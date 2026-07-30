ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Does Baking Soda Or Lemon Really Whiten Your Teeth In 2 Minutes?

A bright smile can boost self-confidence, which is why millions of people are looking for quick fixes for stain removal. Social media is full of DIY hacks with baking soda, turmeric, lemon juice and even vinegar. But the truth is, there is no safe home remedy that can permanently whiten your teeth in two minutes. Studies and experts warn that while certain ingredients may remove a few surface stains, some can actually damage your teeth if used regularly.

Why Do Teeth Turn Yellow?

Knowing the reason for discolouration of teeth before trying to fix yellow teeth is useful. For many people, it's their daily habits that are the biggest offenders. The outer layer of tooth enamel is gradually stained by pigments found in coffee, tea, tobacco, cola and dark foods. Age plays a role, too. As we get older, enamel naturally gets thinner. As this occurs, the dentin (the yellow layer) underneath becomes more visible. Some medicines, illnesses and dental injuries can also alter the colour of your teeth. This is why there is no one whitening trick that will work for everybody.

Is Baking Soda Good Or Bad?

Baking soda is likely the most popular do-it-yourself whitening remedy. Unlike many internet hacks, there is actually some science behind it. Baking soda is mildly abrasive and can help to polish away some surface stains. Many whitening toothpastes actually contain small amounts of baking soda. There is a catch, however.

Certain whitening toothpastes contain a small amount of baking soda (Getty Images)

Homemade baking soda mixtures can erode enamel over time if used too often or with too much force. Once enamel is damaged, it does not regenerate. So, there is more sensitivity in your teeth, a higher risk of cavities and ironically teeth that may look even more yellow as time goes on.

What About Turmeric?