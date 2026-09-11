ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Is Your Décor Making Your Space Feel Cluttered? Here’s What Interior Designers Say

A cluttered room isn't necessarily a room with too many things. It could be a room where too many things are trying to be important at the same time. According to designers, colour, furniture, materials, storage and even decorative objects can compete for attention. The result is a space that feels crowded even when there is technically plenty of room.

So, before you start buying another storage cabinet, maybe the solution is not to add more but to edit what you already have.

The One-Minute Clutter Test

Before you redecorate the entire room, stand at the entrance and look around for one minute. What do you notice first? If your eyes immediately jump from the sofa to the artwork to the curtains to the cushions to the bookshelf to the lamp to the wall décor, the room may have too many competing elements. Now imagine removing just one or two things. Does the main piece suddenly stand out? If yes, you have your answer.

This room follows the 60-30-10 principle, where the primary colour white occupies around 60% of the space (Getty Images)

Clutter Is Not Always About the Number of Things

Sapna Khakaria, Principal Architect, The Canvas, ANJ Group, says, “It is a misconception that clutter is about having too many objects. Sometimes, clutter happens because too many elements are competing for attention. That could mean multiple colours, contrasting materials, oversized furniture, exposed storage or decorative spaces that don't have a clear relationship with one another.”

The problem is the lack of hierarchy.

Give The Room A Main Character

Khakaria says hierarchy is the key to a balanced space. One element should lead, while the others support it. One practical way of achieving this is the 60-30-10 principle. The primary colour occupies around 60% of the space, a complementary tone takes up 30%, and an accent colour makes up the remaining 10%. Choose a visual direction and let the rest of the room follow it.

Your Furniture May Be The Problem