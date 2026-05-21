ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Tanning To Heat Rashes: 6 Summer Skin Concerns Indians Face Most, And Expert Solutions For Them

Summers in India are harsh for the skin. With the skin being exposed to heat, humidity, pollution, perspiration, and harmful UV rays, there are bound to be various issues with the skin. As Indian skin is naturally more sensitive to pigmentation and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, just washing one’s face and using sunscreen won’t do the trick in summers.

What is needed is an awareness of what happens to our skin in summers and taking up practices that work for us and our skin in Indian weather conditions. Here are six common problems that arise in summers, along with solutions to these problems suggested by Cosmetic Doctor Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit aka Doctor Beautiful, Founder of Aura Edge Wellness.

1. Tanning and Uneven Skin Tone

One of the most frequently faced problems by people with their skin during summer is tanning. The reason behind this is that Indian skin is prone to tanning due to higher melanin activity in our skin. Although tanning is the natural defence mechanism against sun exposure, it ultimately results in uneven skin tone and other skin-related problems like dullness.

There are many ways to tackle tanning, but the best among all would be wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen lotion having an SPF of 30 or above. Sunscreen lotions should be applied every morning, regardless of whether you will be staying indoors or outdoors for a while. If you sweat or spend extended periods outdoors, reapplication becomes imperative. In addition to using sunscreen, physical protection through hats, sunglasses, scarves, etc., also plays a crucial role in reducing tanning.

2. Pigmentation & Dark Spots

Since the heat and sun trigger the formation of extra melanin in the body, pigmentation issues tend to flare up in summer. The existing marks from acne, melasma, freckles, and dark spots could also look darker or become harder to treat during this season. There are many instances when people experience pigmentation issue due to inflammation, scrubbing, and improper use of potent skincare actives.

Using sunscreen is the foremost step that you should take when dealing with pigmentation issues. While pigmentation-specific ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, azelaic acid, kojic acid, and others might help lighten your skin, they should be used with caution. Many people end up causing themselves more damage by using potent chemical peels and steroid creams on their own.

3. Acne and Breakouts Caused by Sweat

During summer, breakouts are more common due to several factors. For instance, sweating, excess oil secretion, accumulation of sunscreen, pollution, and thick skincare products will easily clog the pores, resulting in breakouts. Repeated contact with the skin will only make matters worse due to the constant inflammation caused.

Cleansing the skin twice a day using a mild cleanser should be sufficient in keeping the skin clean without damaging the skin barrier. Over-cleansing the skin will dry it out and may cause even more oil secretion. It is advisable to use lightweight moisturizers and sunscreens during hot weather conditions. Thick creams and highly fragranced skincare products should be avoided by those who suffer from acne.