ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Freezer Settings To Food Cuts, 5 Small Kitchen Tweaks That Can Reduce Your LPG Cylinder Use

Cooking at home is starting to feel a little different these days. With LPG concerns and rising costs, people are becoming more careful about how often they use the gas, and even eating out is not as easy on the pocket as before, with some places increasing prices or cutting down options. In many homes, there is this constant thought in the background about saving gas wherever possible, whether it is cooking in batches, avoiding long recipes, or simply trying to manage meals better through the week. But while most of us focus on what to cook or what to avoid, we rarely think about how small things like the way food is stored, how it is thawed, or even how we start cooking can impact gas usage.

These are simple things we do every day, but they can make a real difference when fuel use becomes something we need to manage more carefully, especially in times like this.

1. Your Freezer Temperature Decides How Much Gas You Use Later

Most home freezers are set anywhere between -10°C to -12°C, while the recommended range is -18°C or lower. That small difference changes how food behaves when you cook it. At higher freezer temperatures, food starts to soften slightly and forms more surface ice. When you cook this, it releases extra water, leading to uneven heating and longer cooking time on the stove. Food stored closer to -18°C holds its structure better, cooks more evenly, and can cut down cooking time by a few minutes per dish. It may not seem like much, but over multiple meals, this directly adds to how long your gas stays on.

Cooking gas (Getty Images)

2. Food Thawing Can Add Minutes To Cooking