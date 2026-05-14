ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Anti-Ageing Hack Nobody Talks About: Spending Less Time Around Stressful People

There are many ways to grow old. You can do it gracefully, with wisdom and linen clothing. You can do it angrily, shouting at television anchors. Or, apparently, you can age simply by spending too much time around exhausting people.

A new study published in the journal PNAS has delivered some annoying news: stressful relationships may actually speed up how fast your body ages. Not metaphorically. We are talking actual biological ageing. Meaning your cells (the tiny hardworking office employees inside your body) may be ageing faster because somebody in your life insists on creating emotional chaos before breakfast. Science, for once, has entered the group chat.

The research was supported by the National Institute on Aging of the NIH (National Institutes of Health). The study found that peaceful relationships are not just emotionally comforting; they are physically protective. The people we spend time with: their moods, their dramas, their emotional weather systems can influence our health in ways we probably underestimate. This means your stress-inducing cousin who starts political fights at weddings may technically be affecting your longevity.

Meet the “Hasslers”

Researchers used the perfect word: “hasslers.” Not people who occasionally irritate you. Everyone has bad days. This study was not judging someone who forgot your birthday or borrowed money once. A hassler, according to the research, is someone who repeatedly creates stress, emotional strain, or difficulty in your life. These are the people who somehow leave you feeling tired after every conversation. The friend who only calls to complain but never listens. The relative who turns every success into criticism. The family member who believes emotional manipulation is a love language.

According to the study, every additional stressful person in your close social circle may increase your biological age by around nine months! You could technically age an entire year simply by maintaining regular contact with emotionally exhausting humans.

Biological Age

Here is where things get unsettling. You may be 35 according to your birth certificate, but your body may feel and function older or younger based on your lifestyle, health, stress levels, and relationships. This is called biological age. If you sleep well, eat reasonably, move your body, and avoid chaos, your biological age may stay younger. But if your life resembles a never-ending emotional reality show, your cells may say: We’re exhausted. We’re retiring early.