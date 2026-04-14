ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why You Need To Use A Different Moisturizer In Summer

There comes a moment every summer when you step outside, the sun greets you like an overenthusiastic relative at a wedding, and you think: Why on earth would I put moisturizer on my face today? The air is already humid, your forehead is shining like a freshly polished brass lamp, and the idea of adding another layer of anything feels unreasonable. But here is the annoying truth: yes, you still need a moisturizer. Even in summer.

Many people assume moisturizer is a winter product. In reality, your skin still needs hydration in hot weather. In fact, Indian summers can be surprisingly dehydrating. Heat, sweat, sun exposure, air-conditioning, and pollution all gang up like a group project where everyone contributes to making your skin tired. Think of skin as a houseplant. Ignore it completely and it wilts. Drown it in heavy creams and it suffocates. The trick is balance.

Moisturizer Does Not Mean Grease

A lot of people imagine thick, buttery creams that sit on the skin like a layer of cake frosting. That’s not what summer skincare is about. During hot months, dermatologists usually recommend switching to lightweight formulas that hydrate without clogging pores. The ideal summer moisturizer is something that feels almost invisible. Gel-based moisturizers are the undisputed champions here. These products contain a high percentage of water, which means they absorb quickly and leave the skin feeling fresh instead of sticky. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel moisturizers are your best friend. They hydrate the skin while still letting it breathe.

Another excellent option is water-based or gel-cream moisturizers. These sit somewhere between a gel and a cream, which is helpful for people whose skin is normal or combination. They give a little more hydration without the heaviness of thick creams.

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