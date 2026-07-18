ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Visual Guide: Do More, Stress Less With These Simple And Practical Time Management Techniques

First, figure out what’s important. Not every item on your to-do list is equally important, even if your brain is telling you that replying to a meme is as urgent as finishing a work presentation. Ask yourself a simple question: “If I only completed three things today, what would actually make a difference?” Those are your priorities. Everything else can wait its turn.

Time is the only thing we all receive in exactly equal measure. Billionaires don't get 26-hour days. Olympic athletes don't wake up to an extra Tuesday. Yet some people seem to glide through life while the rest of us are still trying to remember where we put the phone that contains the to-do list reminding us to find our phone. That's why time management matters. It's not about squeezing every second until it cries for mercy but about deciding what deserves your attention before something else claims it.

Identify priorities (ETV Bharat)

Planning techniques (ETV Bharat)

Manage distractions (ETV Bharat)

Once you know what matters, give those tasks a place in your day. A simple list is powerful because it gets worries out of your head and onto paper. If your schedule is busier, try time blocking. Setting aside dedicated periods for specific tasks instead of hoping you'll "find the time." Fans of author David Allen's Getting Things Done (GTD) swear by breaking work into clear next actions. Instead of writing “Plan holiday,” write “Research flights.” Your brain likes doors it can actually open. Of course, none of this helps if your biggest distraction lives in your pocket and buzzes every four minutes. Create a work zone where your phone is out of reach, unnecessary tabs are closed and notifications are silenced. Then try the Pomodoro Technique: work for 25 focused minutes, take a five-minute break, and repeat. Twenty-five minutes feels manageable. It's hard to procrastinate for just twenty-five minutes.

Another secret weapon is delegation. You don't earn extra points for doing everything yourself. At work, share tasks where appropriate. At home, involve the family. Even superheroes had sidekicks. Delegation isn't laziness; it's recognising that your time is valuable and your energy is limited. Finally, there's procrastination, humanity's favourite hobby. Large tasks feel intimidating because they're vague. Break tasks into tiny, easy steps. Open the document. Write the title. Spend five minutes researching. Momentum usually follows movement. And when you finish something important, reward yourself. A coffee, a walk, an episode of your favourite show... small celebrations remind your brain that effort has benefits.

Delegation techniques (ETV Bharat)

Overcome procrastination (ETV Bharat)

Evaluation and adjustment (ETV Bharat)

At the end of the day, time management isn't really about managing time. Time keeps doing its thing regardless. It's about managing yourself well enough to spend your days on the people, projects and moments that matter the most.