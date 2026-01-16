ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This January, See The Subcontinent Through New Eyes: G5A In Mumbai Invites You To Experience 'South Asia Now' On The Big Screen

G5A Cinema House will host South Asia Now, a three-day film programme running from January 23 to 25, 2026, bringing together recent works by contemporary filmmakers from across Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and India. Curated by film producer and curator Anu Rangachar, the programme offers a thoughtful glimpse into the region’s present, unfolding through stories that are intimate, political, and firmly grounded in place.

Rather than attempting to speak for South Asia in its vastness, South Asia Now chooses a quieter, more attentive approach. It brings together films shaped by specific histories, local realities, and personal ways of seeing. Spanning fiction, documentary, and genre-driven narratives, the selected works explore how dignity, belief, fear, and desire are negotiated within social and political systems of power. Some films stay close to everyday routines and silences; others turn to irony, dark humour, or suspense to confront collective anxieties. All of them remain rooted in the worlds they depict.

The programme includes Dui Shaw (Episodes 1 and 2) and the award-winning short Moshari by Bangladeshi filmmaker Nuhash Humayun; Sri Lankan dark comedy Tentigo by Ilango Ram; documentary features Agent of Happiness and Hollywoodgate; Nepal-set political thriller Pooja, Sir by Deepak Rauniyar; acclaimed Bangladeshi drama Rehana; and Kolkata-set family drama Baksho Bondi by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi.

South Asia Now is presented under G5A Cinema House, a collective film viewing series that celebrates independent cinema. Each month, G5A’s black box theatre transforms into a single-screen space dedicated to regional, independent, and contemporary world cinema, often accompanied by conversations with filmmakers, cast, crew, and audiences.

Speaking about the curation, Anu Rangachar said that South Asia Now brings together recent works by six contemporary filmmakers from across the region. These films do not claim to represent South Asia as a whole but instead, they reflect a moment in time, shaped by distinct histories and ways of seeing. What unites them is a clear attention to the present: to how people live within systems that weigh on them, and how dignity, belief, fear, and desire are negotiated in the midst of everyday life.”