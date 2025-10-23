Electronic Music Trio Above & Beyond Will Headline Sunburn Festival 2025 Along With Other Global Acts David Guetta, Axwell And Sara Landry
Masters of emotional connection and euphoric soundscapes, Grammy-nominated trio Above & Beyond comprises English musicians Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Finnish DJ Paavo Siljamäki.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Sunburn Festival 2025 has revealed its full lineup with Above & Beyond joining previously announced icons Axwell, David Guetta and Sara Landry, completing the powerhouse of headliners for three nights of performances. From December 19th to 21st, 2025, Mumbai’s Infinity Bay in Sewri will transform into the epicentre of global dance music, as Sunburn Festival 2025 delivers its most dynamic, diverse and star-studded edition yet. Tickets are up for grabs on BookMyShow.
With a roster that fuses global heavyweights with India’s finest emerging talent, Sunburn Festival 2025 promises three nights of genre-defining performances, unforgettable experiences and the biggest celebration in the festival’s history.
Who Are The Headliners?
The Grammy-nominated trio (Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki) have built a legacy defined by soul-stirring melodies, powerful songwriting and a sense of community that transcends the dancefloor. From anthems like Sun & Moon, Thing Called Love and Blue Sky Action to their groundbreaking acoustic tours, Above & Beyond have been consistent with their hits. Their live performances are emotional journeys that blend soaring trance, progressive house and moments of pure, heartfelt connection.
Returning to Sunburn Festival as part of The Monolith Experience tour, David Guetta needs no introduction. One of the world’s most influential DJs and producers, Guetta has crafted anthems with Sia, Nicki Minaj, Usher and more, including Titanium, Play Hard and When Love Takes Over. His performances unite crowds in euphoric singalongs, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge new productions that continue to define the global EDM landscape.
Often hailed as the 'Queen of Darkness,' Sara Landry brings her hypnotic techno energy to Sunburn Festival 2025. Known for pushing boundaries and transforming underground sounds into global movements, Landry’s high-octane sets and iconic tracks like Heaven promise to leave audiences talking long after the night ends. Her presence adds a bold, edgy dimension to the festival.
One of the driving forces behind Swedish House Mafia, Axwell has been instrumental in shaping the sound of modern electronic music, delivering global chart-toppers like Heaven Takes You Home, Sun Is Shining, Don't You Worry Child, Something New and the iconic In My Mind. He is renowned for his euphoric big-room productions and electrifying stage presence.
The lineup showcases pioneering artists who are defining the global EDM landscape, including Layla Benitez, Mathame, Vini Vici, Dubvision b2b Third Party and the electrifying Kahani vs Kunal Merchant set. DJ Dali, HVMZA, Moblack, Novak, Omiki, Script, Giannobilee, Tungevaag and 39 Kingdom further amplify the festival’s global footprint, delivering a diverse spectrum of electronic music from house and techno to trance and progressive beats.
Homegrown Talent
Sunburn Festival 2025 shines a spotlight on India’s finest homegrown talent. Artists including Almost Human, Ana Lilia, Arcane, Axl Stace, Bloodymascara, Boho, Bullzeye B2B Sequ3l, DJ Lion, Houdini, Kollsion, Lady Barot, Mr. Ciao, N1RVAAN, Nariki, Pierre Ravan, Priyanjana, Realmm, Steve Levi, Sixth Ocean, Swish, Thugnaari, Tommy Wahl, U-Dit, Afterall, Aklad Ahmed, Candice Redding, D-Rain, DJ Aryan, DJ Ganesh, Greff, Julia Bliss, Kshitij, Monika Starling, Pro Bros, Ravetek, Sartek, Seawave B2B Skysync, Shiva Manvi, Siana Catherine, Sound Avtar, Teri Miko and TSNR will take to multiple stages, bringing homegrown energy and distinctive styles to complement an already stellar international lineup.
Richie Hawtin will take the spotlight as the special guest, hosted by MC Haits, with electrifying sets on exclusive stages by Almost Human & Friends and the immersive Folkhouse experience by Sartek.
Also read: "Shah Rukh Sir and I Had a Jugalbandi on Stage": Sartek On SRK, Amsterdam, Folk House, And Playing Indian Beats In Europe
Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Nearly 20 years ago, Sunburn set out to create a world class dance music experience in India. With David Guetta, Sara Landry, Axwell and Above & Beyond headlining our most diverse edition yet, we’re honouring the artists our audiences love. Bringing the flagship festival back to Mumbai marks a new chapter for Sunburn.”
