Top Dutch DJ Tiësto Is Doing An India Tour After Nearly 10 Years, Find Out The Dates And Venues For The Three-City Tour In January 2026

Tiësto is known as the Godfather of EDM ( Image courtesy the artiste )

Each show will focus on fan favourites, massive production, and the electric atmosphere Tiësto is known for. He will be playing on these dates:

Big news for electronic music fans: global DJ superstar Tiësto is returning to India after almost 10 years. Live event company EVA Live has announced that he will perform in three cities in January 2026, bringing his signature sound and high-energy show back to Indian audiences.

Tiësto has had a huge year globally, headlining major festivals like Ultra Music Festival, DayTrip, EXIT Festival and Untold Festival. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer has stayed at the top of electronic music for decades thanks to his ability to keep evolving and connecting with audiences of all ages. For India, he is preparing a two-hour set packed with classics, global hits and new music, supported by powerful visuals and stage design.

Speaking about his return, Tiësto said, “I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The energy and passion of the fans is just incredible. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata... get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable.”

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director of EVA Live, said, “We’re incredibly proud to bring Tiësto back to India. His impact on dance music is unmatched, and we want to give fans three nights they will never forget.”

Where To Get Tickets

Tickets will be available only on District by Zomato. HDFC Bank Mastercard 3-day presale begins 8 Dec 2025, 12 pm to 11 Dec 2025, 12 pm. For all Mastercard cardholders, there is a 4-day presale from 11 Dec 2025, 12 pm to 15 Dec 2025, 12 pm. General sale opens 15 Dec 2025, 12:30 pm. Ticket prices start at ₹999 and go up to ₹12,999.

Get ready for a massive electronic music celebration as Tiësto brings his world-famous show to India.