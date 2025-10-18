Diwali 2025: Why Do People Light Diyas During Festivals And Sacred Occasions?
A tarot reader and astrologer explains the meaning of the practice
Lighting a diya is a divine practice that resonates with the universal, abundant, and higher consciousness frequency. “When Amavasya arrives, the night sky symbolizes the subconscious mind and the void. Lighting diyas during Amavasya calls the rays of the sun into the absence of the moon and creates a balance between light and shadow, between conscious and unconscious, between action and rest,” says Tarot Pooja Verma, Tarot Card Reader & Numerologist.
Think of the diya as a way to:
Realign planetary energies: Verma says that if Mars, Sun, or Rahu are out of balance, the simple act of lighting a diya each day can help generate health, bravery, and purpose.
Light up the fire element: Fire is an important element for motivation, digestion, and spiritual transformation.
Ask for divine blessings: A diya placed in the right direction becomes a magnet for planetary energies:
- East: Invokes Sun energy (clarity, fame, and self-confidence).
- North: Attracts Mercury (intellect, communication, and wealth).
- South-East: Balances Venus and Agni (prosperity and passion).
- West: Strengthens Saturn (discipline, protection, and stability).
Tarot Pooja Verma says, “Fire is the only element out of the five main elements that rises upwards, thus representing the journey of the human soul toward enlightenment. So, the simple act of lighting a diya is like sending out a coded frequency to the Universe. It is a signal of energetic awakening.”
The lamp's multicoloured flame is also representative of your own aura:
- Blue in the base of the flame represents grounding (your connection to Earth).
- The orange-yellow in the centre shows prana and transformation (your life force).
- The white tip signifies divine consciousness (your link to Source).
In this way, every diya you light is a tiny reflection of your higher self.
Verma Recommends This Ritual For Diwali:
1. Light a diya before your tarot deck.
2. Draw a single card asking, “What light within me seeks expression this Diwali?”
3. Meditate on the message. The flame will guide your intuition and amplify the card’s energy.
Activating The Light Frequency Within
Light is not just a physical phenomenon but also a vibration that interacts with your aura. Modern energy healers and spiritual practitioners recognize “light frequency activation” as the process of awakening your solar chakra (Manipura): the seat of confidence, willpower, and abundance.
Simple ritual to awaken this light:
- During dawn or dusk, position yourself east-facing.
- Place a ghee diya and gently look at the fire.
- By chanting “Om Jyoti Namah” or “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” 108 times,
- Imagine the light is entering your heart and flowing through your body.
Ultimately, this ties your personal vibration to the cosmic rhythm of light, bringing peace and prosperity, and purpose into your life.
Says Verma, “Fire can change destiny, as shown in astrology; the fire reveals truth in tarot. For every sacred night and celebration, such as Diwali, as you light each flame, your enlightenment should be that darkness does not mean the absence of light. Instead, it is a breaking news warning you that it is time to become the light.”
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology and tarot expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)
