ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Be Diwali-Ready: 5 Things To Do Before The Festive Rush Takes Over

Before your Diwali guests arrive, check your seating and dining areas and have extra glasses, plates and napkins available ( Getty Images )

The house is decked up, new outfits are picked and mithai boxes are piling up. Then, the unexpected happens: guests arrive early, last-minute invitations flow in and you’re still trying to figure out what to serve and where everything is. Diwali hosting can get frantic in a flash, with not much time left to have fun during the celebrations you’ve spent weeks planning. This festive season, opt for easy-to-maintain materials such as stainless steel, finished wood, washable cotton fabrics and ceramic surfaces that combine festive appeal with everyday practicality.

With a bit of planning, you can beat the rush, make your home more welcoming and enjoy Diwali without looking at your to-do list every five minutes. Here are five things to do before the celebrations get underway:

1. Give Your Home A Festive-Ready Makeover Begin with the most-used spaces: entry, living room and dining room. Decorate these areas with diyas, seasonal flowers, festive cushions or simple rangoli. Clear clutter to make room for decor and guests. Set up a clean coffee table or a tray with dry fruits. Opt for multi-purpose décor pieces such as finished-wood trays, bamboo baskets and stainless steel accents that lend festive charm and are easy to clean, maintain and reuse long after Diwali. Plan a simple menu of sweets, snacks and festive drinks before sending out invites for Diwali (Getty Images) 2. Intelligent Storage Options for Pre-Planning Your Diwali Menu Do as much as you can ahead of time so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating. Planning a simple menu of sweets, snacks, drinks and a few homemade dishes in advance can take the stress out of festive hosting. Keep dry fruits, roasted makhana and namkeen ready for unannounced guests. Airtight stainless steel containers and glass jars keep snacks fresh, organized and within easy reach, while durable serving bowls and platters make hosting a snap. 3. Be Guest Ready With These Everyday Hosting Essentials