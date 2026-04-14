Why You Need To Use A Different Moisturizer In Summer
Many people assume moisturizer is a winter product. In reality, your skin still needs hydration in hot weather.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
There comes a moment every summer when you step outside, the sun greets you like an overenthusiastic relative at a wedding, and you think: Why on earth would I put moisturizer on my face today? The air is already humid, your forehead is shining like a freshly polished brass lamp, and the idea of adding another layer of anything feels unreasonable. But here is the annoying truth: yes, you still need a moisturizer. Even in summer.
Many people assume moisturizer is a winter product. In reality, your skin still needs hydration in hot weather. In fact, Indian summers can be surprisingly dehydrating. Heat, sweat, sun exposure, air-conditioning, and pollution all gang up like a group project where everyone contributes to making your skin tired. Think of skin as a houseplant. Ignore it completely and it wilts. Drown it in heavy creams and it suffocates. The trick is balance.
Moisturizer Does Not Mean Grease
A lot of people imagine thick, buttery creams that sit on the skin like a layer of cake frosting. That’s not what summer skincare is about. During hot months, dermatologists usually recommend switching to lightweight formulas that hydrate without clogging pores. The ideal summer moisturizer is something that feels almost invisible. Gel-based moisturizers are the undisputed champions here. These products contain a high percentage of water, which means they absorb quickly and leave the skin feeling fresh instead of sticky. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel moisturizers are your best friend. They hydrate the skin while still letting it breathe.
Another excellent option is water-based or gel-cream moisturizers. These sit somewhere between a gel and a cream, which is helpful for people whose skin is normal or combination. They give a little more hydration without the heaviness of thick creams.
What To Look For
Ingredients matter too, although skincare labels sometimes read like a chemistry exam you forgot to study for. The key ingredients to look for in summer moisturizers are humectants (substances that attract water to the skin). Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerine, and aloe vera are particularly helpful because they hydrate without adding oil. Aloe vera, in particular, is practically the unofficial mascot of summer skincare in India. It cools the skin, calms irritation, and feels wonderfully refreshing after a day spent navigating heat that could melt a chocolate bar in seconds.
If your skin leans toward dryness, you don’t necessarily need to abandon creams completely. You simply need lighter ones. Look for lotions or lightweight creams rather than thick balms. Heavy occlusive products (petroleum jelly or very rich butters) can feel suffocating in hot weather and may clog pores, especially if you are sweating.
Another reason moisturizers remain important in summer is air-conditioning. Modern Indian life involves moving between blazing heat outside and aggressively chilled interiors: homes, offices, malls, cars. While air-conditioning feels like a blessing from the gods of electricity, it can dry out your skin over time. A light moisturizer helps restore that lost hydration.
By Skin Types
- If your skin is oily or acne-prone, look for oil-free gel moisturizers labeled non-comedogenic. These won’t clog pores and will keep the skin hydrated without triggering breakouts.
- If your skin is combination, a gel-cream formula works beautifully. It hydrates dry areas like the cheeks while staying light enough for oilier zones such as the forehead and nose.
- If your skin is dry, you might need a lotion with ingredients like ceramides or light plant oils to maintain the skin barrier.
- Sensitive skin, meanwhile, prefers simple formulas with fewer fragrances and fewer active ingredients. Think soothing, minimal, and gentle.
Ultimately, summer skincare is less about piling on products and more about choosing the right textures. So yes, you should use moisturizer in Indian summer. Just not the same one you used in January when the weather was cool and your skin was begging for something rich and comforting. Summer moisturizers should be light, breathable, and refreshing.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10532330/
- https://journals.lww.com/iodd/fulltext/2015/01010/assessment_of_efficacy_of_six_different.8.aspx
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