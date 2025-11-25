Top 5 Temple Towns Emerging As The New Wedding Destinations
These temple towns are quickly becoming the dream wedding destinations for couples seeking emotion over extravagance, and blessings over bling.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:19 AM IST
If you’ve attended an Indian wedding lately, you’ll know the real trend isn’t the lehenga shade or the choreographed sangeet, it’s the destination. Unlike the earlier craze of flying off to Bali or Tuscany, something surprisingly rooted has taken over. Millennials and Gen Z are skipping the international drama and heading straight to India’s temple towns to get married. It’s not hard to see why.
Our generation loves Instagram, but we’re also desperately searching for meaning. In an age where everything feels temporary, getting married under the blessing of a centuries-old deity feels like the one thing that still has some permanence. “This shift also fits beautifully into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Wed in India' initiative, which encourages couples to celebrate weddings within the country, rediscovering our culture while supporting local economies,” says Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect & ITCX International Temples Convention & EXPO.
Temple cities are emerging as the perfect match not just because they’re spiritual, but because they’re sustainable, heritage-rich, intimate, and surprisingly stylish. Adds Kulkarni, “Temple towns give couples the perfect balance of intimacy and grandeur—without the noise, without the showmanship. This trend is about a generation trying to ground itself. To step into married life with values intact. To choose authenticity over extravagance.” Here are his picks of the temple towns that couples are celebrating their nuptials in:
1. Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand
If Uttarakhand had a LinkedIn profile, it would read: mountains, rivers, forests, great hospitality, and a knack for hosting everything from celebrity weddings to cosy family functions. It’s a place where the air itself feels like a blessing.
Right in the middle of this peaceful state sits Triyuginarayan Temple, famous as the spot where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Legend even says the sacred fire that witnessed their wedding has been burning for three ages. Imagine taking your vows beside that eternal flame. Put up your guests at one of the modern resorts that have been cropping up in Rudraprayag.
2. Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Some places radiate faith without trying too hard. Tirupati is that city. You don’t just take pheras here... you feel like destiny itself is part of the wedding planning committee. The star venue is the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swami Temple, where tradition says Lord Venkateswara married Goddess Padmavathi before heading to Tirumala. The entire region carries that wedding energy: from Tiruchanoor’s Padmavathi temple to the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple, where millions come just to feel closer to the divine.
A wedding here is less about floral arches and more about family blessings, rituals that have survived centuries, and the reassurance that your marriage is starting exactly how many generations before you did.
3. Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh
If there’s one place where romance and spirituality merge without any effort, it’s Vrindavan. The story of Radha and Krishna still flows through its streets like a living memory. More and more couples—Indian and international—are choosing ISKCON Vrindavan as their wedding venue. The ambience is serene, the rituals are beautifully organised, and the kirtans make the whole ceremony feel like you’re entering marriage on a different frequency altogether. Vrindavan offers venues for every size—small, medium, or the big, fat weddings.
4. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi is one of the world’s oldest living cities. It has become the dream spot for couples who want to begin life together on a sacred note. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple there is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Weddings in Varanasi include rituals on the ghats, the sound of conch shells, the Ganga flowing gently nearby, and chanting. Couples also visit the Annapurna Temple for blessings from the goddess of food and nourishment. After all, what is marriage without abundance and a lot of good food?
5. Puri, Odisha
Puri is an ancient city by the sea with a temple culture, beachfront, vibrant festivals, and textiles. Getting married here means a return to simplicity, a sense of belonging to something ancient, rituals that make the moment feel meaningful, a naturally beautiful setting without artificial drama. The Jagannath Temple adds undeniable divinity. Participate in the local wedding customs, from Barjatri to the Saptapadi. Plan your stay and the arrival of guests at one of the coastal resorts, which make itineraries for temple rituals and contemporary celebrations.
