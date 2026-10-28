Should AI Agents Build Our Travel Itineraries?
A new Edith Cowan University has set out to discover what the most influential drivers are behind our decisions to delegate travel planning to AI.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Whether you’re a seasoned tourist or an emerging explorer the decision to delegate travel planning to artificial intelligence (AI) agents is becoming the norm for many travellers. A new Edith Cowan University (ECU) study of more than 400 Australian travellers has set out to discover what the most influential drivers are behind our decisions to delegate travel planning to AI, and what our threshold is when it comes to trust.
ECU Professor of Marketing and Service Science, Sanjit Roy from ECU’s School of Business and Law said the use of responsible AI in tourism is critically important, not only for planning great experiences but ensuring travellers are prepared when things go wrong.
Role To Play In Tourism
“Responsible use of AI not only gives more certainty that trips will be smooth sailing, but holidaymakers need to ensure they aren’t left out of pocket or on the backfoot when something goes wrong,” Professor Roy said.
The need to safeguard against the trip of a lifetime turning into a tour of misery lane means travellers must be willing to become AI-savvy. Conversely, AI needs to do the right thing by the user.
“Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is becoming an integral part of travel planning and revolutionising travel through automated planning systems,” he said. “Customers need to be able to trust AI agents to comfortably outsource building their itineraries.”
A recent survey of adult travellers revealed 28.8% of Australians use GenAI to find deals, check out destinations and create their own travel itineraries. Among Gen Z travellers, Australian Government research puts the figure at 30%. This fundamental transformation is changing the definition of travel decision delegation.
Accountability Key
The ECU study analysed data collected from 421 Australian travellers, highlighting five key responsible AI characteristics travellers used to evaluate information produced from GenAI. “Our findings tell us that travellers consider using GenAI for travel planning based on five characteristics: reliability, accountability, trustworthiness, fairness and transparency. In particular, reliability and accountability play a crucial role in planning travel experiences,” Professor Roy explained.
“Travellers were more likely to use AI when they perceived it as reliable and believed its providers could be held accountable for its recommendations and for addressing problems when they arise. Accountability of AI plays a significant role in building trust among travellers.”
The Transparency Paradox
Interestingly, too much information steered travellers away from using GenAI. “We found that excessive transparency reduces our willingness to delegate travel planning to GenAI – meaning the mental burden of processing, cross-checking and translating information is not worth it,” Professor Roy said.
The Australian government’s Smartraveller website warns AI can provide outdated transport schedules, incorrect visa information, and recommendations for hotels that have closed. Relying on incorrect information could ruin part of your dream vacation.
Whether you use ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Mindtrip, Layla, Wanderlog or other – Professor Roy said vacationers shouldn’t dismiss AI as a useful tool to inspire travel itineraries. “When AI is reliable, trustworthy, honest and doesn’t overload travellers with unnecessary information, they are more likely to delegate travel planning decisions to AI agents,” he said.
When planning an overseas vacation, travellers should fact-check the information provided, know who is accountable if something goes wrong and not assume that more information means the source is highly trustworthy.
“We know that not all those who wander are lost. But not all those who wonder about using AI to plan their next trip will find themselves lost either. You may save precious time planning an incredible travel experience with the help of GenAI.” (Edith Cowan University)
Source:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211973626000681
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