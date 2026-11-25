ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Spinning Odisha Story: Kalahandi’s Habaspuri Weave Takes The London Runway In Sujit Meher’s Bridal Collection

Bhubaneswar : On a Habaspuri saree, temple motifs run along the border. The pallu carries patterns drawn from life in Kalahandi, where fish, flowers and tortoises feature in the local weaving tradition. For Sujit Meher, these are designs he grew up with. When the 38-year-old Odia designer presented his bridal collection at India Fashion Week London, he made room on the runway for the weave he calls his own.

At the November 21-22 event, models wore Habaspuri and silk tie-and-dye sarees from Meher’s collection. He wanted the audience to see how a weave rooted in his village could find a place in bridal fashion today.

Models walk the ramp in Sujit Meher's Habaspuri collection (ETV Bharat)

“This was not just a fashion show for me. It was a journey of my roots, my culture, my village and the beautiful handloom heritage of Odisha. As a designer, I have always believed that fashion is not only about creating something new. Sometimes, fashion is about rediscovering something precious that has been forgotten. And today, through this show, I feel I have taken one more step towards bringing our traditional handloom to the world,” Meher said during a telephonic interview with ETV Bharat.

The patterns he grew up with

Habaspuri weaving draws on Kalahandi’s tribal traditions, Meher said. Its designs include the kumbha, or temple motif, along with fish, tortoises and flowers. Weavers also draw inspiration from tribal wall art and tattoos. Extra warp threads form the row of temples along the border, while extra weft threads create local motifs on the anchal or pallu.

Meher, a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru, founded the fashion label Tilottama. He has been working to revive Habaspuri and give it a contemporary touch so that younger buyers can find a place for it in their wardrobes. The work grew out of a feeling he had long before he became a designer.