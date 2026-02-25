ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Upgrades Maternity Glam, Flaunts Baby Bump In Crop Tops, Waist Chains, Flowy Gowns

There was a time not that long ago when maternity fashion in India meant one thing: concealment. Flowing dupattas deployed like curtains. Empire waists that could shelter a small family of pigeons. Smiles that said, “I’m glowing,” while the outfit said, “Please don’t look at my midsection.” Then came actress Sonam Kapoor. In many Indian households, pregnancy fashion still leans toward modest camouflage. There’s an unspoken rule: Don’t draw attention. Be graceful. Be subtle. Sonam’s approach flips that narrative. She is not shrinking. She is expanding (literally and stylistically).

Her first pregnancy stylebook was inspiring enough. Currently expecting her second child, Sonam is not hiding the bump but is accessorising it! At 40, she is rewriting the maternity playbook with the confidence of someone who has read all the rules and then calmly set them on fire... wearing couture.

At the launch of Zoya Jewels’ new collection, Sonam stepped onto the beige carpet wearing a custom Amit Aggarwal gown in flowing chocolate brown. Deep V neckline. Baby bump gently cradled like it was a limited-edition clutch. The gown followed her form instead of fighting it. The craftsmanship allowed both the mother and the bump to take centre stage. Her unspoken line was: “I am carrying life and also serving quiet luxury.”

Open Jacket And Crop Top

Earlier came the ivory ensemble by Dhruv Kapoor. Structured white shirt-jacket, padded shoulders, partially unbuttoned to aesthetically display the bump. It was paired with a low-rise, voluminous maxi skirt that flared. She wore aviator shades and gold jhumkis with it.