Diwali 2025: Why Do People Light Diyas During Festivals And Sacred Occasions?

Learn the reasons why diyas are lit during festivals and sacred occasions ( Getty Images )

Lighting a diya is a divine practice that resonates with the universal, abundant, and higher consciousness frequency. “When Amavasya arrives, the night sky symbolizes the subconscious mind and the void. Lighting diyas during Amavasya calls the rays of the sun into the absence of the moon and creates a balance between light and shadow, between conscious and unconscious, between action and rest,” says Tarot Pooja Verma, Tarot Card Reader & Numerologist.

Think of the diya as a way to:

Realign planetary energies: Verma says that if Mars, Sun, or Rahu are out of balance, the simple act of lighting a diya each day can help generate health, bravery, and purpose.

The simple act of lighting a diya brings you closer to health and purpose (Getty Images)

Light up the fire element: Fire is an important element for motivation, digestion, and spiritual transformation.

Ask for divine blessings: A diya placed in the right direction becomes a magnet for planetary energies:

East: Invokes Sun energy (clarity, fame, and self-confidence).

North: Attracts Mercury (intellect, communication, and wealth).

South-East: Balances Venus and Agni (prosperity and passion).

West: Strengthens Saturn (discipline, protection, and stability).

Tarot Pooja Verma says, “Fire is the only element out of the five main elements that rises upwards, thus representing the journey of the human soul toward enlightenment. So, the simple act of lighting a diya is like sending out a coded frequency to the Universe. It is a signal of energetic awakening.”

The lamp's multicoloured flame is also representative of your own aura: