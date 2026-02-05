ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sama’a: Festival Of Sufi Music Brings India’s Shared Spiritual Soundscape To Mumbai

The festival opens on February 6 with a conversation that looks at Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, the syncretic cultural ethos that emerged over centuries through everyday interactions between Hindu and Muslim communities in the subcontinent. Historian, author, and translator Rana Safvi , in conversation with cultural academic Geetanjali Kala at Experimental Theatre, NCPA, traces how shared languages, rituals, and artistic practices created a common cultural ground that influenced Indian music.

At its heart, Sama’a is about listening. In the Sufi tradition, listening is not passive but a spiritual practice, a way to move closer to the divine through poetry, rhythm, and melody. This idea shapes the festival’s programming, which moves from reflection and context to immersive musical experiences, allowing audiences to understand not just how Sufi music sounds, but where it comes from and why it continues to matter.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, will host Sama’a: Festival of Sufi Music from February 6 to 8, 2026, a three-day celebration of the Sufi tradition and its roots in India’s shared cultural and musical history. The festival brings together scholarship, storytelling, and live performance to explore how Sufi music has long acted as a bridge: between faiths, regions, and generations.

The discussion journeys from the medieval period to the present, examining how Bhakti and Sufi ideas shaped one another and found expression through sound and verse. From Amir Khusrau’s poetic innovations and the rise of qawwali in dargahs, to kafi, ghazal, tappa, Kabir’s dohas, and Meera’s bhajans, the session highlights how music evolved as both spiritual devotion and cultural dialogue. It also explores the blending of Persian maqams with Indian ragas, as well as the exchange of instruments and performance styles that gave rise to a rich, hybrid musical vocabulary that continues to influence Indian music today.

Watch the film 'Jhini Bini Chadariya' by Anjali Monteiro and K. P. Jayasankar on February 6 at 7.30 pm (Image by special arrangement)

Building on this cultural and historical context, the festival moves into live performance at Tata Theatre inside NCPA on Day 2 (February 7) with the KM Sufi Ensemble. This is a 16-member collective nurtured at AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory. Dedicated to preserving the tradition of qawwali while reimagining it for contemporary audiences, the ensemble reflects the living, evolving nature of Sufi music. Sufi music across the Indian subcontinent has taken many forms: ghazals, qawwalis, and regional folk traditions from Rajasthan, Punjab, and Sindh. The ensemble’s repertoire includes well-known qawwalis such as Man Kunto Maula and Dum Mast Qalandar, along with compositions popularised by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Munna Shaokath. Audiences can also expect AR Rahman’s Sufi-inspired works, including Kun Faya Kun and Khwaja Mere Khwaja.

The festival concludes on February 8 with a vocal performance by popular vocalist Salman Ali. Rooted in ideas of love, longing, and the seeker’s relationship with the divine, Sufi poetry and music continue to resonate across cultures and generations, and Ali’s repertoire reflects this enduring appeal. A fifth-generation musician from Haryana, Salman Ali first came into the national spotlight as a young talent on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and later gained wide recognition after winning Indian Idol Season 10.

Over the years, he has worked with leading composers in film and independent music, lending his voice to songs such as Jai He from Satellite Shankar, tracks in and the theme for the television series Chandragupta Maurya. For Sama’a, he turns to material close to his musical roots, presenting a curated selection of Sufiana kalam. The set ranges from revered classics like Chhap Tilak and Dama Dam Mast Qalandar to widely loved contemporary pieces such as Mere Rashke Qamar and Tera Sajda.

Together, the three days of Sama’a: Festival of Sufi Music present a holistic view of the Sufi tradition in India: one that honours its history, recognises its plural roots, and celebrates its continued relevance.