After Divyanka Tripathi's Glam Celebration, Here Are 7 Tips To Throw A Baby Shower For Your Pregnant Friend
How does one throw a baby shower that is actually fun, instead of feeling like a corporate training exercise with cupcakes?
Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
When television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced they were expecting their first child after a decade of marriage, internet users became emotional and extremely interested in the baby shower décor. The couple recently hosted a star-studded celebration that looked joyful, elegant, and like nobody was forced to play a diaper-themed guessing game for three hours straight. So, how does one throw a baby shower that is actually fun, instead of feeling like a corporate training exercise with cupcakes?
In theory, baby showers are wonderful. They celebrate new life, community, and the very real possibility that the parents will soon be so sleep-deprived they might forget how spoons work. But in practice, baby showers can drift into awkward territory. Someone brings a gift that requires batteries the size of cricket balls. Someone else insists on a game involving melted chocolate bars and diapers. And suddenly you’re questioning everything! Here’s a guide to throwing a baby shower that people will remember fondly.
1. Start With a Theme
A theme gives the party structure. It also prevents your living room from looking like a toy store exploded. Simple works best. Popular themes include:
- Garden brunch
- Storybook baby
- Little star
- Boho picnic vibes
- Classic teddy bear nostalgia
The key is to pick something visually cohesive without requiring guests to wear costumes. Nobody wants to attend a baby shower dressed like a giraffe unless they are literally three years old. Think flowers, soft colours, cozy seating, and maybe a sign that says something wholesome like “A Little One Is On The Way.”
2. Food Should Feel Like A Party
If there’s one universal truth about gatherings, it’s this: people forgive almost everything if the food is good. A great baby shower menu should feel light, celebratory, and slightly indulgent. Think:
- Mini sandwiches and sliders
- Fruit platters that look fancy but are secretly just fruits arranged nicely
- Cupcakes, macarons, or a pastel cake
- Mocktails (because pregnant guests deserve drinks that look glamorous)
Bonus points for a signature mocktail with a cute name like “Baby Bubbles” or “Mama Mojito.” Avoid anything too complicated. The goal is laughter and conversation, not watching someone struggle with a plate of spaghetti while holding a gift bag.
3. Games Are Optional
Here is a controversial opinion: baby shower games are not mandatory. People come to celebrate the parents, catch up with friends, eat cake, and look at tiny socks. That’s already plenty of entertainment.
If you do want games, keep them quick and painless:
- Guess the baby photo of each guest
- Advice cards for the parents
- Baby trivia quiz
- “Guess the baby name” predictions
What you should avoid are games that involve bodily fluids, diapers, or public embarrassment.
4. Create a Photo Corner
Every event now has two purposes: celebration and documentation. A simple photo corner with balloons, flowers, or a themed backdrop instantly upgrades the party. Add a few props like baby bottles, tiny crowns, or funny signs that say “Future Cool Aunt”, "Professional Baby Spoiler” or “Sleep Is Overrated”. This gives guests something fun to do and ensures the parents end up with photos that don’t involve someone mid-bite with a samosa.
5. Make the Parents Feel Like the Main Characters
The whole point of the baby shower is to celebrate the parents-to-be. So build small moments around them. A short toast from a close friend, a gift-opening segment, and a memory board with photos from their relationship. This is also a good moment for guests to share stories. Nothing too long, just sweet reminders of how far the couple has come. When people talk about the journey (especially after many years together) it adds warmth and meaning to the celebration.
6. Include the Dad
Baby showers used to be very one-sided affairs where men appeared briefly, like confused extras in a rom-com. But modern celebrations are far more inclusive. Partners, friends, and family all join the party. When dads-to-be participate, it makes the event feel like a shared milestone rather than a one-person spotlight.
7. Keep It Short and Sweet
A great baby shower lasts two to three hours. That’s the perfect window where everyone eats, everyone chats, the parents open gifts and photos are clicked. Then everyone leaves before the pregnant guest of honour desperately needs a nap. Dragging the event longer than that risks turning joy into exhaustion.
Here’s the real secret to a great baby shower: love beats logistics. You can have the most elaborate decorations in the world, but what people truly remember is the warmth in the room: the laughter, the hugs, the excitement about a tiny person who hasn’t even arrived yet. When friends gather to celebrate a growing family, the atmosphere naturally becomes joyful.
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