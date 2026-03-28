Fashion Preview: Tarun Tahiliani's OTT Summer Collection Brings Structured Draping To Everyday Dressing
The OTT SS2026 collection takes the craftsmanship that top designer Tarun Tahiliani is known for and simplifies it into pieces that are easier to wear.
By Anubha Jain
Published : March 28, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
There are two kinds of fashion shows in the world. The first kind makes you stare at the clothes and think: “This is beautiful, but where on earth would I wear it?” The second kind makes you think: “I could wear that tomorrow… and then possibly to dinner… and maybe again next week with different shoes.” The new Spring/Summer 2026 collection from Tarun Tahiliani’s prêt label OTT clearly belongs to the second category. The collection was unveiled during an exclusive showcase at Phoenix Mall of Asia’s FAN Park in Bengaluru, in front of a gathering of the city’s fashion crowd.
The Fashion Version of “Office to Dinner”
If couture is the fantasy version of fashion (the one with chandeliers, champagne and gowns that require emotional commitment), OTT is the practical cousin who knows you have a meeting at 4 pm and dinner at 8. The idea behind the brand has always been simple: luxury clothing that actually fits into real life.
Tahiliani said, “OTT is created for a woman’s everyday-to-dinner wardrobe. The idea is for these pieces to mix and match seamlessly with what she already owns and with our collections designed season after season, eventually defining a distinctly modern, India-inspired way of dressing.”
Watching the SS26 looks emerge one after another felt less like a traditional runway show and more like a demonstration of how fabric can behave when it’s treated properly. The collection works with textiles that seem determined to move gracefully: crinkled silks, foil jerseys, organzas, knits and structured fabrics designed to fold, drape and fall naturally. Nothing feels stiff or ceremonial. Instead, the clothes shift and respond to the body the way good clothes should, but surprisingly often don’t. When the models walked, the clothes actually looked alive.
The Magic Trick Called Structured Draping
One of Tahiliani’s signatures (and one of the cleverest ideas in modern Indian fashion) is something he calls “structured draping”. Traditional draping is beautiful, but it also requires time, patience and sometimes a helpful friend who knows how to pleat a saree without causing a minor engineering crisis. Structured draping solves this.
As Tahiliani explains: “Our garments are pre-draped or feature what I call structured draping, where the drape is built into the pattern itself.” In other words, the garment arrives already knowing how to behave. No pins. No tutorials. No emergency YouTube searches before leaving the house. Just elegance that works.
The real joy of the OTT collection lies in how it plays with traditional Indian silhouettes without turning them into museum pieces. The SS26 collection reimagines forms we already know: the saree, dhoti, choga, phiran. But instead of presenting them in their traditional form, Tahiliani slices them into tailored separates that slip into a contemporary wardrobe. Think draped trousers, sculpted tops, fluid jackets and layered pieces that can be worn multiple ways. The result is clothing that nods to heritage without looking like it belongs at a wedding every time you wear it. The colour palette is sophisticated. The SS26 collection moves through black, ivory, blush, sage, mocha, berry, coral, taupe and gunmetal... shades that feel thoughtful and wearable. They also happen to layer beautifully, which is precisely the point.
The truth about modern fashion is that people don’t just want beautiful clothes anymore. They want useful luxury. That’s the space OTT seems determined to occupy. The label itself was created to bridge the gap between Tahiliani’s ornate couture world and clothing designed for everyday life. For decades, Tarun Tahiliani has been one of the designers shaping the idea of India Modern: a fashion language that respects tradition without being trapped by it. OTT is perhaps the most distilled version of that philosophy. The label strips away the ceremony of couture and keeps the parts that matter.
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