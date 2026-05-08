ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Jazz, Improv, and Two Hands That Changed Guitar History: Stanley Jordan Returns To India

There are certain musicians who make you rethink the basic operating principles of an instrument. Jimi Hendrix did this with the electric guitar. Keith Moon did it with drums. Then there is Stanley Jordan, who looked at the guitar one day and decided six strings, 10 fingers, melody, rhythm, harmony, basslines, and improvisation should all happen simultaneously because life is short and conventional technique is boring. His revolutionary two-handed “touch technique” transformed the guitar from a linear instrument into something orchestral, almost pianistic.

This American jazz legend doesn’t merely strum. He attacks the fretboard with both hands, producing melody, harmony, rhythm, and bass all at once, as though two musicians accidentally got trapped inside one body. This May, Indian audiences get a rare chance to witness that little miracle live when the Total Environment Music Foundation presents Stanley Jordan alongside the formidable Kenwood Dennard at Windmills Craftworks in Hyderabad on May 15, 2026, followed by performances at Windmills Craftworks in Bengaluru on May 16 and 17.

Jordan’s career has long occupied a unique place in contemporary jazz history. A four-time Grammy nominee, he emerged in the 1980s sounding unlike anyone else. His collaborations with legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Quincy Jones helped cement his place in the global jazz landscape, but what truly made Jordan endure was that his innovation never felt gimmicky. Plenty of musicians invent techniques. Very few make those techniques emotionally resonant.

The unpredictability of the jazz genre becomes even more thrilling when you place Stanley Jordan beside Kenwood Dennard, a drummer and multi-instrumentalist known for treating rhythm less like a timekeeping device and more like a living organism. “I'm really excited about this trip to India because this time, I'll be joined by Kenwood Dennard,” says Jordan, who last played here six years ago as a solo artist. Dennard belongs to that elite category of percussionists who don’t simply accompany music but actively provoke it into becoming something else.

What makes these upcoming performances particularly exciting is the venue itself. Windmills Craftworks has developed a reputation as one of the rare Indian spaces designed for immersive listening rather than distracted socializing. This matters enormously for jazz. You cannot properly experience improvisational music while simultaneously shouting over cocktail menus or photographing truffle fries. “I've been telling Kenwood about it and I know he's gonna love playing there,” Stanley Jordan tells ETV Bharat's Kasmin Fernandes in an exclusive interview.

Q 1. You’re returning to India for a series of performances. What excites you most about playing for Indian audiences this time?

I'm really excited about this trip to India because this time, I'll be joined by Kenwood Dennard. I'm honoured to be a lifelong collaborator of his. Of course, he's legendary for his amazing drumming, but a lot of people don't know about his other talents, such as playing keyboards and even playing keyboards and drums at the same time while singing. Our approach is similar because I play two guitars at the same time, so we're very musically compatible. Plus, all the years we've been working together in various bands is a big help. Compared to my solo playing, this duo has a wider dynamic range while still maintaining a level of intimacy.

Q 2. Windmills Craftworks is known for intimate, immersive listening. Does this kind of space change how you approach a performance?

Kenwood and I always pay close attention to the characteristics of the space where we're playing. We started this 30 years ago when we once played a venue where it was almost impossible to get a decent sound. Windmills Craftworks represents the opposite extreme, where the sound is just as excellent as the vibe and atmosphere. I've been telling Kenwood about it and I know he's gonna love playing there.