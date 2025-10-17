ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Tablescaping For The Festive Home, Creative Ideas To Style Dining Tables

For a traditional look, lean into textures and shapes that echo Indian craftsmanship: think glossy crockery with a bit of sheen, brass or ceramic serveware, and candle holders that flirt with pattern and form. “Choose crockery with a glossy finish and tableware that features subtle lines, organic curves, or intricate motifs,” says Shailly. The idea is to let the table sparkle, but not shout.

Start by thinking of your table as you would an outfit — it needs layers, accents, and that one standout piece that ties it all together. Whether you prefer something opulent or modern minimalism, the trick lies in thoughtful layering.

As Shailly Mandiwal, Country Home Furnishing Direction Leader at IKEA India, says, “The best part about tablescaping is that it’s a blank canvas.” Indeed, the dining table gives you freedom (to play with textures, colours, and moods) whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner or a full-fledged festive feast.

Tablescaping is the art of styling your dining table with layers of décor, serveware, and accents. It turns an ordinary meal into a celebration. It’s where design meets hospitality, and where your personal style becomes part of the festive story.

Festive season in India means full tables, bright laughter, and the unmistakable aroma of something delicious wafting from the kitchen. But beyond the food and the family chatter lies an equally important ritual: setting the table or tablescaping.

The Traditional Table

There’s something inherently comforting about a traditional festive table: one that glows with soft candlelight, clusters of marigolds, and the metallic glint of brass. Begin with a rich table runner (maybe one with subtle embroidery or woven texture) to anchor your setup. Place your serveware symmetrically, balancing shiny with soft: glossy plates against linen napkins, or textured glass tumblers against metal cutlery.

Cluster pillar candles along the centre, mixing heights for visual rhythm. This creates a sculptural effect that looks both dynamic and cosy. Then, bring in the freshness: lush greens, or seasonal blooms like tuberoses and roses. The soft fragrance instantly makes your table feel welcoming and festive. You can also add little accent details: a sprig of basil or jasmine tied around each napkin, or a small terracotta diya tucked between plates for an Indian touch that feels both personal and aesthetic.

The table is where festive memories are made (ETV Bharat)

The Contemporary Table

If your taste leans modern, the mantra is simple: less is more, but every detail matters. Go for matte serveware in solid tones: stoneware in sage, grey, or charcoal works beautifully. Pair it with neutral table linens and a contrasting runner to give your setup depth. Instead of layering multiple décor elements, focus on clean lines and subtle contrasts.

Lighting is key in this look. Shailly recommends “soft, warm lighting with glass tealight holders and string lights placed at varying heights.” You can drape fairy lights across the ceiling or let them cascade along one edge of the table; the effect is quietly festive, without being loud. For a striking yet simple centrepiece, go for a blown-glass vase like IKEA’s AROMATISK filled with fragrant tuberoses or eucalyptus stems. The transparency of the glass lets the flowers and stems become part of the design.

Play With Height, Shape, And Light

A successful tablescape isn’t just about what you place, but how you place it. Think in terms of levels: tall candlesticks beside shorter bowls, vertical floral stems beside flat platters. This mix of heights keeps the eye moving and gives the table rhythm.

Similarly, contrast textures: glossy ceramics with rustic linens, metallics with matte surfaces, glass with wood. The dialogue between materials makes the table feel curated, not cluttered. And finally, don’t underestimate the power of light. Candles, string lights, or even a simple pendant lamp above the table can shift the mood from casual dinner to festive soirée in seconds.

Quick Pro Tips