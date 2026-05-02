ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Quick Recipe: 5 Steps To Make Creamy Comfort Pasta

Pasta is not about showing off. It’s about comfort. It’s about carbs hugging you emotionally after a long day of pretending to be productive. If done right, it can make you feel like you have your life together.

Step 1

Take a pot. Fill it with water. Add salt sparingly you have mild trust issues. When it boils, throw in your pasta. Yes, you can use fancy shapes. Or you can just use whatever is in your kitchen and move on with your life. Cook it till al dente (Italian for “not mushy, please don’t embarrass yourself.”)

Step 2

In another pan, melt butter. Add chopped garlic. This is the moment your kitchen starts smelling like you know what you’re doing. Enjoy it. Bask in it. Don’t burn the garlic. Burnt garlic tastes like regret.

Step 3

Pour in fresh cream. Stir like you’re emotionally invested. Let it simmer gently. You’re not making a dramatic TV scene... no need for aggressive bubbling. Add salt, pepper, maybe a little chilli flakes if you want to feel edgy.