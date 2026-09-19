ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Well-Read: Ankur Vikal, The Seasoned Actor Who Still Reads Like A Wide-Eyed Child

For Ankur Vikal, reading began with mythology, comics and an older sister who understood that a child does not necessarily need to be given a book in the conventional sense in order to enter the world of books. Sometimes all you need is a comic, a speech bubble and somebody patient enough to tell you where to look.

The celebrated film and theatre actor known for his work across Indian and international cinema (Slumdog Millionaire, Maqbool, Inside Edge, Nirbhaya The Play) began reading when he was very young, growing up in a family where stories were already part of the atmosphere. His sister Arpita and brother Anup were readers before him; his grandfather, the writer and poet Vidya Ratna Vikal, was a storyteller of another kind.

Before Vikal became an actor, playwright and filmmaker, before architecture and the prestigious National School of Drama, before cinema and theatre became his professional vocabulary, there was the library. And before the library, there was silence.

“I think once I started reading, there was no stopping,” he says over a Zoom call from his current home in Dublin. “I finished whatever I could find and then there was nothing else to read.” His mother eventually took him to a library called Bookmark. “And I started reading the books in that particular library,” he recalls. What drew him there was not only the abundance of books but the stillness. “What drew me to the libraries I suppose was silence,” Vikal says. “It's a difficult commodity to find often seeing as there's so many of us everywhere.”

The Promise Of Not Knowing

Then comes a phrase that best describes his relationship with reading: “The silence in the library was very alluring because it helped me find stillness and the promise of not knowing where each book could bring me.”

It is a beautiful description of reading, particularly in an age in which so much of our cultural consumption is designed to eliminate uncertainty. Algorithms predict what we will like. Trailers tell us what a film is about before we have seen it. Reviews announce what we ought to think. Social media compresses books into quotations and novels into lists of things you must read before you can have an opinion about them. The library says: here are thousands of doors. You have no idea where they lead. Open one.

The Child Who Read Everything

Vikal's first literary encounters were not with the solemn guardians of the canon but with Indian mythology. “Some of the mythology we had as children. Amar Chitra Katha, I suppose,” he says. “Our mythology was what kind of jumped out first at me.” He remembers stories such as Angulimala, along with the many other figures and narratives that populated the comics of his childhood. His sister was instrumental in teaching him how to enter those stories. “I must have been four maybe or three,” he says. “She told me, you know you can read just the bits in the bubble. The descriptions at the top are a little tough for you to figure. But you could just read the conversations in the bubbles and that'll help you understand the story.”

It is an almost perfect childhood lesson in narrative. Forget the intimidating prose at the top. Start with the people talking. Tintin appeared. Then Asterix. “I finished all these by the time I was five,” he says. “And then I moved to books.” His method was wonderfully indiscriminate. If his siblings recommended an author, he followed the recommendation to its logical extreme. “My sis or brother would tell me, 'Hey, try this writer. They're writing books for people our age.' So I would read those books. Every book by each author. Then I would finish, like I would exhaust the writer.”

Exhaust the writer tells us something about the child he was and the reader he remains. Vikal did not merely sample authors. He went after them. If the library had 30 books by a writer, he read all 30. If it had 50, presumably the 50 were not going to escape. There is something actorly about this kind of reading. An actor must inhabit a character completely before eventually stepping out of the role. Vikal's childhood reading seems to have worked in a similar fashion. He would enter a writer's universe and stay there until he had exhausted its available geography.

There was another influence at work: His grandfather. Vidya Ratna Vikal was a poet, and he had a particularly fertile imagination when telling stories to his grandson. “He used to make up stories for me with me as the protagonist,” Vikal says, “and them saving animals in the ocean and in the galaxies and going to the moon...”

The stories did more than entertain a child. “The ability to start imagining things was the seed,” he says. His siblings, meanwhile, “watered it” through their own reading habits. It is difficult to imagine a better education for an actor. First, learn to enter someone else's story. Then learn to imagine yourself inside it. Then discover that the boundaries between the two are porous.

The library And The Vanishing Of Noise

Vikal grew up without television becoming the dominant background noise of his life. Through his teens, his 20s, and even much of his 30s, television was largely absent. He was studying architecture, living on his own, and later attending drama school. “The idea of watching some terrible TV in the common room with a bunch of yelling youngsters was never my idea of fun,” he says.

Books were different, maybe because they demanded participation or because the writer wasn't physically present, shouting for attention. Vikal remembers finding writers more “sensible” than some of the people around him, whose preoccupations could seem comparatively superficial.

It is tempting to interpret this as the familiar story of the introverted child escaping into books, but Vikal's account suggests he was not merely escaping people. He was searching for a quality of attention. Books gave him that. And later, meditation would give him another version of it. Yet reading itself is not always calming for him. In fact, fiction can have almost the opposite effect. “It works me up actually,” he says when asked whether reading is meditative for him. “Fiction gets under my skin.”

That is a more interesting relationship with literature than the idea of books as a soothing refuge. Great fiction is not necessarily supposed to calm us down. Sometimes its job is to disturb the furniture inside our heads. A book can make us uncomfortable. It can expose something we would rather not examine. It can make a stranger's grief feel briefly like our own. And then, occasionally, it can provide something real life is famously bad at providing: Closure.

The Closure Of Fiction

“What does fiction give you that real life doesn't?” we ask him. His answer comes quickly: “Closure.” Books have some kind of closure at the end. You know things neatly get wound up and unlike life there is some closure, I suppose.” Life refuses narrative neatness. People disappear without explaining themselves. Relationships end without final conversations. Friendships dissolve for reasons that remain mysterious. A novel, by contrast, has the extraordinary courtesy of ending. Even when the ending is ambiguous, the ambiguity has been composed. Somebody decided where to put the last sentence.

Vikal understands this not only as a reader but as an actor and storyteller. He has written short stories, an animation film, plays and films since 2015. Writing has given him another perspective on the machinery behind stories. Yet he refuses to become the kind of reader who dissects everything he encounters.