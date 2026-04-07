ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Make These 5 Fruit Coolers At Home For A Chilled Out Summer

Summer arrives in India the way a dramatic relative arrives at a wedding: unavoidable and immediately demanding attention. One minute the weather is warm, and the next minute you step outside and feel like you’ve accidentally wandered into a large toaster. Naturally, the human response to this situation is to drink something cold. Preferably something fruity. Preferably something that makes you feel like you are in a breezy beach commercial rather than stuck in traffic at 41°C. This is where fruit coolers enter the story.

Fruit coolers are essentially summer’s answer to emotional survival. They are bright, refreshing drinks made from fresh fruit, ice, a bit of sweetness, and the human desire not to melt. The beauty of fruit coolers is that they require very little effort but produce very impressive results. You blend fruit, add water or soda, throw in some ice, and suddenly you have a drink that looks like it belongs in a fancy café.

Here are a few fruit coolers that are easy to make, extremely refreshing, and capable of convincing your guests that you are a sophisticated beverage architect.

1. Mango Cooler

Mango cooler (Getty Images)

The mango cooler is simple and brilliant. Blend ripe mango with chilled water or coconut water. Add a splash of lime juice, a pinch of black salt, and some crushed ice. Stir it like you’re hosting a cooking show. Garnish with mint leaves if you wish. The result is sweet, tangy, and so refreshing that you might briefly forget that the sun outside is trying to destroy you.

2. Watermelon Mint Cooler

If summer had a personality, watermelon would be the relaxed friend who always says, “Let’s not overthink this.” Watermelon is already 90% water, which means it’s basically nature’s air conditioner. To make a watermelon mint cooler, blend fresh watermelon chunks with a handful of mint leaves and a squeeze of lemon. Add chilled soda or sparkling water if you want some bubbles. Pour it into a tall glass with ice, take a sip, and enjoy the strange moment when you realise your stress level has dropped.