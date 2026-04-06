ETV Bharat / lifestyle

After Divyanka Tripathi's Glam Celebration, Here Are 7 Tips To Throw A Baby Shower For Your Pregnant Friend

When television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced they were expecting their first child after a decade of marriage, internet users became emotional and extremely interested in the baby shower décor. The couple recently hosted a star-studded celebration that looked joyful, elegant, and like nobody was forced to play a diaper-themed guessing game for three hours straight. So, how does one throw a baby shower that is actually fun, instead of feeling like a corporate training exercise with cupcakes?

In theory, baby showers are wonderful. They celebrate new life, community, and the very real possibility that the parents will soon be so sleep-deprived they might forget how spoons work. But in practice, baby showers can drift into awkward territory. Someone brings a gift that requires batteries the size of cricket balls. Someone else insists on a game involving melted chocolate bars and diapers. And suddenly you’re questioning everything! Here’s a guide to throwing a baby shower that people will remember fondly.

1. Start With a Theme

A theme gives the party structure. It also prevents your living room from looking like a toy store exploded. Simple works best. Popular themes include:

Garden brunch

Storybook baby

Little star

Boho picnic vibes

Classic teddy bear nostalgia

The key is to pick something visually cohesive without requiring guests to wear costumes. Nobody wants to attend a baby shower dressed like a giraffe unless they are literally three years old. Think flowers, soft colours, cozy seating, and maybe a sign that says something wholesome like “A Little One Is On The Way.”

Sweet treats (Getty Images)

2. Food Should Feel Like A Party

If there’s one universal truth about gatherings, it’s this: people forgive almost everything if the food is good. A great baby shower menu should feel light, celebratory, and slightly indulgent. Think: