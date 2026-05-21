Tanning To Heat Rashes: 6 Summer Skin Concerns Indians Face Most, And Expert Solutions For Them
Since Indian skin is naturally more sensitive to certain issues, just washing your face and using sunscreen is not enough in summer.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Summers in India are harsh for the skin. With the skin being exposed to heat, humidity, pollution, perspiration, and harmful UV rays, there are bound to be various issues with the skin. As Indian skin is naturally more sensitive to pigmentation and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, just washing one’s face and using sunscreen won’t do the trick in summers.
What is needed is an awareness of what happens to our skin in summers and taking up practices that work for us and our skin in Indian weather conditions. Here are six common problems that arise in summers, along with solutions to these problems suggested by Cosmetic Doctor Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit aka Doctor Beautiful, Founder of Aura Edge Wellness.
1. Tanning and Uneven Skin Tone
One of the most frequently faced problems by people with their skin during summer is tanning. The reason behind this is that Indian skin is prone to tanning due to higher melanin activity in our skin. Although tanning is the natural defence mechanism against sun exposure, it ultimately results in uneven skin tone and other skin-related problems like dullness.
There are many ways to tackle tanning, but the best among all would be wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen lotion having an SPF of 30 or above. Sunscreen lotions should be applied every morning, regardless of whether you will be staying indoors or outdoors for a while. If you sweat or spend extended periods outdoors, reapplication becomes imperative. In addition to using sunscreen, physical protection through hats, sunglasses, scarves, etc., also plays a crucial role in reducing tanning.
2. Pigmentation & Dark Spots
Since the heat and sun trigger the formation of extra melanin in the body, pigmentation issues tend to flare up in summer. The existing marks from acne, melasma, freckles, and dark spots could also look darker or become harder to treat during this season. There are many instances when people experience pigmentation issue due to inflammation, scrubbing, and improper use of potent skincare actives.
Using sunscreen is the foremost step that you should take when dealing with pigmentation issues. While pigmentation-specific ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, azelaic acid, kojic acid, and others might help lighten your skin, they should be used with caution. Many people end up causing themselves more damage by using potent chemical peels and steroid creams on their own.
3. Acne and Breakouts Caused by Sweat
During summer, breakouts are more common due to several factors. For instance, sweating, excess oil secretion, accumulation of sunscreen, pollution, and thick skincare products will easily clog the pores, resulting in breakouts. Repeated contact with the skin will only make matters worse due to the constant inflammation caused.
Cleansing the skin twice a day using a mild cleanser should be sufficient in keeping the skin clean without damaging the skin barrier. Over-cleansing the skin will dry it out and may cause even more oil secretion. It is advisable to use lightweight moisturizers and sunscreens during hot weather conditions. Thick creams and highly fragranced skincare products should be avoided by those who suffer from acne.
4. Heat Rash and Irritated Skin
Another problem that commonly occurs during summer season is the development of heat rash due to obstruction of sweat glands. Heat rash manifests itself as small red bumps, itching, skin irritation, and prickly sensation in the neck, chest, back, armpits, and other areas where there is friction from clothes. Humid conditions, sweating, and tight synthetic garments worsen this condition.
In most cases, heat rash can be handled by cooling, drying, and breathing the affected area. This can be done by wearing loose cotton clothing, showering regularly, and staying away from heavy body lotions when the humidity level is high. Usually, it is sufficient to use a fragrance-free cleanser and a light moisturizer. In case of pain, widespread rash, or prolonged duration, consultation of a doctor is recommended instead of using different kinds of ointments.
5. Dehydrated and Dull Skin
It is a myth that oily skin does not get dehydrated in summer. Oily skin can get dehydrated due to factors like heat, use of air-conditioning, sun exposure, and inadequate consumption of water. Dehydrated skin will appear to look dull, feel tight, and produce more oil than usual. Water intake is not something that should be forgotten about. Drinking enough water and consuming foods rich in water can help maintain healthy skin. Some hydrating ingredients in skin products are hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and aloe vera. For oily skin, gel-type moisturisers will be effective. For dry skin, a little richer but non greasy moisturiser will be better.
6. Sunburn & Increased Skin Sensitivity
Though Indian skin does not experience sunburn as prominently as fair skin, it is possible to get sunburnt with too much UV exposure. These symptoms include redness, burning sensation, peeling skin, tenderness, and increased sensitivity. Sunburns could lead to early signs of ageing, hyper-pigmentation, and skin damage in the long run.
In case of sunburn, it would be better not to use any active ingredients like retinoids, chemical exfoliants, scrubs, and vitamin C. Instead, the emphasis will have to be on soothing the skin and restoring its barrier function with hydrating lotions and barrier repair products. Cold compresses may also offer relief. But in case of intense pain and swelling, it is necessary to seek medical assistance.
Expert's Verdict
Skincare in the summertime need not be overly complex, but consistency is key. Says Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit, “Some of the key practices for Indian skin include consistent use of SPF, gentle cleansing, hydration, skin barrier support, and steering clear of unnecessary experimentation with harsh products. Most of the skin issues that arise during the summer season can actually be avoided by tweaking one’s skincare regimen to match the season and applying sunscreen correctly.”
Prevention is always better than correction, especially when dealing with things like hyperpigmentation or acne marks.
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