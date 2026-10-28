ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Should AI Agents Build Our Travel Itineraries?

Customers need to be able to trust AI agents to comfortably outsource building their itineraries ( Getty Images )

Whether you’re a seasoned tourist or an emerging explorer the decision to delegate travel planning to artificial intelligence (AI) agents is becoming the norm for many travellers. A new Edith Cowan University (ECU) study of more than 400 Australian travellers has set out to discover what the most influential drivers are behind our decisions to delegate travel planning to AI, and what our threshold is when it comes to trust.

ECU Professor of Marketing and Service Science, Sanjit Roy from ECU’s School of Business and Law said the use of responsible AI in tourism is critically important, not only for planning great experiences but ensuring travellers are prepared when things go wrong.

Role To Play In Tourism

“Responsible use of AI not only gives more certainty that trips will be smooth sailing, but holidaymakers need to ensure they aren’t left out of pocket or on the backfoot when something goes wrong,” Professor Roy said.

The need to safeguard against the trip of a lifetime turning into a tour of misery lane means travellers must be willing to become AI-savvy. Conversely, AI needs to do the right thing by the user.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is becoming an integral part of travel planning (Getty Images)

“Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is becoming an integral part of travel planning and revolutionising travel through automated planning systems,” he said. “Customers need to be able to trust AI agents to comfortably outsource building their itineraries.”

A recent survey of adult travellers revealed 28.8% of Australians use GenAI to find deals, check out destinations and create their own travel itineraries. Among Gen Z travellers, Australian Government research puts the figure at 30%. This fundamental transformation is changing the definition of travel decision delegation.

Accountability Key

The ECU study analysed data collected from 421 Australian travellers, highlighting five key responsible AI characteristics travellers used to evaluate information produced from GenAI. “Our findings tell us that travellers consider using GenAI for travel planning based on five characteristics: reliability, accountability, trustworthiness, fairness and transparency. In particular, reliability and accountability play a crucial role in planning travel experiences,” Professor Roy explained.

“Travellers were more likely to use AI when they perceived it as reliable and believed its providers could be held accountable for its recommendations and for addressing problems when they arise. Accountability of AI plays a significant role in building trust among travellers.”