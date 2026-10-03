ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Go Easy On The Sweets: Sugar Amplifies Damage Done To Gut Health By Antibiotics

Eating sweets while taking antibiotics may worsen the harm done by the drugs to the normal community of bacteria in the gut, a new study found. The work centres on the intestinal microbiome, which harbours bacterial species that co-evolved with humans to live in the digestive tract, help digest food, and support the immune system.

Among the most prescribed drugs globally, antibiotics are known to eliminate helpful bacteria alongside harmful species, in some cases letting harmful ones dominate. The microbiome is more capable of resisting the buildup of harmful pathogens when natural species diversity is in place, but antibiotics reduce diversity in ways that make the gut more vulnerable to disease, the study authors said.

Led by researchers from NYU Langone Health, City of Hope, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in the US, the study precisely tracked every food item in 9,419 meals eaten by 173 hospitalized cancer patients and then measured their gut microbiome changes. The team found an additional 21% reduction in alpha diversity, a measure of the variety of helpful bacterial species present, for every 100 grams of sugar consumed in the 48 hours before treatment.

Publishing online in the journal Nature, the work also showed how the combination of a sugary diet and antibiotic treatment caused blooms in patients of the bacterial species Enterococcus faecium, which has been linked to hard-to-treat infections. Experiments in mice confirmed this pattern, wherein exposure to the antibiotic biapenem and dietary sucrose drove a 16.3-fold increase in the Enterococcus population in the gut by day 3 of the study, and 33.4-fold higher burden by day 6.

“As we are learning how collateral damage of antibiotics to the microbiome are linked with long-term health problems, it’s important to identify factors that limit these unintended health risks,” said the study’s co-senior author Jonas Schluter, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology at NYU Langone. “Our study, which used more than 9,000 recorded meals, suggests that modifying diet during and after antibiotics, specifically by reducing sweets intake, could help with that.”

The research team studied patients with blood cancers because they receive antibiotics frequently and precisely tracking food intake is feasible during hospitalization. The researchers recorded patient diets at every meal and collected microbiome samples daily, making the study among the largest and highest-resolution of its kind to date.