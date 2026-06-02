ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Three Days, Zero Planning: 5 Indian Destinations Made For Spontaneous Gen Z Group Trips

Remember when vacations meant saving money for a year, applying for leave six months in advance, booking train tickets before your cousin's wedding, and creating an Excel sheet for the itinerary? Well, Gen Z has looked at that entire system and said, “No thanks!” A new Airbnb report reveals that 87% of Indian Gen Z travellers prefer short getaways lasting less than a week. In fact, seven out of 10 would rather take three short trips than one long annual vacation (why wait twelve months for happiness when you can experience it three times a year?)

The report also found that 95% of young travellers want trips that feel personal and unique rather than pre-packaged. Another 66% are booking trips just days or weeks before departure. Translation? The group chat suddenly becomes active on Thursday night and by Friday evening someone is posting sunset pictures. 80% care more about small moments than famous attractions. They are less interested in standing in a queue to click a photo of a monument and more interested in discovering a hidden café, a mountain trail, or a roadside food stall nobody has made a reel about yet. If that sounds like your kind of travel, here are five Indian destinations perfect for spontaneous group adventures.

1. Gokarna

The beaches in this beach town of Karnataka are beautiful, the crowds are manageable, and the vibe is exactly what many Gen Z travellers are looking for: slow, authentic and refreshingly unpretentious. You can spend the day beach-hopping between Om Beach, Half Moon Beach and Paradise Beach. At night, gather around a beach shack, order seafood, listen to someone bring out a guitar. You don't need a detailed itinerary. Gokarna rewards wandering.

2. Kasol

Every generation has its mountain destination. For Gen Z, Kasol continues to be one of the most reliable choices. Nestled in the Parvati Valley, this small Himalayan town offers scenic walks, riverside cafés and fresh air. Explore places around like the village of Tosh or the hilly twin villages Kalga-Pulga. The beauty of Kasol is that it doesn't demand a schedule. It invites you to slow down. Perfect for nature lovers, budget travellers and groups looking for mountain therapy.