ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Telangana Photographic Society Recognises Five For Contributions To Photography During Inaugural Awards

TPS itself has been around since 1957, making it one of the older photographic societies in India. It was originally known as the Andhra Pradesh Photographic Society, before becoming the Telangana Photographic Society following the formation of Telangana. Today, its purpose is fairly straightforward: keep photographers connected to the craft. The society organises talks, workshops, masterclasses and photo walks, bringing photographers together and inviting practitioners to speak about their work. It has around 300 members, according to Chenji, ranging from serious amateurs to professionals.

Photography is, after all, an occupation or passion that involves a remarkable amount of waiting, walking, carrying equipment, editing photographs that looked better on the camera screen, discovering that the photograph you loved is slightly out of focus and explaining to relatives for the hundredth time that no, owning a camera does not mean you are available to photograph their cousin's wedding for free. Recognition helps. But Chenji's idea is broader than simply handing out trophies.

For TPS president Arvind Chenji, the awards are partly about giving the photographic community something it doesn't get enough of: a pat on the back. “I think a little bit of back-thumping goes a long way in keeping your spirits positive,” he tells ETV Bharat.

Around 150 photographers, senior members, industry representatives and guests attended the event, which began with the traditional lighting of the lamp in the presence of actor, composer and filmmaker RP Patnaik and representatives from the photography industry. The first recipients were Abhimanyu , founder of FotoTech Magazine , Photo Trade Expo and Photo Parivar India; wildlife photographer and Nikon India ambassador Subhash Nair ; Aquin Mathews , founder of the Indian Photo Festival; academician and wildlife photographer Prof. Jitender Govindani ; and VG Chimalgi , the Hyderabad-based institution established in 1924.

At its World Photography Day celebration and annual dinner at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) in Hyderabad, the Telangana Photographic Society launched its TPS Awards of Excellence, recognising five individuals and institutions whose contributions to photography extend beyond the simple act of pressing the shutter.

The awards emerged from the same ecosystem. Chenji had been thinking about the people who contribute to photography without necessarily receiving recognition as photographers. There was another thought behind it. He had become increasingly uncomfortable with the way India is sometimes represented in international photography.

His criticism is blunt. “Too often,” he feels, “India gets photographed either as an exotic curiosity or through images of poverty and deprivation.” The photographs may be technically excellent. The photographers may be talented. But Chenji questions the larger idea behind the image. Why, he asks, is India so often reduced to the picturesque or the impoverished?

It is an old argument, but photography has a particular ability to make it visible. The camera doesn't merely record a place. Someone decides where to stand, what to include, what to exclude and what story the resulting frame should tell. Chenji recalls travelling in the United States and deliberately photographing people living on the streets, partly as a way of turning the lens around. The point wasn't that America has homelessness and India doesn't have poverty. Obviously, India has enormous inequalities of its own. The point was that every country contains contradictions, but photographers and audiences don't always look at them equally. This concern about representation became one of the motivations for creating an award that could celebrate a wider photographic ecosystem.

One of the first people Chenji thought deserved recognition was Abhimanyu. Years ago, Abhimanyu approached him with a passport from the photography department of JNAFAU. He went on to establish FotoTech Magazine, Photo Trade Expo and Photo Parivar India, creating platforms aimed at bringing photography closer to audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“The trade shows,” Chenji says, “can attract tens of thousands of photographers, while major companies participate and the events have become important gathering points for the community.” It is exactly the kind of work that doesn't necessarily produce a famous photograph. But without people doing it, there is no ecosystem for those photographs to exist in.

Photography isn't just photographers. It is editors, teachers, mentors, exhibition organisers, conservationists, equipment suppliers, festival directors, communities, institutions, and occasionally, people who are willing to organise lunch for several thousand photographers, which may actually be a separate category of achievement!

Chenji was also particular about the physical award itself. He didn't want to buy a generic trophy from an awards shop. Photographers spend their lives worrying about composition and aesthetics. Giving them a shiny piece of mass-produced acrylic with someone's name stuck on it would seem slightly unfair. So TPS designed its own award. The object is made from solid steel, engraved on both sides and mounted on a polished base. Chenji says the original plan involved fixing a heavy steel plate onto a polished wooden block, but finding the right carpenter became unexpectedly difficult. Eventually, polished granite solved the problem. An award is valuable partly because of what it says about the recipient, but also because of what it says about the organisation giving it.

The award is made from solid steel, engraved on both sides and mounted on a polished base (ETV Bharat)

The inaugural awards recognised five recipients. But Chenji doesn't want the number to become a quota. “Five is the maximum,” he says, “and future editions could have fewer recipients if there aren't enough people who meet the standard.” He recalls one particularly encouraging response from a senior photographer who told him that seeing the awards had motivated him to work towards receiving one himself in the future. That may be the best possible reaction to an award. The ambition is for the TPS Awards of Excellence to become something photographers and contributors to the field aspire to.

The society's plans don't stop with recognition. Chenji tells us that TPS is also preparing to offer small grants to young photographers who want to undertake photographic projects. And importantly, the grants will not be restricted to professionals. An amateur photographer or student with a strong story idea will be able to pitch it to the society's executive committee. If the idea is considered worthwhile, TPS will provide financial support to help make the project possible.

Photography is an expensive hobby even before it becomes a profession. Cameras cost money. Lenses cost more money. Travelling somewhere to photograph a story costs money. Then there is accommodation, food, editing, printing and all the other expenses that conveniently appear after you have convinced yourself that buying the camera was the expensive part. For young photographers, the lack of money can therefore become the difference between an idea remaining an idea and becoming a body of work. Chenji wants TPS to help close that gap. The photographer retains the project, while TPS gets permission to use the photographs for promoting the photographer and the society. It is a relatively modest intervention, but potentially a useful one.

Chenji talks about TPS almost as much as a community as an organisation. There are around 300 members, but he wants people who actually participate. The society conducts photo walks, classes and masterclasses. Last year, it brought in 10 different people to teach photographers. The idea is to make membership mean something beyond having your name on a list.

The TPS Awards of Excellence change the question. Instead of asking, Who took the best photograph? They ask: Who helped photography become what it is? That is a much bigger question. A photograph exists for a fraction of a second. The photographer may spend years learning how to make it. The institution may spend decades creating the environment in which that photographer can grow. The festival may give the photographer a wall. The magazine may publish the work. The grant may make the journey possible. The archive may preserve it for someone who hasn't even been born yet. So, the photograph is a community effort. That seems to be what TPS is celebrating. Not merely the people who point cameras at the world, but the people who make it possible for photographers to keep looking.