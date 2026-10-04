Beginner's Guide To Tempeh, The Protein-Packed Vegetarian Food You May Not Have Heard Of
Think of tempeh as tofu's firmer, nuttier cousin from Indonesia that you can add to curries, rice bowls, stir-fries, salads, wraps or sandwiches.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
If someone puts a block of tempeh in front of you and asks, “Do you know what this is?”, there is a good chance you will say no. It looks a little unusual. It is firm, beige and slightly speckled, and it doesn't immediately scream delicious. But don't judge it by its appearance. Tempeh (often called tempayy) is a traditional Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans, and it has lately become popular around the world as a nutritious plant-based protein. Think of it as tofu's firmer, nuttier cousin.
What Exactly Is Tempeh?
Tempeh (pronounced tem-pay) is made by cooking soybeans and fermenting them with a beneficial mould called Rhizopus. During fermentation, the beans bind together into a firm cake or block. The result is tempeh: a food with a slightly nutty, earthy flavour and a texture that is much firmer and chewier than tofu. If tofu is soft and delicate, tempeh is the one that shows up wearing boots.
It can be sliced, cubed, crumbled, marinated, grilled, stir-fried or baked. Because it has a relatively firm texture, it works particularly well in dishes where you want something substantial rather than soft. You can add it to curries, rice bowls, stir-fries, salads, wraps or sandwiches. It also takes on marinades and sauces quite well, making it a useful ingredient for anyone trying to eat more plant-based meals.
Why is Tempeh Good For Vegans?
For those who follow vegetarian or vegan diets, one of the hardest things is to get enough protein from a variety of sources. Soybeans are naturally high in protein and tempeh provides a concentrated source of plant protein. It also contains fibre, along with several vitamins and minerals, including iron, magnesium and potassium. Because the whole soybean is used, rather than soy milk being processed into tofu, tempeh retains more of the bean's nutritional components. For vegetarians trying to replace meat in some meals, that combination of protein, fibre and texture can make tempeh particularly useful.
Fermentation changes the structure of food and can make certain nutrients easier to digest and absorb. Tempeh's fermentation process also produces compounds that contribute to its distinctive flavour and texture.
Is Tempeh Better Than Tofu?
Both can be excellent choices, but they are different. Tofu is softer and more neutral, making it useful for everything from curries to desserts. Tempeh is firmer, chewier and nuttier, and its higher fibre content makes it particularly filling. The better choice depends on what you're cooking, and what you enjoy eating.
How Do You Eat Tempeh?
If you're trying it for the first time, don't eat it plain and then decide that the internet was lying to you. Slice it thinly and marinate it with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, chilli and a little sesame oil. Then pan-fry, grill or bake it until the edges become crisp. You can also crumble it into a stir-fry, add it to a spicy curry or use it in place of meat in tacos, sandwiches and wraps. The trick is to give it flavour.
Tempeh may not win a beauty contest straight out of the packet. But once properly seasoned and cooked, it becomes a satisfying, protein-rich ingredient that can make vegetarian meals considerably more interesting.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814625004042
- https://pubs.rsc.org/fo/article/15/7/3680/809878/Tempeh-fermentation-improves-the-nutritional-and
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