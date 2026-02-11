Explore Cutting Edge Art, Sound, Technology And The Natural World At The Sixth Sense Festival In Bengaluru
This multidisciplinary immersive festival is bringing together art, music, technology, and nature in a single programme.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Taking place till February 22, 2026, the ongoing Sixth Sense Festival has been developed over two years. The festival is being hosted at Alembic City, Whitefield, Bengaluru, a former glass factory that integrates adaptive reuse, industrial design, sustainability, and heritage.
Spanning more than 200,000 square feet, the programme features digital installations, spatial sound works, interactive environments, and participatory workshops. Curated by Swordfish, the creative agency behind the circular music festival Echoes of Earth, the experiences are developed through cross-disciplinary collaboration among artists, technologists, designers, and musicians, with an emphasis on environmental awareness and engagement.
Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Director of Echoes of Earth and Swordfish, said, “For the first time in India, we are inviting a community of tech artists and designers into a space imagined as a home for experimentation, conversation, and collective discovery. It brings together creators we deeply admire, people who are sharing ideas and shaping how technology and art are experienced today. For us, The Sixth Sense represents a shift in how we engage and interact. As technology increasingly shapes our future, immersive experiences are becoming one of the most powerful ways to understand complex subjects through emotion, touch, and presence. This festival is our way of exploring experiences that are not just observed, but felt, questioned, and co-created.”
FESTIVAL HEADLINERS
Batavia Collective (BTVC)
Jakarta-based Batavia Collective (BTVC) will perform long-form, uninterrupted live electronic sets with no fixed setlist on February 13. Reading the room and responding instinctively, BTVC will build immersive dancefloor experiences rooted in broken rhythms, restrained techno, and deep bass pressure.
Niladri Kumar × Vieux Farka Touré
Performing together on February 15, this collaboration will bring together two deeply rooted yet boundary-pushing musical voices. Niladri Kumar will reimagine Indian classical music for contemporary audiences. Meanwhile, Vieux Farka Touré will carry forward the legacy of Malian desert blues while shaping a modern, global sound.
Max Cooper
Headlining on February 21, electronic composer, multidisciplinary artist, and former scientist Max Cooper will deliver a live experience where intricate electronic composition meets immersive visual storytelling.
IMMERSIVE ART
Among the Artech immersive showcase, festival-goers can look forward to a series of installations and experiences that merge art, technology, and nature:
The programme includes a series of immersive installations by international artists working across media, sound, and technology. Adrift, by media artist Sasha Kojjio and creative producer Alisa Davydova of Barcelona-based Metanoeia Studio, is an audiovisual installation driven by a custom generative algorithm that simulates melting glaciers, creating a contemplative environment that reflects ecological fragility and human impact.
The Banyan Tree, a commissioned work by production designer and new media artist Stephen Bontly, emerges from the Alembic City glass factory in Bengaluru and combines light, sound, and technology to examine humanity’s relationship with the natural world. Sounds of the Ocean, by ocean artist and composer Joshua Sam Miller with co-director Elise Lein, is an immersive experience integrating art, music, and mindfulness, placing audiences within an underwater soundscape shaped by whale and dolphin vocalisations.
Making its India premiere, Luxe by Japanese composer and sound and visual artist Tatsuru Arai explores light as energy and artistic medium through algorithmic visuals and generative sound, tracing a continuum from cosmic illumination to digital intelligence. Waterfall Whispers, the immersive debut by Paris-based visual and new media artist Nicolas Michel of Milkorva, transforms flowing water from France’s Cantal region into evolving digital forms using generative processes, light, and sound, presenting water as memory, movement, and ecological cycle.
Signals, by new media collective Ephemereal Tomorrow, Riccardio Torresi, Asako Fujimoto, and Maxime Lethelier draws on bat echolocation by capturing ultrasonic bat calls in real time and translating them into audible sound and laser light, forming an evolving audiovisual composition that proposes an alternative perception of space. Superradiance, a multi-screen video and sound installation by Memo Akten and Katie Hofstadter, integrates film, performance, poetry, dance, and generative AI to explore embodiment, technology, and planetary awareness.
Read more:
- Hyderabad Now Has A Thoughtful Cultural Space Where Music Is The Axis
- No Headliners From Abroad, No Apologies Either: NH7 Weekender Bets On Indian Music For Its Comeback 2026 Edition
- North Carolina-Based Slingshot Festival Is Coming To India, Here's All You Need To Know About The Popular Festival of Music and Electronic Art, Plus Dates And Lineup