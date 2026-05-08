Interview | Jazz, Improv, and Two Hands That Changed Guitar History: Stanley Jordan Returns To India
Four-time Grammy nominee Stanley Jordan is coming back to India for some world-class jazz, and this time, he's bringing along multi-instrumentalist Kenwood Dennard.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
There are certain musicians who make you rethink the basic operating principles of an instrument. Jimi Hendrix did this with the electric guitar. Keith Moon did it with drums. Then there is Stanley Jordan, who looked at the guitar one day and decided six strings, 10 fingers, melody, rhythm, harmony, basslines, and improvisation should all happen simultaneously because life is short and conventional technique is boring. His revolutionary two-handed “touch technique” transformed the guitar from a linear instrument into something orchestral, almost pianistic.
This American jazz legend doesn’t merely strum. He attacks the fretboard with both hands, producing melody, harmony, rhythm, and bass all at once, as though two musicians accidentally got trapped inside one body. This May, Indian audiences get a rare chance to witness that little miracle live when the Total Environment Music Foundation presents Stanley Jordan alongside the formidable Kenwood Dennard at Windmills Craftworks in Hyderabad on May 15, 2026, followed by performances at Windmills Craftworks in Bengaluru on May 16 and 17.
Jordan’s career has long occupied a unique place in contemporary jazz history. A four-time Grammy nominee, he emerged in the 1980s sounding unlike anyone else. His collaborations with legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Quincy Jones helped cement his place in the global jazz landscape, but what truly made Jordan endure was that his innovation never felt gimmicky. Plenty of musicians invent techniques. Very few make those techniques emotionally resonant.
The unpredictability of the jazz genre becomes even more thrilling when you place Stanley Jordan beside Kenwood Dennard, a drummer and multi-instrumentalist known for treating rhythm less like a timekeeping device and more like a living organism. “I'm really excited about this trip to India because this time, I'll be joined by Kenwood Dennard,” says Jordan, who last played here six years ago as a solo artist. Dennard belongs to that elite category of percussionists who don’t simply accompany music but actively provoke it into becoming something else.
What makes these upcoming performances particularly exciting is the venue itself. Windmills Craftworks has developed a reputation as one of the rare Indian spaces designed for immersive listening rather than distracted socializing. This matters enormously for jazz. You cannot properly experience improvisational music while simultaneously shouting over cocktail menus or photographing truffle fries. “I've been telling Kenwood about it and I know he's gonna love playing there,” Stanley Jordan tells ETV Bharat's Kasmin Fernandes in an exclusive interview.
Q 1. You’re returning to India for a series of performances. What excites you most about playing for Indian audiences this time?
I'm really excited about this trip to India because this time, I'll be joined by Kenwood Dennard. I'm honoured to be a lifelong collaborator of his. Of course, he's legendary for his amazing drumming, but a lot of people don't know about his other talents, such as playing keyboards and even playing keyboards and drums at the same time while singing. Our approach is similar because I play two guitars at the same time, so we're very musically compatible. Plus, all the years we've been working together in various bands is a big help. Compared to my solo playing, this duo has a wider dynamic range while still maintaining a level of intimacy.
Q 2. Windmills Craftworks is known for intimate, immersive listening. Does this kind of space change how you approach a performance?
Kenwood and I always pay close attention to the characteristics of the space where we're playing. We started this 30 years ago when we once played a venue where it was almost impossible to get a decent sound. Windmills Craftworks represents the opposite extreme, where the sound is just as excellent as the vibe and atmosphere. I've been telling Kenwood about it and I know he's gonna love playing there.
Q 3. Your two-handed “touch technique” completely changed how the guitar is played. How did this approach first come to you? Do you see your technique as a technical innovation, or more as a way of expanding musical expression?
The touch technique came out of my desire to play piano music on the guitar. Piano had been my first instrument and I had switched to guitar at age 11, and although I loved the expressiveness of the guitar, I started to miss some of the orchestral possibilities of the piano. So I worked out this technique on my own, even though I wasn't the first to think of it.
Q 4. In a live setting, how much of your performance is planned versus discovered in the moment?
There is improvisation throughout in our live performance, which is very much in the jazz tradition. Keeping this spontaneity alive is really important to us for multiple reasons. Obvious reasons would include the joy of discovery and self-expression. But also on a deeper level, it's a kind of a spiritual practice for us. The truth is every moment of life is unique. So if we are truly mindful, and immersed in the present moment, we can naturally play something spontaneous and unrepeatable that honours the uniqueness of the moment.
Q 5. You’ll be performing with Kenwood Dennard. What makes this collaboration special for you? Kenwood and I have a musical telepathy that just comes naturally after many years of working together. His talent and his inspired musicianship and just the sheer joy he exudes when he's playing, all make this collaboration a special treat for me.
Q 6. Your interplay has been described as a “musical conversation.” What does that dialogue look like on stage?
Kenwood and I make a lot of eye contact while we're playing, and I walk around a lot. For many of the arrangements, we take turns leading each other to new directions, and what sometimes even feels like new dimensions. The best way I can explain it is a “cosmic conversation. “
Q 7. You’ve collaborated with legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Quincy Jones. What are some lessons from those experiences that stayed with you?
I've been blessed to collaborate with some great musicians through the years, and one lesson comes through consistently: You have to be true to yourself, which of course requires a degree of confidence in what you do, a willingness to trust your inspiration, your intuition, and a willingness to go wherever it leads you. Art... all kinds of art... is challenged in today's world because it doesn’t have a tangible value, while today's world has become very materialistic. But that's precisely why I feel that the arts are more important than ever.
Q 8. What’s one mistake young guitarists often make when trying to innovate?
Young musicians often make the mistake of trying to achieve a goal too quickly, which ultimately slows down their progress. I always tell my students the secret to long-term music learning is to be the turtle, not the rabbit. It may seem counterintuitive, but patience actually accelerates our progress.
Q 9. Have you explored Indian classical or fusion music, and does it influence your playing in any way? Do you see similarities between jazz improvisation and Indian classical improvisation traditions?
Yes, I did a live recording of Ragas in an untraditional yet reverent way. On sitar we had Jay Kishor, who had studied with Annapurna Devi and Vedang Londhe who had studied with late Ustad Zakir Hussain. As a youngster I got to see John Handy and Ali Akbar Khan perform together, and that was very inspiring. Jazz and Indian classical music have some striking similarities, and they are naturally compatible.
Q 10. Finally, when the music stops and the lights go down, what stays with you?
I love this question. Music for me is a kind of nourishment. After a concert, I feel very satiated. And as a student of music therapy, I know very well that music can boost our immune system. But after all is said and done, it's usually about the connection with people. That's usually the memory that lingers the longest.
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