Guide: Top Traditional Indonesian Dishes You Must Try When You Travel To Bali

Bali is being touted as the new Goa for desi travellers, and one of the highlights of the heavenly Indonesian island is the food. Traditional Indonesian cuisine is the sort of food that makes you realise how unfair geography can be. Some countries get mild weather and practical meals.

Indonesia, spread across more than 17,000 islands, somehow ended up with volcanoes, spice routes, tropical abundance, and a culinary tradition that tastes as if history itself wandered into the kitchen and started cooking. It is one of those cuisines where every dish appears to have lived several lives... influenced by traders from India, China, the Middle East, and Europe, yet stubbornly, gloriously Indonesian at heart.

At the centre of traditional Indonesian food is rice, or nasi, which turns up at meals with the reliability of an overenthusiastic relative at family functions. A plate rarely travels alone. It arrives accompanied by vegetables, sambals, meats, fish, and gravies. Nasi Goreng may be the global poster child, but traditional Indonesian cooking runs much deeper. There is Rendang, a slow-cooked beef dish from West Sumatra that spends hours absorbing coconut milk and spices until it becomes dark and rich in flavour. UNESCO has recognised it among the world’s beloved dishes.