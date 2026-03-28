ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Fashion Preview: Tarun Tahiliani's OTT Summer Collection Brings Structured Draping To Everyday Dressing

There are two kinds of fashion shows in the world. The first kind makes you stare at the clothes and think: “This is beautiful, but where on earth would I wear it?” The second kind makes you think: “I could wear that tomorrow… and then possibly to dinner… and maybe again next week with different shoes.” The new Spring/Summer 2026 collection from Tarun Tahiliani’s prêt label OTT clearly belongs to the second category. The collection was unveiled during an exclusive showcase at Phoenix Mall of Asia’s FAN Park in Bengaluru, in front of a gathering of the city’s fashion crowd.

The Fashion Version of “Office to Dinner”

If couture is the fantasy version of fashion (the one with chandeliers, champagne and gowns that require emotional commitment), OTT is the practical cousin who knows you have a meeting at 4 pm and dinner at 8. The idea behind the brand has always been simple: luxury clothing that actually fits into real life.

Tahiliani said, “OTT is created for a woman’s everyday-to-dinner wardrobe. The idea is for these pieces to mix and match seamlessly with what she already owns and with our collections designed season after season, eventually defining a distinctly modern, India-inspired way of dressing.”

Watching the SS26 looks emerge one after another felt less like a traditional runway show and more like a demonstration of how fabric can behave when it’s treated properly. The collection works with textiles that seem determined to move gracefully: crinkled silks, foil jerseys, organzas, knits and structured fabrics designed to fold, drape and fall naturally. Nothing feels stiff or ceremonial. Instead, the clothes shift and respond to the body the way good clothes should, but surprisingly often don’t. When the models walked, the clothes actually looked alive.