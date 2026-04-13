ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Happy Puthandu: Wishes And Greetings For Tamil New Year, Which Is About Life’s Sweet, Sour And Bitter Lessons

Every culture has its own way of pressing the reset button. Some people do it on January 1 with gym memberships and ambitious resolutions. Some wait for festivals like Diwali. But for millions of Tamils across India and around the world, the real reset arrives with the first day of the Tamil calendar. That day is Puthandu, the Tamil New Year.

In 2026, it falls on April 14, marking the beginning of the month of Chithirai, a time when summer begins to show its full face. Tamil New Year shows that life contains many flavours. Exactly like the famous Arusuvai meal prepared during the festival, a symbolic dish that blends neem flowers, raw mango, jaggery and other flavours to represent the six emotional tastes of life.

Unlike the loud celebrations we associate with modern New Year parties, Puthandu arrives gently.

Homes are cleaned and decorated. Beautiful kolams appear at doorsteps. Puthandu is celebrated not just in Tamil Nadu but across the global Tamil diaspora. From Singapore to Sri Lanka, from Malaysia to Canada, families celebrate the festival with traditional food, prayers and greetings.

Six Flavours of Life

One of the most beautiful ideas behind Puthandu is the concept of Arusuvai, meaning “six tastes.”