How 100-Member Choir The Tabernacles Keeps The Spirit Of Christmas Beating Strong After 58 Years

Some members have lived entire lives inside this soundscape. Take Cyril Daniel, a vocalist whose connection with the group is practically generational. “My dad was part of the group since ’91,” he told ETV Bharat. “He performed with The Tabernacles until he completed his earthly journey. Meanwhile, I joined 11 years ago.”

During rehearsals at CSI Wesley Church, there is a sort of gentle, industrious chaos: sopranos comparing notes, basses drinking water like they've just crossed a desert, violinists tightening bows, someone whispering “Where’s my sheet?” and someone else stating, with alarming confidence, that they are “definitely singing in E minor this time.” There’s laughter, there’s tuning, there’s the occasional friendly argument about tempo... and beneath all that, there’s the hum of a community that has spent decades singing itself into shape.

The Tabernacles are the oldest choir in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, possibly one of the oldest interdenominational groups in India, founded 58 years ago. For the record, 58 years is the kind of number that forces you to sit back for a moment. Fifty-eight years ago, people still used the word “wireless” to mean radio. Airline food was considered good. And yet, here they are today, a 100-plus-member ensemble with singers from different faiths and Christian denominations who somehow, miraculously, agree on at least one thing: rehearsals start on time.

This December 6, at 6.45 pm, they will do it again. Their annual Christmas concert, Kumbaya, will unfold at Raja Rajeswari Garden in Sikh Village, Secunderabad. The chief guest is Hon'ble Ms. Laura Williams, Consul General, US Consulate General, Hyderabad. It spans ninety minutes, 12 hymns and anthems, Christmas classics like Jingle Bells and King of Kings , and Western classical works by geniuses like Handel and Mozart. The 100-plus group includes 75 singers backed by 20 violinists, viola players, a pianist, a double bass player, and a community that refuses to age out of its own tradition.

There are choirs that rehearse, and then there are choirs that rehearse as if the fate of the world depends on whether they can get a crescendo in a Mozart score absolutely right at 8 pm on a Saturday. The Tabernacles of Hyderabad belong to the second category. To sit in on one of their evening practices at CSI Wesley Church in Secunderabad is to realise that, for over half a century, this group has kept alive something rare in our increasingly impatient world: the idea that a community built on music (and on the belief that voices raised together can do good) is worth protecting, nurturing, and passing on.

There are families that pass down jewellery, perhaps a house, or sometimes a skill. The Tabernacles pass down harmony. Then there’s Lelani Reynolds, a soprano with the sort of choir resume that deserves its own plaque. “I’ve been singing with this group since 1978,” she said. “I did have a break in between and rejoined in ’86. Been with them since then. Earlier, Mr. Kenneth Gibson was the master conductor… he worked really hard to put us on the map. He passed away after we completed 50 years. Zubin” (that’s his son) “took over after him, and he’s taking the group to new heights.”

It’s difficult not to admire the calm certainty with which she adds, “Every year, on the first Saturday of December, we have our Christmas concert. I am happy to be joining them on December 6 this year too.” The first Saturday of December, carved into the calendar as reliably as sunrise.

A Tradition Built on Practice And Faith

“Three to four hours every day,” said Prof. Harrison, the bass vocalist. “We have been practicing three to four hours every day to sing for the glory of God. This will be our 59th annual Christmas concert, and it’s a long-cherished tradition.” It’s an answer that instantly explains the choir’s longevity. Nobody rehearses three to four hours every day unless they really believe in what they’re doing. Some people run marathons. Some collect old LPs. Some practise choral sections of Handel’s Messiah for months until the neighbours know all the high notes by heart. We all have our quirks. The Tabernacles have 100 of them, synchronised.

Conductor Zubin Gibson (ETV Bharat)

Their conductor, Zubin Gibson, is one of those rare stories where life doesn’t simply come full circle but pirouettes. “I joined 15 years back as a teenage pianist, when my father was conducting,” he said. “We belong to different religious denominations but we come together because of our shared love of music. Our main motto is to do service through singing. This is a platform for youngsters.”

It’s easy to forget that conducting isn’t just waving a stick. It’s emotional management, crowd psychology, diplomatic negotiation, and (if you’re leading a 100-member interdenominational group) perhaps mild herding as well. But Zubin handles it with assurance, a quiet authority inherited as much as learned.

The Sound That Refuses To Fade

Evangelena D’Cruz, another soprano, gave me perhaps the most honest look at the group’s internal ecosystem. “We started practising in July 2025,” she said. “Our rehearsals are a lot of fun despite the heavy-duty classical music in our kitty. Tabernacles is one of the oldest music groups in India despite many exits.”

That last line says a lot. People have left or completed their earthly journey. Many have returned. People have grown up inside this choir and grown old inside it. But the sound continues—stubbornly resilient, like a familiar hymn you can recognise from two streets away.

Then there’s the city's only professional double bass player, Sudarshan Raju, who has been keeping the heartbeat of the ensemble steady for over 40 years. “This group is like one big family,” he said. “I was in my teens when I joined them in the ’80s… I rejoined a couple of years back. It is the best group in the twin cities which plays a wide variety of songs both classical and contemporary. Zubin is a talented man.”

Ebenezer Godwin, concert master and violinist, summed up what many of the members seem to feel but don’t often articulate: “I feel privileged to be able to train the violinists in the group. Even my son is on the team.” Fifty-eight years on, the baton hasn’t just been passed... it’s travelled through families, neighbourhoods, generations.

On December 6, when The Trumpet Shall Sound rings out, followed by the warm familiarity of Jingle Bells, it won’t just be a Christmas concert. It will be a reminder that “community” is a verb. That harmony doesn’t happen by accident. That The Tabernacles have chosen to spend 58 years singing the same truth: Come by here. Sit down. Listen. There’s room in the song for everyone.