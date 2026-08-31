ETV Bharat / lifestyle

People Who Live More Than 100 Years May Not Have ‘Tired’ Immune Systems, They May Have Hyper-Vigilant Ones

People who live past 100 may have an immune system that does something rather different ( Getty Images )

It suggests that something happens to the immune system around extreme old age. Rather than continuing along a simple downward slope, it appears to remodel itself. Lead author Kosuke Hashimoto described these cells as enriched in super-centenarians. “Rather than showing signs of exhaustion, they remain highly active and may help the body cope with persistent threats that increase with age,” he said.

The researchers analysed immune cells from people in different age groups , including individuals in their 70s to 90s, centenarians and super-centenarians. CD4 CTLs remained relatively uncommon through much of adulthood, accounting for a median 4% of total T cells among people in their 70s to 90s. Among centenarians, that figure rose to 9.6%. Among people aged 110 and above, it reached 17.6%.

The interesting question isn't 'How much immunity do these people have?' It is 'What has their immune system learned to do differently?'

The finding centres on a rare type of immune cell called CD4 cytotoxic T lymphocytes, or CD4 CTLs . In most people, CD4 T cells are thought of primarily as “helper” cells, coordinating the immune response, while CD8 T cells are the better-known cellular assassins. In super-centenarians, however, some CD4 cells appear to acquire powerful killing abilities, and they don't appear to be exhausted.

We tend to think of ageing as a gradual process of things slowing down: the muscles lose strength, recovery takes longer, the vision gets blurry. But what if that story is incomplete? A small study from researchers at Osaka University suggests that people who live beyond 110 may have an immune system that does something rather different . Instead of declining with age, parts of it may reorganise and become unusually active.

CD4 T cells traditionally help coordinate immune responses. CD8 T cells are more directly associated with killing infected or abnormal cells. The CD4 CTLs found in unusually high numbers among super-centenarians combine some of these functions. They can recognise threats and destroy dangerous cells.

Age brings more exposure to infections, cellular damage and abnormal cells. Cancer risk also increases with age. The immune system therefore has an increasingly difficult job: identify what belongs and what doesn't, and eliminate the things that shouldn't be there. The Osaka researchers found that many CD4 CTLs in super-centenarians had expanded into large groups of genetically identical cells, known as clones. One interpretation is that these cells have repeatedly encountered particular targets and expanded in response.

The Cancer Connection

The molecular sensors, or T-cell receptors, carried by some of these dominant CD4 CTL clones closely resembled receptors found in immune cells that had expanded in cancer patients, particularly people with non-small cell lung cancer. Yet the super-centenarians studied did not have a history of cancer. This raises an intriguing hypothesis: could these immune cells be identifying and eliminating abnormal cells before those cells develop into clinically detectable tumours? The study does not prove this. The researchers themselves caution that the findings don't establish that CD4 CTLs cause extreme longevity. But the similarity provides a compelling direction for future research.

Don't Think of Ageing as Simple Wear and Tear

We often describe ageing as deterioration. The machine gets older, components wear down and eventually something breaks. However, the immune system is adaptive. It encounters new threats, learns from them and changes its response. “The similarity between these receptor sequences and those found in T cells from tumours suggests that these cells may help recognize tumors before they become clinically detectable,” says Hashimoto. “It may be that immune changes in extreme old age are better understood as the immune system reorganizing itself rather than just wearing out.”

The World Is Producing More Centenarians

This research is becoming increasingly relevant because extreme old age is no longer quite as rare as it once was. There were roughly 15,000 centenarians worldwide in 1950. By 2026, that number had risen to about 672,000. Projections suggest the global centenarian population could reach around 2.6 million by 2050 and approximately 18 million by 2100. These people have lived through more than a century of infections, environmental exposures, cellular damage and biological stress. Yet their immune systems appear to have developed unusually large populations of specialised cells capable of recognising and attacking potential threats.

Japan currently has the largest number, with about 126,000 centenarians. The United States follows with 77,000, China with 53,000, India with 43,000 and France with 35,000. So the question of how humans age successfully is moving from an interesting scientific puzzle to a major public health question.

References: