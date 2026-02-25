Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Upgrades Maternity Glam, Flaunts Baby Bump In Crop Tops, Waist Chains, Flowy Gowns
The 40-year-old is rewriting the maternity playbook to show how pregnancy upgrades tailoring.
There was a time not that long ago when maternity fashion in India meant one thing: concealment. Flowing dupattas deployed like curtains. Empire waists that could shelter a small family of pigeons. Smiles that said, “I’m glowing,” while the outfit said, “Please don’t look at my midsection.” Then came actress Sonam Kapoor. In many Indian households, pregnancy fashion still leans toward modest camouflage. There’s an unspoken rule: Don’t draw attention. Be graceful. Be subtle. Sonam’s approach flips that narrative. She is not shrinking. She is expanding (literally and stylistically).
Her first pregnancy stylebook was inspiring enough. Currently expecting her second child, Sonam is not hiding the bump but is accessorising it! At 40, she is rewriting the maternity playbook with the confidence of someone who has read all the rules and then calmly set them on fire... wearing couture.
At the launch of Zoya Jewels’ new collection, Sonam stepped onto the beige carpet wearing a custom Amit Aggarwal gown in flowing chocolate brown. Deep V neckline. Baby bump gently cradled like it was a limited-edition clutch. The gown followed her form instead of fighting it. The craftsmanship allowed both the mother and the bump to take centre stage. Her unspoken line was: “I am carrying life and also serving quiet luxury.”
Open Jacket And Crop Top
Earlier came the ivory ensemble by Dhruv Kapoor. Structured white shirt-jacket, padded shoulders, partially unbuttoned to aesthetically display the bump. It was paired with a low-rise, voluminous maxi skirt that flared. She wore aviator shades and gold jhumkis with it.
If you thought pregnancy meant avoiding crop tops, Sonam would like a word. In a monochrome all-black look (turtleneck crop top, floor-length skirt, structured blazer) she blended power dressing with glamour. The bump was highlighted, thanks to a trendy waist chain and stacked rings. It’s as if she’s saying, “Yes, I’m nurturing life. Also, I will outdress you.”
The Maharani Maternity Moment
For wedding-season magnificence, she wore a handcrafted couture look: a pleated metallic gold gown topped with an oversized, multi-coloured embroidered jacket featuring mirror work and patchwork. Bell sleeves so architectural they deserved their own blueprint.
For a shoot, she chose a navy off-shoulder velvet gown by Maison Alaïa. Figure-hugging silhouette, floor-length finish and sapphire jewellery. The gown embraced the bump instead of apologising for it.
Tips To Take Inspiration (Even If You Don't Have Sonam's Budget)
Not all of us have couture on speed dial. But we can borrow the mindset.
1. Highlight, Don’t Hide: Instead of oversized tents, try fitted silhouettes that celebrate your shape. A well-cut dress that drapes naturally can feel empowering.
2. Structure Is Your Friend: Blazers, shirt-jackets, padded shoulders create presence. Pregnancy doesn’t mean you lose your power dressing card.
3. Keep Accessories Strategic: Notice how she keeps it minimal: aviators, one statement ring, jhumkis. Let the silhouette shine.
4. Embrace Monochrome: All-black. All-ivory. All-brown. One colour elongates the frame.
5. Comfort Is Still Queen: Flats, soft makeup, flowing fabrics. Glam doesn’t mean discomfort.
