When Sleep Becomes Scary: A New Study Explains Why Children Keep Having Nightmares, And The Simple Idea That Could Help Them Sleep Better
A new study from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa has proposed a model that explains why nightmares keep coming back.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Nightmares are terrifying when you are eight years old. Adults like to think of nightmares as small inconveniences. You wake up, drink some water, maybe scroll your phone for five minutes, and then you fall back asleep. But for a child, a nightmare is not just a dream. It feels real. The monster under the bed is not a metaphor. The dark hallway is not a psychological symbol. The brain believes the danger is happening right now.
When a child wakes up with that pounding heart and sweaty palms, the fear doesn’t disappear immediately. Sometimes it stays long enough to make the child afraid of going back to sleep. Now researchers are beginning to understand something important: nightmares don’t just happen randomly. In many children, they can become a repeating cycle.
A new study from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa has proposed a model that explains why nightmares keep coming back... and more importantly, how doctors might help children stop them. The research, published in Frontiers in Sleep, introduces something called the DARC-NESS model. Nightmares often continue because of how children react to them.
The Hidden Loop Inside Nightmares
Imagine a child who has a frightening dream. The child wakes up suddenly. The heart is racing. The mind is still stuck inside the dream. The natural reaction is panic. The child may run to their parents’ room, switch on the lights, or refuse to go back to sleep. The next night, bedtime itself becomes scary.
“What if the nightmare comes again?” This is where the cycle begins. According to psychologist Lisa Cromer, one of the researchers behind the study, the key issue is not just the nightmare itself. It’s the response to it. “It’s a child’s response to a nightmare that causes the chronic nightmares to happen,” she explains. The brain begins to associate sleep with danger. Once that association forms, the nightmares can return again and again.
New Way of Understanding Nightmares
For many years, doctors mostly focused on the content of nightmares. What did the child see? Was there a monster? A fall from a cliff? A scary shadow in the room? But the new model suggests that the dream itself may not be the whole story.
The DARC-NESS model asks doctors to look at several other factors as well. For example:
- How does the child interpret the nightmare?
- Is the child anxious before bedtime?
- Does the child worry about sleeping?
- What happens immediately after the child wakes up?
These questions may seem small. But they can reveal the deeper patterns that keep nightmares alive. Once those patterns are understood, doctors can start working on breaking them.
Idea of “Nightmare Confidence”
At the centre of the new model lies a fascinating concept called nightmare efficacy. Think of it as confidence in dealing with bad dreams. Many children believe nightmares are uncontrollable. They feel like victims of something their brain is doing to them. But the research suggests that children can actually learn skills to change how they deal with nightmares. When they realize they have some control, the fear begins to shrink. According to child psychiatrist Tara Buck, this sense of control can change more than just sleep. “When children feel empowered to do something about the nightmares,” she explains, “they start seeing how everything connects.”
How Therapy Can Help
The study also outlines several practical ways therapists can help children overcome recurring nightmares. One method may focus on reducing anxiety before bedtime. This might include calming routines, relaxation techniques, or simply helping children talk about their fears. Another method involves improving sleep habits. Regular bedtimes, less screen time before sleep, and comfortable sleeping environments can reduce the chances of nightmares. The most interesting therapy involves rewriting the nightmare itself.
For years, many doctors assumed nightmares would simply disappear as children grew older. Others believed they would fade away once an underlying trauma or mental health issue was treated. But according to the researchers, that is not always true. Some children continue having nightmares even after receiving mental health care for other issues. That is why specific treatments for nightmares are now gaining attention. “A nightmare is a bad dream that you wake up from,” explains Cromer.
Source:
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sleep/articles/10.3389/frsle.2026.1772987/
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