Spinning Odisha Story: Kalahandi’s Habaspuri Weave Takes The London Runway In Sujit Meher’s Bridal Collection
Speaking to Minati Singha, Odia designer Sujit Meher explains why he chose to showcase Odisha's Habaspuri and silk tie-and-dye sarees for India Fashion Week London.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:49 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: On a Habaspuri saree, temple motifs run along the border. The pallu carries patterns drawn from life in Kalahandi, where fish, flowers and tortoises feature in the local weaving tradition. For Sujit Meher, these are designs he grew up with. When the 38-year-old Odia designer presented his bridal collection at India Fashion Week London, he made room on the runway for the weave he calls his own.
At the November 21-22 event, models wore Habaspuri and silk tie-and-dye sarees from Meher’s collection. He wanted the audience to see how a weave rooted in his village could find a place in bridal fashion today.
“This was not just a fashion show for me. It was a journey of my roots, my culture, my village and the beautiful handloom heritage of Odisha. As a designer, I have always believed that fashion is not only about creating something new. Sometimes, fashion is about rediscovering something precious that has been forgotten. And today, through this show, I feel I have taken one more step towards bringing our traditional handloom to the world,” Meher said during a telephonic interview with ETV Bharat.
The patterns he grew up with
Habaspuri weaving draws on Kalahandi’s tribal traditions, Meher said. Its designs include the kumbha, or temple motif, along with fish, tortoises and flowers. Weavers also draw inspiration from tribal wall art and tattoos. Extra warp threads form the row of temples along the border, while extra weft threads create local motifs on the anchal or pallu.
Meher, a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru, founded the fashion label Tilottama. He has been working to revive Habaspuri and give it a contemporary touch so that younger buyers can find a place for it in their wardrobes. The work grew out of a feeling he had long before he became a designer.
“Habaspuri is not just a weave for me. It belongs to my own village, my own roots and my own identity. Growing up, I always felt that this beautiful traditional handloom deserved much more recognition than it was receiving. I wanted to do something meaningful for the weave that belongs to my land,” he said.
“As a designer, I took the responsibility of reviving Habaspuri, giving it a new identity and presenting it in a way that today’s generation can connect with. For me, reviving Habaspuri is not just a design project. It is an emotional responsibility towards my village and its heritage,” the designer stated assertively.
Finding buyers beyond India
Meher’s work with handloom extends beyond designing. He gives his best efforts to helping customers abroad buy sarees and dress materials from Odisha. By facilitating those orders, he hopes to give weavers access to buyers beyond India. He has also worked with not-for-profit organisations on social causes and helped raise awareness of Indian handlooms, traditional designs and indigenous art forms.
Manny Singh, CEO of Platinum Group and founder of India Fashion Week London, said Meher’s work to preserve handloom, support artisans and bring Indian craftsmanship to an international audience reflected the event’s vision. “We are honoured to welcome him at the India fashion Week in London and showcasing his vision to an international audience,” he said.
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