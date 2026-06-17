5 Tips To Balance Work And Passion Without Losing Yourself
You don't have to choose between your work and passion, both can be pursued simultaneously. Here's how.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Most people don’t even realise when they start losing touch with the things they once loved. It doesn’t happen suddenly. There are books pile up unread on the shelves, running shoes sit untouched in a corner. Work takes centerstage as days blur into each other, and before you know it, there’s no time left that feels like your own.
“It’s not really about being busy. It’s that no one ever taught us how to hold on to that small part of life that should belong only to us,” says Dr. Mihirkant Upadhyaya, Senior Supply Chain Technical Program Manager at Intel. He should know. Not only does Mihir holds 4 degrees (BE in Computer Engineering, an M.S. in Physics, an MS in Nanoscale Engineering, and a PhD in Nanoscale Science and Engineering), he was certified by six international record-keeping organisations in 2025 as the most academically qualified individual to trek to Mount Everest Base Camp (EBC).
In preparation for the EBC trek, Mihir summited Mt. St. Helens twice and Mt. Hood once to acclimatise to altitude and thinner oxygen, combining daily hour-long runs, weight training, and intense tennis sessions with a complete dietary overhaul... all while managing hereditary asthma.
The scientist-athlete shared his tips to balance your work and passion:
1. Stop Waiting For The Perfect Time
Passion doesn't need long or uninterrupted stretches. It survives in small and consistent pockets which look like a short practice session, a quick sketch or a few pages before bed. Those small moments only start to matter when you stop pushing them aside as something you’ll get to later.
2. Learn When To Stop
Modern work culture quietly rewards being always-on. But you can't sustain sharp work without recovery, and you can't recover if you never fully step away. Knowing when to shut the laptop isn't weakness. It is a powerful act that lets you come back feeling rejuvenated.
3. Let Your Passion Be Useless
Not everything you enjoy needs a monetisation angle or a growth metric. Some things should exist purely because they make you feel like yourself. The moment you start optimising a hobby, you've actually turned it into a second job.
4. Build Rituals, Not Schedules
A weekly sport. A daily walk. Time blocked for reading that you actually keep. Rituals create a rhythm that holds up even when work gets heavy. Schedules collapse under pressure; rituals tend to survive it.
5. Remember Who You Are Outside The Office
Your career shapes what you do for work. It shouldn't shape everything else. Staying involved in things beyond your professional role be it physical, creative or social, keeps perspective alive and prevents the slow erosion of identity that comes from over-identifying with a job title.
Sometimes, a bigger reset is needed. Physically or mentally demanding experiences like a tough trip, a sport that humbles you or anything that requires real focus have a way of reminding you what you're actually capable of.
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