ETV Bharat / lifestyle

When Words Were Not Enough, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi And Raju Singh Created The Song 'Hey Ram' for A Friend Going Through Hard Times

When songstress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and composer Raju Singh sat down to create Hey Ram , they weren't thinking about streaming numbers, playlists, social media or whether the song would reach listeners around the world. They were thinking about a friend who was going through a difficult time. There was uncertainty, and long hours when nobody really knew what to say. That is when music can do what conversation cannot.

Hey Ram was born out of a personal need to offer comfort to someone they cared about. There was no grand plan behind it. But then, people started asking to hear the song again. Raju Singh (who has composed songs for various TV shows and films including Raaz 2 and Chandni Bar ) says the response changed the way they looked at the song. “We made it for a friend, with no thought of how far it might go. People's feedback made us realise that a song made for one heart can find a home in millions,” he says.

Suchitra and Raju created Hey Ram for their common friend. It has lyrics by popular Hindi film lyricist Kumaar. The song was their way of saying: 'We don't know how to fix this but we are here.' Says Suchitra, “We cannot take away anybody’s pain. But as musicians, we can only put our hearts into a song and hope it reaches those who need it.”

What started as a private gesture between friends is now being shared with a much larger audience. Hey Ram was released this week, ahead of World Heart Day (being observed today).

One Heart Can Speak To Another

At the centre of it are Kumaar's lyrics, which explore prayer, reassurance and the desire for someone we love to remain protected through difficult moments. “The heart knows no boundaries of faith. When someone we love is suffering, our prayers come from the same place,” says Kumaar.

That is also why the song's devotional character doesn't make it exclusive. The title may invoke prayer, but the emotion is universal. You don't need to share the same faith to understand what it means to worry about someone you love.

A Song About the Heart

Releasing it ahead of World Heart Day adds another dimension. But the heart in Hey Ram is not only the physical organ; it is also the emotional heart. That makes the song's journey rather fitting. It began with one person's pain and two friends trying to offer comfort. It now goes out into the world carrying the same basic message: you may be going through something difficult, but you don't have to go through it feeling completely alone. Hey Ram began as a song for one friend. Now it is being offered to anyone who needs it.