Vedang Raina To Ishaan Khatter, The Tiktok Haircut Is Taking Over Gen Z Guys' Heads

The Tiktok haircut is that high-volume, curly-or-wavy, swept-forward situation that makes every Gen Z guy look like he follows a skincare routine. Before you roll your eyes, let’s be clear: this is a movement. A fluffy, carefully diffused, volumized movement.

What Is The Tiktok Haircut About?

Natural curls or soft waves. Lots of height on top. Shorter, faded sides. Hair pushed forward, almost falling into the eyes, but in a “mysterious indie musician” way, not a “lost in the supermarket” way. The sides are neat. The top is dramatic. It’s like a mullet but more emotionally intelligent. The key ingredient defining this haircut is texture.

Like all things that start on Tiktok, this trend claims to be democratic but bows to celebrity approval. You’ve seen versions of it on red carpets, press tours, and paparazzi walks: the soft, fluffy top, the sculpted sides. It’s boyish, romantic and reminds you of Italian soccer players.

Ibrahim Ali Khan (IANS Photo)

This haircut thrives in music videos, college campuses, fashion shoots, coffee shops where drinks cost ₹450. It struggles in humid Mumbai monsoons, motorbike helmets, corporate boardrooms. But Gen Z does not fear humidity. They carry products. They are prepared.