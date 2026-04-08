From Freezer Settings To Food Cuts, 5 Small Kitchen Tweaks That Can Reduce Your LPG Cylinder Use
Simple things you can do at home to manage your cooking gas consumption.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Cooking at home is starting to feel a little different these days. With LPG concerns and rising costs, people are becoming more careful about how often they use the gas, and even eating out is not as easy on the pocket as before, with some places increasing prices or cutting down options. In many homes, there is this constant thought in the background about saving gas wherever possible, whether it is cooking in batches, avoiding long recipes, or simply trying to manage meals better through the week. But while most of us focus on what to cook or what to avoid, we rarely think about how small things like the way food is stored, how it is thawed, or even how we start cooking can impact gas usage.
These are simple things we do every day, but they can make a real difference when fuel use becomes something we need to manage more carefully, especially in times like this.
1. Your Freezer Temperature Decides How Much Gas You Use Later
Most home freezers are set anywhere between -10°C to -12°C, while the recommended range is -18°C or lower. That small difference changes how food behaves when you cook it. At higher freezer temperatures, food starts to soften slightly and forms more surface ice. When you cook this, it releases extra water, leading to uneven heating and longer cooking time on the stove. Food stored closer to -18°C holds its structure better, cooks more evenly, and can cut down cooking time by a few minutes per dish. It may not seem like much, but over multiple meals, this directly adds to how long your gas stays on.
2. Food Thawing Can Add Minutes To Cooking
Leaving food out to thaw on the counter may seem convenient but it actually slows down cooking. As the surface warms, moisture escapes, leading to uneven heating and longer time on the stove. Using frozen foods, especially Individually Quick-Frozen (IQF) formats, can help. The pieces stay separate and can be cooked directly or thawed quickly without losing texture. IQF-backed products such as Safal frozen Vegetables or Godrej Yummiez make it easier to save both time and gas while keeping meals consistent.
3. Smaller Cuts Cook Faster And Use Less Gas
The size of what you cook directly affects how long the stove stays on. Larger pieces take longer to heat through, often needing an extra 5 to 10 minutes compared to smaller, evenly cut portions. This is because heat takes time to reach the centre, especially in dense foods like meat or potatoes. Smaller cuts increase surface area, allowing faster and more even cooking, which reduces total time on the flame. This is why precut or portioned formats tend to cook more efficiently, helping you manage both time and gas without changing the dish itself.
4. First Few Minutes Decide Total Gas Usage
How you start cooking has a direct impact on how long the gas stays on. Beginning on a low flame may feel safer, but it actually increases total cooking time. Starting with a higher flame for the first 2 to 3 minutes helps bring the pan and food up to the right temperature faster, reducing the overall time needed on the stove. Once the heat is built, you can lower the flame to finish cooking. This simple shift in heat control can cut down a few minutes per dish, which adds up across multiple meals in a day.
5. Frost Buildup In Your Freezer Can Increase Cooking Time
Most people ignore the layer of ice that builds up inside the freezer, but it actually affects how food cooks later. Excess frost forms when warm air enters and freezes, creating extra ice around stored food. This leads to more surface moisture when the food is taken out, which means longer cooking time and uneven heating on the stove. Even a thin layer of frost can add a few extra minutes per dish without you realising it. Regularly defrosting your freezer and keeping it sealed properly helps maintain food quality and reduces unnecessary time on the gas.
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