Three Days, Zero Planning: 5 Indian Destinations Made For Spontaneous Gen Z Group Trips
A new Airbnb report says that around 66% of Gen Z travellers are booking trips just days or weeks before departure.
Remember when vacations meant saving money for a year, applying for leave six months in advance, booking train tickets before your cousin's wedding, and creating an Excel sheet for the itinerary? Well, Gen Z has looked at that entire system and said, “No thanks!” A new Airbnb report reveals that 87% of Indian Gen Z travellers prefer short getaways lasting less than a week. In fact, seven out of 10 would rather take three short trips than one long annual vacation (why wait twelve months for happiness when you can experience it three times a year?)
The report also found that 95% of young travellers want trips that feel personal and unique rather than pre-packaged. Another 66% are booking trips just days or weeks before departure. Translation? The group chat suddenly becomes active on Thursday night and by Friday evening someone is posting sunset pictures. 80% care more about small moments than famous attractions. They are less interested in standing in a queue to click a photo of a monument and more interested in discovering a hidden café, a mountain trail, or a roadside food stall nobody has made a reel about yet. If that sounds like your kind of travel, here are five Indian destinations perfect for spontaneous group adventures.
1. Gokarna
The beaches in this beach town of Karnataka are beautiful, the crowds are manageable, and the vibe is exactly what many Gen Z travellers are looking for: slow, authentic and refreshingly unpretentious. You can spend the day beach-hopping between Om Beach, Half Moon Beach and Paradise Beach. At night, gather around a beach shack, order seafood, listen to someone bring out a guitar. You don't need a detailed itinerary. Gokarna rewards wandering.
2. Kasol
Every generation has its mountain destination. For Gen Z, Kasol continues to be one of the most reliable choices. Nestled in the Parvati Valley, this small Himalayan town offers scenic walks, riverside cafés and fresh air. Explore places around like the village of Tosh or the hilly twin villages Kalga-Pulga. The beauty of Kasol is that it doesn't demand a schedule. It invites you to slow down. Perfect for nature lovers, budget travellers and groups looking for mountain therapy.
3. Hampi
This UNESCO-listed landscape feels like someone dropped a fantasy movie set into southern India and forgot to remove it. Gigantic boulders, ancient temples, riverside cafés and spectacular sunsets create a destination that feels both historic and modern. Rent scooters with your friends and spend days exploring ruins, hidden viewpoints and quirky cafés. Every corner seems designed for storytelling. The difference is that Hampi feels meaningful rather than manufactured. Perfect for creatives, photographers and friend groups who enjoy exploration.
4. Bir
Every group has that one friend. The one who sees a mountain and immediately asks, “Can we jump off it?” Bir is for that person. It is known as India's paragliding capital. Even if you're not flying, the destination has plenty to offer: cafés, monasteries, scenic walks and a relaxed mountain-town atmosphere.
5. Puducherry
Sometimes you want to travel somewhere that feels different without needing a passport. Puducherry (formerly known as Pondicherry) has French-inspired streets, colourful buildings, beach promenades, cycling routes and excellent food make it one of India's most charming short-break destinations. The city is compact enough to explore spontaneously. You can spend the morning café-hopping, the afternoon by the beach and the evening wandering through the French Quarter. Perfect for foodies, café lovers and groups seeking a laid-back coastal escape.
The Real Destination Is the People You're With
The Airbnb report highlights that travel isn't about collecting destinations for Gen Z but about small moments. A late-night conversation on a beach. A shared plate of momos after a trek. A train journey filled with terrible singing and inside jokes.
That's why short trips are winning. They're easier to plan, easier to afford and easier to fit into modern life. More importantly, they allow people to experience joy more frequently instead of postponing it for one grand annual vacation.
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