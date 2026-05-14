The Anti-Ageing Hack Nobody Talks About: Spending Less Time Around Stressful People
A new study has found that every additional stressful person in your close social circle may increase your biological age by nine months!
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
There are many ways to grow old. You can do it gracefully, with wisdom and linen clothing. You can do it angrily, shouting at television anchors. Or, apparently, you can age simply by spending too much time around exhausting people.
A new study published in the journal PNAS has delivered some annoying news: stressful relationships may actually speed up how fast your body ages. Not metaphorically. We are talking actual biological ageing. Meaning your cells (the tiny hardworking office employees inside your body) may be ageing faster because somebody in your life insists on creating emotional chaos before breakfast. Science, for once, has entered the group chat.
The research was supported by the National Institute on Aging of the NIH (National Institutes of Health). The study found that peaceful relationships are not just emotionally comforting; they are physically protective. The people we spend time with: their moods, their dramas, their emotional weather systems can influence our health in ways we probably underestimate. This means your stress-inducing cousin who starts political fights at weddings may technically be affecting your longevity.
Meet the “Hasslers”
Researchers used the perfect word: “hasslers.” Not people who occasionally irritate you. Everyone has bad days. This study was not judging someone who forgot your birthday or borrowed money once. A hassler, according to the research, is someone who repeatedly creates stress, emotional strain, or difficulty in your life. These are the people who somehow leave you feeling tired after every conversation. The friend who only calls to complain but never listens. The relative who turns every success into criticism. The family member who believes emotional manipulation is a love language.
According to the study, every additional stressful person in your close social circle may increase your biological age by around nine months! You could technically age an entire year simply by maintaining regular contact with emotionally exhausting humans.
Biological Age
Here is where things get unsettling. You may be 35 according to your birth certificate, but your body may feel and function older or younger based on your lifestyle, health, stress levels, and relationships. This is called biological age. If you sleep well, eat reasonably, move your body, and avoid chaos, your biological age may stay younger. But if your life resembles a never-ending emotional reality show, your cells may say: We’re exhausted. We’re retiring early.
The study suggests that emotional stress from relationships can trigger physical wear and tear, gradually speeding up ageing from the inside out. This suddenly makes the phrase “You’re stressing me out” sound less dramatic and more medically relevant.
Family Drama
One particularly fascinating part of the research involved family relationships. Friends? Easy enough to avoid. You stop replying. You mute notifications. You become mysteriously unavailable. Family, however, is more complicated. The study found that stressful dynamics involving parents and children had a much stronger impact than conflict with friends. Which makes sense because family relationships are not exactly subscription services you can cancel. You cannot simply unsubscribe from an emotionally complicated aunt.
Family stress tends to linger because these relationships are deeply woven into identity, obligation, and memory. Even when things are difficult, walking away is rarely simple. Interestingly, the study also found that minor tension between spouses or partners did not significantly accelerate ageing. Healthy partnerships (even imperfect ones) often contain emotional support alongside conflict. You argue about groceries, but somebody also remembers your tea preference when you’re sick. Support softens stress.
Maybe It’s Also Us
Before you dramatically block half your contact list, the researchers offer an important reality check. Mental health matters too. People dealing with chronic stress, depression, or anxiety may sometimes interpret ordinary interactions more negatively. A harmless comment can feel sharper when life already feels heavy. The study also noted that women, smokers, and people who experienced difficult childhoods were more likely to report stressful social relationships. Trauma, it turns out, can shape the kinds of emotional patterns we accept... or struggle to escape.
References:
- https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2515331123
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15574496/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006322324017001
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