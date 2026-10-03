Go Easy On The Sweets: Sugar Amplifies Damage Done To Gut Health By Antibiotics
Antibiotics reduce bacteria diversity in ways that make the gut more vulnerable to disease, the study authors said.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Eating sweets while taking antibiotics may worsen the harm done by the drugs to the normal community of bacteria in the gut, a new study found. The work centres on the intestinal microbiome, which harbours bacterial species that co-evolved with humans to live in the digestive tract, help digest food, and support the immune system.
Among the most prescribed drugs globally, antibiotics are known to eliminate helpful bacteria alongside harmful species, in some cases letting harmful ones dominate. The microbiome is more capable of resisting the buildup of harmful pathogens when natural species diversity is in place, but antibiotics reduce diversity in ways that make the gut more vulnerable to disease, the study authors said.
Led by researchers from NYU Langone Health, City of Hope, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in the US, the study precisely tracked every food item in 9,419 meals eaten by 173 hospitalized cancer patients and then measured their gut microbiome changes. The team found an additional 21% reduction in alpha diversity, a measure of the variety of helpful bacterial species present, for every 100 grams of sugar consumed in the 48 hours before treatment.
Publishing online in the journal Nature, the work also showed how the combination of a sugary diet and antibiotic treatment caused blooms in patients of the bacterial species Enterococcus faecium, which has been linked to hard-to-treat infections. Experiments in mice confirmed this pattern, wherein exposure to the antibiotic biapenem and dietary sucrose drove a 16.3-fold increase in the Enterococcus population in the gut by day 3 of the study, and 33.4-fold higher burden by day 6.
“As we are learning how collateral damage of antibiotics to the microbiome are linked with long-term health problems, it’s important to identify factors that limit these unintended health risks,” said the study’s co-senior author Jonas Schluter, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology at NYU Langone. “Our study, which used more than 9,000 recorded meals, suggests that modifying diet during and after antibiotics, specifically by reducing sweets intake, could help with that.”
The research team studied patients with blood cancers because they receive antibiotics frequently and precisely tracking food intake is feasible during hospitalization. The researchers recorded patient diets at every meal and collected microbiome samples daily, making the study among the largest and highest-resolution of its kind to date.
"The microbiome is emerging as an important factor in cancer care", said co-senior study author Marcel van den Brink, MD, PhD, chief physician executive at City of Hope. "For patients undergoing intensive treatments such as bone marrow transplantation, the healthy diversity of the gut microbiome can have important implications for outcomes. Studies like this help us better understand how everyday factors, including diet, may affect a delicate balance that influences how patients respond to treatment, recover and experience side effects."
Patients with blood cancers who undergo stem cell transplantation are typically hospitalized for several weeks, during which they receive both chemotherapy and antibiotics. During this time, they show drastic changes in nutrition as well as severe damage to their microbiomes. In these patients, harmful bacterial species like Enterococcus faecium often thrive because the rest of the gut ecosystem has been “destroyed.”
“Especially in blood cancer patients, microbiome injury is associated with worse outcomes, including higher overall mortality and infections,” said Jonathan Peled, co-senior author on the study and associate director of the Center for Hematological Malignancies at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “An important next step will be to design clinical trials to test whether short-term dietary changes can improve clinical outcomes in patients.”
“The new work identifies dietary sugars as an amplifier of antibiotic-induced microbiome disruption, probably because the potentially harmful bacteria that survive the antibiotics are benefiting from the dietary sugars that they can use to expand,” said study second author William Jogia, a PhD student in Dr. Schluter’s lab in the Institute for Systems Genetics.
“While the findings suggest that reducing simple sugars may limit microbiome injury, whether sugar directly supports Enterococcus, weakens competing bacteria, or acts through another mechanism in patients remains to be seen.” (NYU Langone Health)
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-11077-3
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