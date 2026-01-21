ETV Bharat / lifestyle

INTERVIEW | They Played Before R.E.M. Were R.E.M. and After James Brown Was James Brown: The Fleshtones Are Arriving In India

Super Rock is garage punk with sweat dripping off it. It’s soul music played by people who learned about soul by falling in love with records rather than reading liner notes. It’s showbiz swagger without irony, without apology, and without the self-conscious cool that would later become a problem for everyone. The Fleshtones were born in the chaos of CBGB, Max’s Kansas City, and Club 57, venues that now exist more as mythology than geography. They opened for James Brown and Chuck Berry. They shared stages with The New York Dolls, Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Bo Diddley. Early on, bands like R.E.M. opened for them. Somewhere in there, The Fleshtones became one of those bands that musicians talk about with reverence and fans talk about like they’re letting you in on a secret. And yet, this is their first-ever visit to India.

Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Goa: Four cities, five shows, and a band that formed in Queens, New York, in 1976 when punk was still busy deciding what it wanted to destroy first. The Fleshtones (comprising Peter Zaremba, Keith Streng, Ken Fox, and Bill Milhizer) didn’t so much join a movement as build a parallel universe. They called it Super Rock, which sounds ridiculous until you realise it’s also completely accurate.

There’s a particular kind of band that doesn’t feel like a band so much as a long-running argument with time. The Fleshtones are one of those bands. They have outlived scenes, formats, trends, haircuts, and entire theories about what rock ’n’ roll is supposed to do once it turns 30, 40, or 50. And now, they are coming to India for the first time.

“This isn’t just our first ‘major’ tour of India,” Peter Zaremba says, cheerfully correcting the premise of the question. “It’s our first visit to India, period. So we are more excited than you are.” That excitement isn’t the jaded, checklist-style enthusiasm of a legacy act ticking off territories. It’s closer to curiosity, almost boyish in its openness. “We want to discover everything,” Zaremba says, fully aware that time will not allow that. “But I think just being in India and meeting the people will be marvellous and new for us.”

If you’ve followed The Fleshtones for any length of time, this makes sense. At some point, every band that survives long enough has to confront a strange question: are we still fighting to exist, or are we now part of the furniture? For The Fleshtones, that realisation arrived sideways.

“Maybe after The Go-Go’s stopped opening for us and we started opening for them,” Zaremba laughs. Or when bands like Hoodoo Gurus admitted they formed because of The Fleshtones. Or, perhaps most satisfyingly, when their friends in R.E.M. (on last year’s Underground Garage Cruise, of all places) declared them “the best band in America.”

“That does more than make up for lack of greater fame,” Zaremba says, without bitterness. “We love what we do. Many performers do not.” This is where The Fleshtones demolish one of rock’s biggest myths: that success is measured only in chart positions or cultural domination. There’s another version of success where you keep doing the thing you love, at full volume, without turning into a museum exhibit.

How They Started

“Super Rock is the true inheritor of the garage bands of the ’60s,” Zaremba explains. Kids playing whatever they loved, at house parties, teen dances, anywhere that would have them. That’s how The Fleshtones started: wild house parties, live rock ’n’ roll, no permission required.

In the late ’70s, this made them slightly suspicious to the punk orthodoxy. They played twist music. Soul. Even disco. Some dismissed them for it. The Fleshtones responded by doing what they’ve always done: lumping everything they loved into what one critic memorably called “one big greasy ball.” That greasy ball has rolled across decades without losing momentum. Ask Zaremba whether The Fleshtones now see themselves as torchbearers of a lost era, and he corrects you: “Torchbearers of rock ’n’ roll excitement, period.”

“And it’s not just fun,” he adds. “It’s looking forward to the unexpected. That feeling of euphoria and elevation... for everyone who sees us, and for us.” This might be the secret to their longevity. Every show of theirs is an agreement to abandon dignity for an hour or two and remember why loud guitars mattered in the first place.

Nearly 50 years in, the frontman says his relationship with rock ’n’ roll hasn’t really changed. He still loves it for the same reasons. He’s still amazed the band is here, still inspiring others to make their own noise. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” he says. Then comes the line that could double as a philosophy: “People who don’t enjoy rock ’n’ roll, who don’t participate in the fun, are missing something wonderful. Or maybe they’ve just been ordering the wrong dishes.” In January, India gets a chance to try a different dish altogether: one served loud, fast, joyful, and unapologetically alive.