ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beginner's Guide To Tempeh, The Protein-Packed Vegetarian Food You May Not Have Heard Of

If someone puts a block of tempeh in front of you and asks, “Do you know what this is?”, there is a good chance you will say no. It looks a little unusual. It is firm, beige and slightly speckled, and it doesn't immediately scream delicious. But don't judge it by its appearance. Tempeh (often called tempayy) is a traditional Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans, and it has lately become popular around the world as a nutritious plant-based protein. Think of it as tofu's firmer, nuttier cousin.

What Exactly Is Tempeh?

Tempeh (pronounced tem-pay) is made by cooking soybeans and fermenting them with a beneficial mould called Rhizopus. During fermentation, the beans bind together into a firm cake or block. The result is tempeh: a food with a slightly nutty, earthy flavour and a texture that is much firmer and chewier than tofu. If tofu is soft and delicate, tempeh is the one that shows up wearing boots.

It can be sliced, cubed, crumbled, marinated, grilled, stir-fried or baked. Because it has a relatively firm texture, it works particularly well in dishes where you want something substantial rather than soft. You can add it to curries, rice bowls, stir-fries, salads, wraps or sandwiches. It also takes on marinades and sauces quite well, making it a useful ingredient for anyone trying to eat more plant-based meals.

Why is Tempeh Good For Vegans?

For those who follow vegetarian or vegan diets, one of the hardest things is to get enough protein from a variety of sources. Soybeans are naturally high in protein and tempeh provides a concentrated source of plant protein. It also contains fibre, along with several vitamins and minerals, including iron, magnesium and potassium. Because the whole soybean is used, rather than soy milk being processed into tofu, tempeh retains more of the bean's nutritional components. For vegetarians trying to replace meat in some meals, that combination of protein, fibre and texture can make tempeh particularly useful.