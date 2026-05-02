Quick Recipe: 5 Steps To Make Creamy Comfort Pasta
Follow this quick recipe for a comfort food plate you can rustle up on any week night.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Pasta is not about showing off. It’s about comfort. It’s about carbs hugging you emotionally after a long day of pretending to be productive. If done right, it can make you feel like you have your life together.
Step 1
Take a pot. Fill it with water. Add salt sparingly you have mild trust issues. When it boils, throw in your pasta. Yes, you can use fancy shapes. Or you can just use whatever is in your kitchen and move on with your life. Cook it till al dente (Italian for “not mushy, please don’t embarrass yourself.”)
Step 2
In another pan, melt butter. Add chopped garlic. This is the moment your kitchen starts smelling like you know what you’re doing. Enjoy it. Bask in it. Don’t burn the garlic. Burnt garlic tastes like regret.
Step 3
Pour in fresh cream. Stir like you’re emotionally invested. Let it simmer gently. You’re not making a dramatic TV scene... no need for aggressive bubbling. Add salt, pepper, maybe a little chilli flakes if you want to feel edgy.
Step 4
Add grated cheese. The more you add, the more confident you’ll feel about your life choices.
Watch it melt into a silky sauce. This is your main character moment.
Step 5
Add your cooked pasta into the sauce. Toss it around like you’re on a cooking show and someone just said, “30 seconds left!” If it looks too thick, add a splash of pasta water. This is a chef trick. Garnish with herbs: oregano, basil, or whatever green thing you can find that isn’t coriander. Top with more cheese because self-control is a myth.
There you have it! Creamy pasta. Simple, indulgent comfort food. Will it fix your problems? No. Will it make you forget them for 15 minutes while you eat straight from the pan? Absolutely.
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