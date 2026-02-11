ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explore Cutting Edge Art, Sound, Technology And The Natural World At The Sixth Sense Festival In Bengaluru

Taking place till February 22, 2026, the ongoing Sixth Sense Festival has been developed over two years. The festival is being hosted at Alembic City, Whitefield, Bengaluru, a former glass factory that integrates adaptive reuse, industrial design, sustainability, and heritage.

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet, the programme features digital installations, spatial sound works, interactive environments, and participatory workshops. Curated by Swordfish, the creative agency behind the circular music festival Echoes of Earth, the experiences are developed through cross-disciplinary collaboration among artists, technologists, designers, and musicians, with an emphasis on environmental awareness and engagement.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Director of Echoes of Earth and Swordfish, said, “For the first time in India, we are inviting a community of tech artists and designers into a space imagined as a home for experimentation, conversation, and collective discovery. It brings together creators we deeply admire, people who are sharing ideas and shaping how technology and art are experienced today. For us, The Sixth Sense represents a shift in how we engage and interact. As technology increasingly shapes our future, immersive experiences are becoming one of the most powerful ways to understand complex subjects through emotion, touch, and presence. This festival is our way of exploring experiences that are not just observed, but felt, questioned, and co-created.”

FESTIVAL HEADLINERS

Batavia Collective (BTVC)

Jakarta-based Batavia Collective (BTVC) will perform long-form, uninterrupted live electronic sets with no fixed setlist on February 13. Reading the room and responding instinctively, BTVC will build immersive dancefloor experiences rooted in broken rhythms, restrained techno, and deep bass pressure.

Niladri Kumar × Vieux Farka Touré