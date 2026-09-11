Is Your Décor Making Your Space Feel Cluttered? Here’s What Interior Designers Say
Indian homes are good at collecting and showcasing things. The problem comes when everything is visible all the time, say home décor experts.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
A cluttered room isn't necessarily a room with too many things. It could be a room where too many things are trying to be important at the same time. According to designers, colour, furniture, materials, storage and even decorative objects can compete for attention. The result is a space that feels crowded even when there is technically plenty of room.
So, before you start buying another storage cabinet, maybe the solution is not to add more but to edit what you already have.
The One-Minute Clutter Test
Before you redecorate the entire room, stand at the entrance and look around for one minute. What do you notice first? If your eyes immediately jump from the sofa to the artwork to the curtains to the cushions to the bookshelf to the lamp to the wall décor, the room may have too many competing elements. Now imagine removing just one or two things. Does the main piece suddenly stand out? If yes, you have your answer.
Clutter Is Not Always About the Number of Things
Sapna Khakaria, Principal Architect, The Canvas, ANJ Group, says, “It is a misconception that clutter is about having too many objects. Sometimes, clutter happens because too many elements are competing for attention. That could mean multiple colours, contrasting materials, oversized furniture, exposed storage or decorative spaces that don't have a clear relationship with one another.”
The problem is the lack of hierarchy.
Give The Room A Main Character
Khakaria says hierarchy is the key to a balanced space. One element should lead, while the others support it. One practical way of achieving this is the 60-30-10 principle. The primary colour occupies around 60% of the space, a complementary tone takes up 30%, and an accent colour makes up the remaining 10%. Choose a visual direction and let the rest of the room follow it.
Your Furniture May Be The Problem
Sometimes we blame the décor when the actual culprit is the furniture. That huge sofa looked fantastic in the showroom but then you brought it home. Now it occupies half the living room, blocks the walking path and makes the coffee table look like it was squeezed into a leftover space. Designers consider circulation, sightlines and how people will actually use the room. That means a beautiful piece of furniture is not necessarily the right piece of furniture. Before buying something, ask a very unromantic question: Where will people walk?
Minimalism Doesn't Mean An Empty House
Priyanka Sinha, Founder, The Opulence, Interior Design Studio, says, “A space can feel overloaded when there are too many designs, shades, furnishings and decorative elements. The answer isn't necessarily to make the room completely empty. Minimalist interiors typically use a combination of fewer colours, straight lines and open spaces to create a sense of spaciousness and serenity.”
The first step is to understand what the room is actually meant for. Once the purpose is clear, choosing the right furniture becomes easier. One good accent piece can do the job. The important part is making sure the other elements work with it.
Natural Light Is Décor Too
We often think of décor as furniture, artwork, rugs and accessories. But light can completely change how all those things are perceived. Sinha points to natural light, clever storage and good design solutions as important elements in keeping spaces feeling clean and tidy. This is particularly relevant in Indian homes, where the amount and direction of natural light can vary dramatically from room to room.
Don't Ignore Your Doors And Windows
Doors and windows are usually chosen for practical reasons but according to Ankit Modi, Managing Director, Durakraft Extrusions, their visual impact matters too. “The pattern, colour and design of doors and windows can influence how light or heavy a space feels. uPVC doors and windows come in simple patterns, forms and different textures that can work with different interior styles. Choose colours and maintain a consistent style to achieve a unified appearance,” he says.
Large openings and well-arranged windows can also allow more natural light into the space.
The Empty Wall Is Not Your Enemy
This may be the hardest advice for Indian homeowners: Leave some space empty. Sumit Arora, Founder & CEO, Artiure, says, “Most cluttered rooms aren't necessarily the result of bad taste. Instead, small, well-meaning additions keep accumulating. No individual object is necessarily the problem. The problem is that all of them are competing for attention.”
Arora recommends beginning with one focal point, such as a strong piece of art, and allowing the rest of the room to remain quieter. Most importantly, resist the urge to fill every empty space. That blank wall may actually be giving your favourite painting room to breathe.
Before You Buy More Storage, Try Editing
This is perhaps the most useful takeaway. When a room feels cluttered, our first reaction is often: “We need more storage.” Sometimes we do but storage cannot solve every problem. If you have 20 decorative objects and buy another cabinet to accommodate them, you haven't necessarily made the room less cluttered. Instead, try editing. Look around the room and ask: Does this object serve a purpose? Does it have sentimental value? Is it part of the room's design? Is it competing with something more important? Do I actually like it? Does this space need it?
As Khakaria puts it, thoughtful interiors aren't about removing personality but about editing with purpose.
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