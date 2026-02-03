ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hemp Cloth To Tencel And Piñatex, 10 Sustainable Fabrics That Are Good For The Planet, And For Your Wardrobe

India is doubling down on becoming a global hub for textiles that don’t harm the planet. In a move that feels like the Bharat version of climate couture, the Indian government has announced a targeted push for handlooms in the 2026 Union Budget. The initiative includes financial incentives for sustainable fabric production, increased support for artisan communities (such as khadi champions), and research funding for next-generation sustainable materials.

It’s a promising blend of tradition and innovation — part khadi on your grandmother’s porch, part high-tech textile lab — and it signals that the world’s second-largest textile exporter wants to be known for something tougher than fast fashion.

Choosing sustainable fabrics isn’t just about being able to caption your Instagram with “wearing my values.” It’s about reducing water use, cutting down on toxic chemicals, lessening carbon emissions, supporting ethical labour, and — most importantly — proving to the universe that humans can do better than sweatshop T-shirts and landfill mountains. Whether you’re a committed eco-warrior or just someone who wants to be more sustainable, here’s your cheat sheet to fabrics that make Mother Earth say “thank you”.

1. Organic Cotton

This is the Captain America of sustainable textiles: familiar, reliable, and doing the right thing even when no one’s watching. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, meaning farmers and ecosystems breathe easier. Your shirt smells like cotton, not chemical soup.

Why it’s sustainable:

Grown without toxic chemicals

Soft, breathable, and perfect for everything

Keeps adorable bugs alive

2. Khadi

If sustainable textiles had a wise guru wearing flip-flops, this would be khadi. Born from India’s freedom movement and spun by hand, khadi is a history lesson wrapped around your torso. Every thread is a protest against mindless consumption and a hug to local artisans.

Why it’s sustainable:

Hand-spun and hand-woven

Low energy footprint (your biceps are the power source)

Ultra-breathable and naturally textured

3. Hemp

Hemp is what happens when Mother Nature gets superpowers. This fabric is made from weed, barely needs water or pesticides, and returns more goodness to the soil than it takes. It’s strong, breathable, and ages like a fine superhero origin story.