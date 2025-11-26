Theatre Director Randhir Ranjan Roy On Reimagining Forbidden Love For Broadway-Style Musical 'Kaneez'
Randhir Ranjan Roy's play is inspired by the clandestine romance between a celebrated tawaif from 1920s Patna and a priest bewitched by her art.
In the half-lit corridors of Indian memory, where courtesans once danced their stories into the very grain of wooden floors, there lies a forgotten love story. Like all ancient stories with an inconvenient amount of truth, it has returned. This time not as archival debris but as a Broadway-style musical poised to gleam under the chandeliers of Mumbai’s Jamshed Bhabha Auditorium.
Kaneez, directed by theatre veteran Randhir Ranjan Roy, arrives on November 28 and 29, 2025, like a keepsake from another century. Inspired by the clandestine romance between Tanno Bai (a celebrated tawaif from 1920s Patna) and Dharikshan Tiwari (a priest bewitched by her art), the musical promises spectacle and emotional archaeology. Onstage, this impossible love is carried by Siddharth Nigam, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Gulki Joshi, and Kirti Killedar: an ensemble framed by choreographer Arunima Roy’s fluidity and Chetan Chand’s atmospheric stagecraft. In the air above them: the shimmering notes of bhajans, thumris, and retro melodies curated by music duo Rahul-Anjan, with famous voices like Shaan, Papon, Javed Ali, and Killedar breathing life into every corner of this world.
But the beating heart behind this grand production is Roy, a man intent on turning the past into a living, singing present. In conversation with ETV, he speaks of love as rebellion, and the timeless human foolishness of drawing borders around desire.
After staging Ek Haan, his play on Manto starring Shekhar Suman, he was, in his own words, “seeking something steeped in Indian music.” Initially, he flirted with the idea of adapting Pakeezah, but copyright barriers closed that door as quickly as it opened. “And then,” he says, “I read the story of Tanno Bai. Something clicked instantly. There was a musical tale waiting there, already alive.”
It was not simply the romance that captivated him but the defiance buried within it. The unembellished audacity of a priest and a courtesan falling in love in a world that preferred them tucked into their respective boxes. Roy recognised that this was not merely a narrative of attraction but of refusal, a refusal to accept the boundaries drawn by caste, faith, decorum, and tradition.
On portraying a forbidden romance without moral sermons
When asked how he approached a love story that could be easily sensationalised (or worse, sanitised), Roy simply smiles. “For love, there must be a connection,” he says. “In my story, music is that connection.” This is where Roy’s sensibility shines. He doesn’t attempt to rewrite morality, nor does he aim to judge his characters. Instead, he frames their love through the mythic tenderness of Radha and Krishna, another pair who have danced for centuries on the fault lines of propriety.
The priest and the courtesan do not fall in love despite their worlds. They fall in love through the art that defines those worlds. Music becomes their compass.
The music of Kaneez is a character in itself, shifting from temple steps to kothas. The play opens with a Radha-Krishna bhajan, a thematic invocation that sets an otherworldly tone. Then come the thumris. There are love songs, mujras, retro flourishes. It is a sonic map of India’s cultural contradictions. “The plot is designed so that each musical form fits exactly where it needs to,” Roy explains. “Every raga, every lyrical emotion has its rightful place.”
On the art of creative disagreement
Roy laughs when recounting his sonic skirmishes with music director duo Rahul-Anjan. “The biggest debates were around remaking Rangisari and Yaad Piya Ki Aaye,” he says. “We had many disagreements. Eight to 10 sittings before we got the final versions.” One imagines a room thick with spilled melodies, resurrected harmonies... and eventually, the triumphant alchemy of agreement. This is the kind of creative battle that births art worthy of grand stages. The result, Roy assures, is a seamless blend of traditional Indian music and Broadway’s lush theatricality.
On choosing iconic singers
Selecting voices for Kaneez was not merely an exercise in casting; it was an act of emotional engineering. “All the male playback voices represent the main protagonist,” Roy says. “I wanted variety for the entertainment quotient.”
Papon brings romance, Javed Ali, master of thumri, breathes new life into Yaad Piya Ki Aaye. Shaan lends his versatility to a fresh bhajan while leading lady Kirti Killedar sings live on stage. Each voice corresponds not to a character but to a chapter of the protagonist’s inner world.
A century has passed since Tanno Bai lived and loved. But the ghosts of caste, faith, and gender remain, lingering like unwelcome chaperones in modern India’s love stories. “India today is diversifying itself a lot in terms of caste, culture, and language,” he says. “Kaneez tries to go one step further, creating a bond based on love and music—irrespective of caste or stature.” The play reflects the age-old truth that societies evolve slowly, painfully, unevenly. And yet, love continues to sneak through the cracks.
Kaneez premieres on November 28 and 29, 2025, at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.
