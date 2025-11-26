ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Theatre Director Randhir Ranjan Roy On Reimagining Forbidden Love For Broadway-Style Musical 'Kaneez'

In the half-lit corridors of Indian memory, where courtesans once danced their stories into the very grain of wooden floors, there lies a forgotten love story. Like all ancient stories with an inconvenient amount of truth, it has returned. This time not as archival debris but as a Broadway-style musical poised to gleam under the chandeliers of Mumbai’s Jamshed Bhabha Auditorium.

Kaneez, directed by theatre veteran Randhir Ranjan Roy, arrives on November 28 and 29, 2025, like a keepsake from another century. Inspired by the clandestine romance between Tanno Bai (a celebrated tawaif from 1920s Patna) and Dharikshan Tiwari (a priest bewitched by her art), the musical promises spectacle and emotional archaeology. Onstage, this impossible love is carried by Siddharth Nigam, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Gulki Joshi, and Kirti Killedar: an ensemble framed by choreographer Arunima Roy’s fluidity and Chetan Chand’s atmospheric stagecraft. In the air above them: the shimmering notes of bhajans, thumris, and retro melodies curated by music duo Rahul-Anjan, with famous voices like Shaan, Papon, Javed Ali, and Killedar breathing life into every corner of this world.

But the beating heart behind this grand production is Roy, a man intent on turning the past into a living, singing present. In conversation with ETV, he speaks of love as rebellion, and the timeless human foolishness of drawing borders around desire.

After staging Ek Haan, his play on Manto starring Shekhar Suman, he was, in his own words, “seeking something steeped in Indian music.” Initially, he flirted with the idea of adapting Pakeezah, but copyright barriers closed that door as quickly as it opened. “And then,” he says, “I read the story of Tanno Bai. Something clicked instantly. There was a musical tale waiting there, already alive.”

It was not simply the romance that captivated him but the defiance buried within it. The unembellished audacity of a priest and a courtesan falling in love in a world that preferred them tucked into their respective boxes. Roy recognised that this was not merely a narrative of attraction but of refusal, a refusal to accept the boundaries drawn by caste, faith, decorum, and tradition.