ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Tips To Balance Work And Passion Without Losing Yourself

Most people don’t even realise when they start losing touch with the things they once loved. It doesn’t happen suddenly. There are books pile up unread on the shelves, running shoes sit untouched in a corner. Work takes centerstage as days blur into each other, and before you know it, there’s no time left that feels like your own.

“It’s not really about being busy. It’s that no one ever taught us how to hold on to that small part of life that should belong only to us,” says Dr. Mihirkant Upadhyaya, Senior Supply Chain Technical Program Manager at Intel. He should know. Not only does Mihir holds 4 degrees (BE in Computer Engineering, an M.S. in Physics, an MS in Nanoscale Engineering, and a PhD in Nanoscale Science and Engineering), he was certified by six international record-keeping organisations in 2025 as the most academically qualified individual to trek to Mount Everest Base Camp (EBC).

In preparation for the EBC trek, Mihir summited Mt. St. Helens twice and Mt. Hood once to acclimatise to altitude and thinner oxygen, combining daily hour-long runs, weight training, and intense tennis sessions with a complete dietary overhaul... all while managing hereditary asthma.

Dr. Mihirkant Upadhyaya, Senior Supply Chain Technical Program Manager, Intel Corp (ETV Bharat)

The scientist-athlete shared his tips to balance your work and passion:

1. Stop Waiting For The Perfect Time

Passion doesn't need long or uninterrupted stretches. It survives in small and consistent pockets which look like a short practice session, a quick sketch or a few pages before bed. Those small moments only start to matter when you stop pushing them aside as something you’ll get to later.

2. Learn When To Stop