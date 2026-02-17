Catch Ratna Pathak Shah To Shruti Haasan And Mithila Palkar Onstage At The Landmark 10th Edition Of Spoken Fest, All You Need To Know
Expect powerful stories and shared moments that have shaped India’s spoken word movement.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
The spoken word festival is set to return on 21st and 22nd February 2026 at Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai, for a special 10th edition. This year’s edition brings together some of the most compelling voices from across art, cinema, poetry, and performance. Expect powerful sessions and unforgettable performances by personalities like Shruti Haasan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Nakuul Mehta, Mithila Palkar, Taaruk Raina, Swanand Kirkire, Raj Arjun, Waseem Barelvi, and Piyush Mishra, along with a diverse lineup of poets, storytellers, musicians, and creative voices from across the country.
Spoken Fest is a space where poetry, music, and storytelling come together to reflect the country's pulse, emotions, and evolving voices. Over the years, Mumbai has remained the heartbeat of Spoken Fest, nurturing a community that comes together year after year to listen, feel, and be moved. Founded by Kommune, India’s pioneering spoken-word collective and the creative force behind Spoken Fest, it is redefining how stories are told and heard across the country.
Founded by Roshan Abbas, Ankur Tewari, Gaurav Kapur, Tess Joseph, and Ranjit Raina, Kommune has grown from intimate open mics into a cultural movement. By championing diverse voices and authentic expression, it continues to build communities where words spark connection, conversation, and collective experience. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.
Roshan Abbas, Festival Director & Founder of Kommune, shared, “Spoken Fest has always been about listening to voices that matter, stories that need to be heard, and emotions that connect us all. Celebrating our 10th edition in Mumbai is incredibly special, because this city is where Spoken found its rhythm, its people, and its purpose.”
Adding to this, Tess Joseph, Co-Founder of Spoken Fest and Chief Curator, said, “Spoken Fest is the joy of finding your people, and the magic of being moved together. We can’t wait to share this moment with the community that made Spoken what it is today.”
Beyond the stages, Spoken Fest is designed as an immersive, all-day picnic of ideas, flavours, and discovery. From curated food pop-ups and café-style seating to a vibrant flea featuring homegrown brands, books, art, and handcrafted finds, the festival invites audiences to slow down, wander, and soak it all in. Open lawns, shaded corners, interactive installations, and experiential zones turn the weekend into a shared picnic where conversations flow as freely as poetry, and strangers become community over words, music, and meals.
- When: February 21 and 22, 2026
- Time: From 1:00 PM onwards on both days
- Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai
