ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Are Cockroaches Troubling You At Home? Try These Simple And Natural Tips

If cockroaches are a constant nuisance in your house, here are some easy and natural ways to get rid of them.

Cockroaches at home
Cockroaches carry harmful bacteria and germs that can make your family members ill (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Often, when you switch on the kitchen light at night to drink water, you’ll notice cockroaches scurrying across the vegetables, dishes, or countertops. No matter how clean you keep your home, this problem still affects many households. Although cockroaches don’t directly harm humans like some other insects, they carry harmful bacteria and germs that can cause illness. They also create fear and disgust for many people. Even after trying different sprays and insecticides, the problem may persist. So instead, try these natural home remedies to drive them away.

By following a few simple steps at home, you can prevent cockroaches from entering in the first place. Here’s what you can do:

General Hygiene and Prevention Tips

  1. Keep your house clean at all times to avoid problems caused by cockroaches and other insects.
  2. Pay special attention to cupboards and kitchen sinks that are not used regularly or have excess moisture, as cockroaches thrive in damp areas.
  3. Wash dishes immediately after eating and dispose of food scraps right away.
  4. Avoid storing cardboard boxes in the kitchen. Since they are made from wood pulp, they serve as food for cockroaches.
  5. Ensure garbage doesn’t pile up inside your home.
  6. In the evenings, close windows and door gaps, because cockroaches often enter through them.
  7. Keep the trash bin tightly closed. Open bins attract cockroaches easily.
  8. Seal any cracks, holes, or broken pipes in your home. This prevents them from nesting and breeding.

Natural Remedies To Repel Cockroaches

1. Cinnamon

The strong smell of cinnamon irritates cockroaches. Mix a little cinnamon powder with salt and water, and spray it in places where cockroaches are often seen. This not only repels them but can also destroy their eggs.

2. Onion

Cockroaches can’t stand the strong smell of onions. Apply a little onion juice or leave onion pieces in the areas they frequent. The pungent smell keeps them away.

3. Clove

Cloves
Cloves (Getty Images)

Clove works very well to drive cockroaches out of your home. Place whole cloves in kitchen corners or areas where they often appear. The sharp scent of clove keeps them from entering. A study published in the Journal of Insect and Animal Science also confirmed that clove oil is effective in repelling cockroaches.

4. Baking Soda and Sugar

Mix equal parts of baking soda and sugar, and sprinkle small amounts in corners or places where cockroaches move around. The sugar attracts them, and when they eat the mixture, the baking soda kills them instantly.

5. Vinegar

Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle and spray it in areas where cockroaches are active. Doing this three times a week can significantly reduce their presence.

Reference:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/chapter/edited-volume/abs/pii/B9780323851770000264

Read more:

  1. How To Host The Perfect Indoor Picnic This Winter
  2. Why Do People Light Diyas During Festivals And Sacred Occasions?
  3. Simple Guide To Recycling Waste At Home For Beginners

TAGGED:

TIPS TO GET RID OF COCKROACHES
INSECT PROBLEMS
NATURAL HOME REMEDIES
COCKROACH SOLUTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.