Goa’s Most Unusual Classroom: What Happens When 35 Mentors Train The Next Generation of Electronic Artists?

If you wander into Morjim in North Goa right now, you might notice something unusual. In one room, someone is experimenting with a drum machine that sounds like a futuristic train. In another, a group of producers are arguing passionately about basslines. Down the hall, someone is building a MIDI controller with wires and buttons that look like they belong in a spaceship.

Welcome to The Bootcamp Goa 2026, a two-week residential music program that feels less like a course and more like a creative laboratory. Running from March 9 to 21, 2026 the camp brings together DJs, producers, live performers and visual artists who want to push their skills to the next level. The initiative is supported by 3IS Education, a French institution known for training students in filmmaking, sound design and digital arts. But the real attraction are the people inside it.

35 Mentors And One Big Question

Season 5 of the program features more than 35 mentors, including respected artists like Anyasa, Ma Faiza, Komorebi, Gaurav Raina, and many others from the techno, psy-trance and melodic techno worlds. Overseeing the entire experience is techno pioneer Rummy Sharma.

Rummy Sharma, Founder of The Bootcamp Goa (Image courtesy the artiste)

If you speak to Rummy Sharma, the first thing he emphasises is mentorship. “Mentorship is the core of The Bootcamp Goa,” he says. “The mentors are chosen not just for their talent, but for their ability to teach and guide the next generation.” Sharma began teaching electronic music decades ago, long before laptops became the main instrument of the DJ world. Over the years he noticed something important about India’s music scene.

The talent was always there. The access wasn’t. “We created this platform because the hunger to excel in India is extremely strong,” Sharma explains. “But historically, access to world-class education, mentors and technology has been limited.” The Bootcamp was designed to change that.

From Classroom To Ecosystem

The original idea was simple: teach music production. But the program has grown into something larger. According to Sharma, the vision now is to build a complete ecosystem for artists. “The Bootcamp Goa was conceived to bridge the gap between traditional sound education and the modern skills required to succeed in the global electronic music industry,” he says. Today the program includes modules in:

advanced music production

sound design

DAWless performance

live audiovisual shows

music business strategy

film and OTT scoring

Participation has grown dramatically since the first season in 2023. In fact, Sharma says the program has seen nearly 600% growth, bringing it to its most ambitious edition yet in 2026.