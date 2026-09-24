ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Want To Make Sure Your Meat Is Hygienic? Check These 5 Things While Buying Chicken From The Wet Market

Look for a visible FSSAI registration or license number at the chicken shop ( Getty Images )

In many Indian homes, buying chicken from the neighborhood wet market is part of the weekly grocery run, with the emphasis often on freshness. In fact, about 85% of poultry meat volume in India still moves through wet-market channels, according to the India Poultry Meat Market Report. Fresh cuts may catch your eye, but there is more to consider before you make your purchase.

Hygiene, storage, handling and transparency all contribute to the quality and safety of what finally ends up in your kitchen. Next time you buy chicken from a wet market, watch out for these five things.

1. No Licence, No Deal

Before you pick your chicken, take a quick look around the chicken shop to see if there is a visibly displayed FSSAI licence or registration number. This provides a basic level of accountability and implies the retailer is expected to follow applicable requirements around hygiene, storage and handling.

What to watch for: A visible FSSAI registration or license number. If you don’t see one, ask the retailer for details before you buy.

Before buying, see how the staff chops and handles the raw meat (Getty Images)

2. Natural or artificially inflated?

Water retention is a warning sign when buying chicken. Some moisture is normal but if the meat is unusually wet or dripping, it may have had water artificially added and this can affect the meat's texture, cooking performance and value for money.

What to look for: