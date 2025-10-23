ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Electronic Music Trio Above & Beyond Will Headline Sunburn Festival 2025 Along With Other Global Acts David Guetta, Axwell And Sara Landry

Above & Beyond comprises Jono Grant and Tony McGuinness from England, and Paavo Siljamäki from Finland ( Image courtesy Above & Beyond )

Sunburn Festival 2025 has revealed its full lineup with Above & Beyond joining previously announced icons Axwell, David Guetta and Sara Landry, completing the powerhouse of headliners for three nights of performances. From December 19th to 21st, 2025, Mumbai’s Infinity Bay in Sewri will transform into the epicentre of global dance music, as Sunburn Festival 2025 delivers its most dynamic, diverse and star-studded edition yet. Tickets are up for grabs on BookMyShow.

With a roster that fuses global heavyweights with India’s finest emerging talent, Sunburn Festival 2025 promises three nights of genre-defining performances, unforgettable experiences and the biggest celebration in the festival’s history.

Who Are The Headliners?

The Grammy-nominated trio (Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki) have built a legacy defined by soul-stirring melodies, powerful songwriting and a sense of community that transcends the dancefloor. From anthems like Sun & Moon, Thing Called Love and Blue Sky Action to their groundbreaking acoustic tours, Above & Beyond have been consistent with their hits. Their live performances are emotional journeys that blend soaring trance, progressive house and moments of pure, heartfelt connection.

Returning to Sunburn Festival as part of The Monolith Experience tour, David Guetta needs no introduction. One of the world’s most influential DJs and producers, Guetta has crafted anthems with Sia, Nicki Minaj, Usher and more, including Titanium, Play Hard and When Love Takes Over. His performances unite crowds in euphoric singalongs, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge new productions that continue to define the global EDM landscape.