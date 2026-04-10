ETV Bharat / lifestyle

When Sleep Becomes Scary: A New Study Explains Why Children Keep Having Nightmares, And The Simple Idea That Could Help Them Sleep Better

Nightmares are terrifying when you are eight years old. Adults like to think of nightmares as small inconveniences. You wake up, drink some water, maybe scroll your phone for five minutes, and then you fall back asleep. But for a child, a nightmare is not just a dream. It feels real. The monster under the bed is not a metaphor. The dark hallway is not a psychological symbol. The brain believes the danger is happening right now.

When a child wakes up with that pounding heart and sweaty palms, the fear doesn’t disappear immediately. Sometimes it stays long enough to make the child afraid of going back to sleep. Now researchers are beginning to understand something important: nightmares don’t just happen randomly. In many children, they can become a repeating cycle.

A new study from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa has proposed a model that explains why nightmares keep coming back... and more importantly, how doctors might help children stop them. The research, published in Frontiers in Sleep, introduces something called the DARC-NESS model. Nightmares often continue because of how children react to them.

The Hidden Loop Inside Nightmares

Imagine a child who has a frightening dream. The child wakes up suddenly. The heart is racing. The mind is still stuck inside the dream. The natural reaction is panic. The child may run to their parents’ room, switch on the lights, or refuse to go back to sleep. The next night, bedtime itself becomes scary.

“What if the nightmare comes again?” This is where the cycle begins. According to psychologist Lisa Cromer, one of the researchers behind the study, the key issue is not just the nightmare itself. It’s the response to it. “It’s a child’s response to a nightmare that causes the chronic nightmares to happen,” she explains. The brain begins to associate sleep with danger. Once that association forms, the nightmares can return again and again.

New Way of Understanding Nightmares

For many years, doctors mostly focused on the content of nightmares. What did the child see? Was there a monster? A fall from a cliff? A scary shadow in the room? But the new model suggests that the dream itself may not be the whole story.

The DARC-NESS model asks doctors to look at several other factors as well. For example: