ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Top 5 Temple Towns Emerging As The New Wedding Destinations

If you’ve attended an Indian wedding lately, you’ll know the real trend isn’t the lehenga shade or the choreographed sangeet, it’s the destination. Unlike the earlier craze of flying off to Bali or Tuscany, something surprisingly rooted has taken over. Millennials and Gen Z are skipping the international drama and heading straight to India’s temple towns to get married. It’s not hard to see why.

Our generation loves Instagram, but we’re also desperately searching for meaning. In an age where everything feels temporary, getting married under the blessing of a centuries-old deity feels like the one thing that still has some permanence. “This shift also fits beautifully into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Wed in India' initiative, which encourages couples to celebrate weddings within the country, rediscovering our culture while supporting local economies,” says Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect & ITCX International Temples Convention & EXPO.

Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni (ETV Bharat)

Temple cities are emerging as the perfect match not just because they’re spiritual, but because they’re sustainable, heritage-rich, intimate, and surprisingly stylish. Adds Kulkarni, “Temple towns give couples the perfect balance of intimacy and grandeur—without the noise, without the showmanship. This trend is about a generation trying to ground itself. To step into married life with values intact. To choose authenticity over extravagance.” Here are his picks of the temple towns that couples are celebrating their nuptials in:

1. Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

If Uttarakhand had a LinkedIn profile, it would read: mountains, rivers, forests, great hospitality, and a knack for hosting everything from celebrity weddings to cosy family functions. It’s a place where the air itself feels like a blessing.

Right in the middle of this peaceful state sits Triyuginarayan Temple, famous as the spot where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Legend even says the sacred fire that witnessed their wedding has been burning for three ages. Imagine taking your vows beside that eternal flame. Put up your guests at one of the modern resorts that have been cropping up in Rudraprayag.