Are Cockroaches Troubling You At Home? Try These Simple And Natural Tips

Cockroaches carry harmful bacteria and germs that can make your family members ill ( Getty Images )

Often, when you switch on the kitchen light at night to drink water, you’ll notice cockroaches scurrying across the vegetables, dishes, or countertops. No matter how clean you keep your home, this problem still affects many households. Although cockroaches don’t directly harm humans like some other insects, they carry harmful bacteria and germs that can cause illness. They also create fear and disgust for many people. Even after trying different sprays and insecticides, the problem may persist. So instead, try these natural home remedies to drive them away. By following a few simple steps at home, you can prevent cockroaches from entering in the first place. Here’s what you can do: General Hygiene and Prevention Tips Keep your house clean at all times to avoid problems caused by cockroaches and other insects. Pay special attention to cupboards and kitchen sinks that are not used regularly or have excess moisture, as cockroaches thrive in damp areas. Wash dishes immediately after eating and dispose of food scraps right away. Avoid storing cardboard boxes in the kitchen. Since they are made from wood pulp, they serve as food for cockroaches. Ensure garbage doesn’t pile up inside your home. In the evenings, close windows and door gaps, because cockroaches often enter through them. Keep the trash bin tightly closed. Open bins attract cockroaches easily. Seal any cracks, holes, or broken pipes in your home. This prevents them from nesting and breeding. Natural Remedies To Repel Cockroaches 1. Cinnamon The strong smell of cinnamon irritates cockroaches. Mix a little cinnamon powder with salt and water, and spray it in places where cockroaches are often seen. This not only repels them but can also destroy their eggs. 2. Onion