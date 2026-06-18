ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Chainsmokers, The American Electronic Music Duo Behind A Generation's Playlist, Is Returning to India, Find Out When And Where

The Grammy Award-winning electronic duo will return to India this December for a three-city tour, performing in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20. Ticket sales for the Mumbai and Bengaluru shows are already live on BookMyShow, while Delhi fans have been encouraged to register early for access before further announcements.

There are some songs that belong to a particular moment in your life. You hear them years later and suddenly you're at a college farewell party or in the back seat of a friend's car at 2 am. For a large number of Indian millennials and Gen Z listeners, that song is probably Closer . This is why news of The Chainsmokers' return to India feels more like the reopening of a very specific chapter of collective memory.

The tour arrives at a particularly nostalgic moment. This year marks a decade since Closer was released. Consisting of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers spent much of the last decade creating songs that escaped the confines of playlists and became part of people's personal histories: Don't Let Me Down, Paris, Something Just Like This, and of course, Closer which features singer Halsey. They became background music to friendships, road trips, heartbreaks, festivals and countless social media montages.

The Mumbai show carries additional significance, with The Chainsmokers set to headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The performance marks a major step in the festival's continuing evolution and its expansion into one of India's most iconic urban venues.

Part of The Chainsmokers' success comes from their refusal to stay within one lane. Over the years, the duo has blended electronic music, pop, indie, alternative rock and dance music into something that feels uniquely their own. The result has been a catalogue that appeals as much to festival crowds as it does to people listening alone through headphones on a late-night train ride home.

At the upcoming India concerts, there will be the spectacle: the lights, the production, the enormous sing-alongs. But there will also be the experience of hearing a song you haven't thought about in years and suddenly remembering exactly where you were when it first became important.