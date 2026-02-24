ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Remembering Sridevi, The Original Style Supernova Who Served Look After Look In Bollywood

In Chandni , Sridevi floated across Swiss valleys in all-white churidars, sarees and esembles that redefined romantic dressing in Hindi cinema. The silhouettes moved with her, catching mountain winds like they had rehearsed. The clean makeup, the soft curls, the understated jewellery was minimalism before minimalism became an Instagram aesthetic. She made simplicity glamorous without stripping it of drama.

She could be seductive in one scene, slapstick in another. Yash Chopra may have loved chiffon, but Sridevi made it eternal. Brides took notes. Boutiques took notes. Entire wedding seasons took notes.

There are movie stars. There are fashion icons. And then there is Sridevi, a woman who could turn a chiffon saree into a trend and a dance costume into a mood board. On her death anniversary, it feels impossible to remember her without remembering her influential fashion sense. Long before stylists became celebrities and red carpets became strategy meetings, Sridevi was already serving trend after trend by pure instinct.

Electric Blue Saree In Mr. India

In Mr. India, Sridevi delivered what might be one of the most iconic saree moments in Indian cinema. The electric blue, the wet drape, the bold lip were sensual but playful, glamorous but mischievous. In the same film, she turned around and gave us Hawa Hawai, a head-to-toe gold fantasy complete with dramatic headgear and exaggerated stage glamour. It was theatrical and fearless.

80s Maximalist Queen

The 1980s were not a subtle decade. There were shoulder pads that could double as architecture. There were sequins that could be seen from space. There were loud colours. Sridevi thrived in it all. Whether in structured blouses, dramatic dance costumes, or power-packed co-ord sets, she embodied the boldness of the era. She wore metallics without irony. She wore volume without apology. Designers today still reference that unapologetic 80s glamour but when Sridevi did it, it was current.

Off-screen too, in her later years, Sridevi became a red carpet phenomenon with her sculpted gowns, intricate handloom sarees, experimental silhouettes. She embraced contemporary designers while maintaining her signature poise. What made Sridevi’s style unforgettable was that her costumes were never random. They enhanced character. They amplified mood. You remember her outfits because you remember how she moved in them. The tilt of her head. The comic timing. The vulnerability.

Fashion, in her hands, became narrative. Perhaps that’s why she remains such a reference point for designers, stylists, and actors even today. Contemporary Bollywood may have bigger budgets and international brands, but Sridevi had presence. Today, years after her passing, fashion still circles back to her: the chiffon saree revival, the retro 80s glam, dramatic dance costumes.

On her death anniversary, the loss still feels heavy. But her style legacy remains luminous. Trend after trend. Look after look. Era after era. There will be many stars, but there was only one Sridevi.