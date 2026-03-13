Goa’s Most Unusual Classroom: What Happens When 35 Mentors Train The Next Generation of Electronic Artists?
Season 5 of The Bootcamp Goa features more than 35 mentors, including techno, psy-trance and melodic techno artists like Anyasa, Ma Faiza, Komorebi, Gaurav Raina.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
If you wander into Morjim in North Goa right now, you might notice something unusual. In one room, someone is experimenting with a drum machine that sounds like a futuristic train. In another, a group of producers are arguing passionately about basslines. Down the hall, someone is building a MIDI controller with wires and buttons that look like they belong in a spaceship.
Welcome to The Bootcamp Goa 2026, a two-week residential music program that feels less like a course and more like a creative laboratory. Running from March 9 to 21, 2026 the camp brings together DJs, producers, live performers and visual artists who want to push their skills to the next level. The initiative is supported by 3IS Education, a French institution known for training students in filmmaking, sound design and digital arts. But the real attraction are the people inside it.
35 Mentors And One Big Question
Season 5 of the program features more than 35 mentors, including respected artists like Anyasa, Ma Faiza, Komorebi, Gaurav Raina, and many others from the techno, psy-trance and melodic techno worlds. Overseeing the entire experience is techno pioneer Rummy Sharma.
If you speak to Rummy Sharma, the first thing he emphasises is mentorship. “Mentorship is the core of The Bootcamp Goa,” he says. “The mentors are chosen not just for their talent, but for their ability to teach and guide the next generation.” Sharma began teaching electronic music decades ago, long before laptops became the main instrument of the DJ world. Over the years he noticed something important about India’s music scene.
The talent was always there. The access wasn’t. “We created this platform because the hunger to excel in India is extremely strong,” Sharma explains. “But historically, access to world-class education, mentors and technology has been limited.” The Bootcamp was designed to change that.
From Classroom To Ecosystem
The original idea was simple: teach music production. But the program has grown into something larger. According to Sharma, the vision now is to build a complete ecosystem for artists. “The Bootcamp Goa was conceived to bridge the gap between traditional sound education and the modern skills required to succeed in the global electronic music industry,” he says. Today the program includes modules in:
- advanced music production
- sound design
- DAWless performance
- live audiovisual shows
- music business strategy
- film and OTT scoring
Participation has grown dramatically since the first season in 2023. In fact, Sharma says the program has seen nearly 600% growth, bringing it to its most ambitious edition yet in 2026.
One thing that makes it different from traditional music courses is its philosophy. Instead of long lectures and theoretical lessons, participants learn by actually making music. Participants spend hours working directly with modern production tools, synthesizers and hardware equipment. For many artists, this is their first time working with professional-grade music technology. That hands-on exposure is one of the defining features of the program.
The Human Touch In Electronic Music
One theme that keeps coming up in conversations at the bootcamp is authenticity. In recent years, electronic music has become extremely digital. Tracks are produced entirely inside software environments known as DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations). But Sharma believes audiences are beginning to crave something different. “One area growing rapidly on international stages is DAWless performance,” he says. That means performing with hardware instruments (drum machines, samplers and grooveboxes) rather than relying entirely on computers.
After years of polished digital performances, audiences are looking for something more human. “A lot of music has started to sound similar,” Sharma says. “Now we’re seeing a return of the human touch: live manipulation, hardware interaction and spontaneous performance.” His advice to young artists is simple: “Tame your tools. Don’t let the tools tame you.”
Finding Your Own Sound
While technology plays a huge role in electronic music, many mentors at the bootcamp say the biggest challenge is something more personal: Identity. For artists trying to build a career, the question isn’t just how to produce music but also what kind of music truly represents them. This is something Gaurav Raina (one half of Midival Punditz) addresses during his masterclass.
Raina has spent decades working across electronic music, film scoring and cross-cultural collaborations. His advice to emerging musicians: “To develop your sound, you first have to understand your identity in the musical world,” he says. “What kind of music excites you? What kind of music feels like home?” According to Raina, creativity requires a level of honesty that can be uncomfortable. “You have to be brutally honest while making your art,” he explains. “Be fearless in saying what you want to say with your music.”
Only after that comes technical mastery: learning instruments, software and production techniques.
The Marketing Trap Many Artists Fall Into
Making great music is only half the battle. The other half is getting people to hear it. This is where many emerging artists struggle.
During the bootcamp, music strategist Malvika Nanda, Founder – Big Beat India, leads sessions on branding, storytelling and media outreach. One of the most common mistakes she sees is artists rushing to release music without planning promotion. “The excitement to put out a release is understandable,” Nanda says. “But without planning ahead, it limits the possibilities of effective outreach.”
Another frequent mistake is ignoring visual identity. Many artists underestimate the importance of professional photos, artwork and visuals. “Good visuals and communication are essential,” she adds. But the biggest misunderstanding is expecting instant success. “Building a brand and reputation is a marathon, not a sprint,” Nanda says.
“You can achieve views and traffic quickly,” she explains. “But credibility and impact take time.”
Goa To The Global Stage
The daily schedule at The Bootcamp Goa is intense. Participants combine modules that can add up to 45-50 hours of learning over the two-week program. There are:
- masterclasses
- one-on-one mentorship sessions
- hardware workshops
- community jam sessions
- late-night Soundlab practice sessions
One particularly popular feature is the 1:1 mentorship module, where artists sit with a mentor to complete a track or refine a live performance. These sessions are designed to help artists move from “almost done” to “stage ready.”
Another attraction of the program is its connection to international platforms. Selected participants may get the opportunity to perform at events like Berlin’s Rave The Planet Parade (previously known as the Love Parade). For artists who started making music in bedrooms with headphones, that possibility alone makes the bootcamp worth attending.
