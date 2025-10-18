ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Bringing Back The Magic Of Live Performances; How Three Artists Are Reviving Children’s Theatre in India

A lot has changed in the 21st century when it comes to live performances. The screens have replaced playgrounds and imagination often takes a backseat. But three creative minds, Shiv Tandan, Mohit Agarwal, and Ragini Tandan, are on a mission to bring children back to the magic of live performance. Their collaborative work in children’s theatre is rewriting how India engages with young adudiances. They mix entertainment, social-emotional learning, and music into one captivating experience. Their latest production is Say Cheese Grandpa.

“I’ve been working in both theatre and the education sector for years, and I kept feeling that the two worlds needed to meet,” says Shiv, a playwright, director, and educationist. “There is so much untapped potential here. Kids really have no enriching entertainment options out there. So we started talking about making an ambitious play for kids.”

What began as a simple idea soon evolved into an emotional and socially conscious movement. Shiv’s contribution was to weave in elements of social-emotional learning (SEL) to ensure that children not only enjoy the story but also carry its lessons with them. “You want the kids watching to remember what they learnt for a long time to come and that only happens if they are moved by the story. This is what I call ‘radical empathy’. Empathy that isn’t passive, but creates real action,” he explains.

Making Learning an Emotional Experience

Children’s theatre, the trio believes, is more than just another co-curricular activity. It’s a tool for connection and growth. “We don’t have nearly enough avenues for adults to understand our kids’ lives,” says Shiv. “Kids live in their own little bubble of schools, tuitions, and extracurriculars. The only space we have for really understanding them is the parent-teacher meeting. A professional theatre culture for kids will create a refreshing, and emotional space for them to be real and vulnerable with the adults in their lives.”

Stiil from the play Say Cheese Grandpa (ETV Bharat)

Theatre, for them, becomes a mirror through which society can see itself more clearly. “Art is not just for entertainment. Art is where society goes to see itself clearly, to find its faults and begin to do better. It’s incredibly important that kids be included in all these conversations,” he adds.

Interestingly, the response, Shiv says, from parents and educators has been overwhelmingly positive. “There really aren’t any challenges,” he admits. “Everyone gets it already. Schools and families invest heavily in their Annual Day performances. It’s just that teachers don’t have the time or skill to mount professional productions of this type. So when we came in with our well-thought-out product, everyone welcomed us with open arms.”

Stiil from the play Say Cheese Grandpa (ETV Bharat)

