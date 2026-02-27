Vedang Raina To Ishaan Khatter, The Tiktok Haircut Is Taking Over Gen Z Guys' Heads
This trending haircut is a rebellion against the stiff, over-gelled 2010s hairstyles for men.
The Tiktok haircut is that high-volume, curly-or-wavy, swept-forward situation that makes every Gen Z guy look like he follows a skincare routine. Before you roll your eyes, let’s be clear: this is a movement. A fluffy, carefully diffused, volumized movement.
What Is The Tiktok Haircut About?
Natural curls or soft waves. Lots of height on top. Shorter, faded sides. Hair pushed forward, almost falling into the eyes, but in a “mysterious indie musician” way, not a “lost in the supermarket” way. The sides are neat. The top is dramatic. It’s like a mullet but more emotionally intelligent. The key ingredient defining this haircut is texture.
Like all things that start on Tiktok, this trend claims to be democratic but bows to celebrity approval. You’ve seen versions of it on red carpets, press tours, and paparazzi walks: the soft, fluffy top, the sculpted sides. It’s boyish, romantic and reminds you of Italian soccer players.
This haircut thrives in music videos, college campuses, fashion shoots, coffee shops where drinks cost ₹450. It struggles in humid Mumbai monsoons, motorbike helmets, corporate boardrooms. But Gen Z does not fear humidity. They carry products. They are prepared.
Bollywood’s Gen Z Brigade Has Accepted It
Indian men are sculpting the look. Siddhant Chaturvedi wears it like he’s about to recite poetry and then challenge you to a push-up contest. Vedang Raina gives it soft-rock-heartthrob energy. Ibrahim Ali Khan keeps it polished, rich-boy-meets-runway. The fade is crisp. The curls are obedient but not submissive. And Ishaan Khatter leans into texture: volume, personality. The hair has more screen presence than some supporting actors.
Why Gen Z Loves It
It’s a rebellion against the stiff, over-gelled 2010s hair. It rejects the hyper-masculine buzz cut. It avoids the uncle side part. Instead, it lands somewhere between “European exchange student” and “guy who reads Murakami.” Curls are having a cultural moment. We’ve collectively decided that texture equals personality.
Get The Look
This look only works if the top has height. It should not be flat. High volume, swept forward. The styling routine is suspiciously elaborate:
- Leave-in conditioner
- Curl-defining cream
- Mousse
- Diffuser drying while gently scrunching.
- A little matte styling paste.
The Tiktok cut works because it softens masculinity without eliminating it. It says men don't have to be severe. You can have curls and confidence. It photographs well too. In the age of reels, that’s half the battle won. The cut suggests that men are allowed to fluff up their mane. So the next time you see a young man with a halo of curls perched perfectly above a fade, don’t laugh. He’s cultivating volume.
